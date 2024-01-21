Air Lease's (NYSE:AL) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Air Lease (NYSE:AL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Air Lease, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$30b - US$3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Air Lease has an ROCE of 4.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 13%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Air Lease compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Air Lease's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 54% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 4.9%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

What We Can Learn From Air Lease's ROCE

In summary, Air Lease has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 20% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Air Lease does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

