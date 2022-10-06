Air Liquide in Thailand takes a big step to support its climate objectives through its agreement to purchase Renewable Energy Certificates from B.Grimm Power.

BANGKOK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Liquide has committed to a purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from B.Grimm Power, representing a significant portion of Air Liquide Thailand's total electricity usage sourced from renewable energy. These RECs are generated from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and biomass, and are internationally recognised through the International REC (I-REC) Standard.

From left to right: Nopadej Karnasuta, Senior Executive Vice President - Investment, Innovation and Sustainability, B.Grimm Power and Michael Lewis, Managing Director, Air Liquide Thailand signing the RECs purchase agreement

This enables Air Liquide to supply low carbon industrial air gases (nitrogen, oxygen and argon) to customers who wish to meet their CO2 reduction targets through the reduction of their Scope 3 emissions, and substantially reduces Air Liquide's own Scope 2 emissions.

Michael Lewis, Managing Director of Air Liquide Thailand said, "This purchase of renewable energy certificates allows Air Liquide Thailand to offer low carbon solutions to its customers, supporting their climate objectives. Entering into this agreement with B.Grimm is a step forward in supporting the continued development of renewable energy in Thailand, and supports the Group's strategy to reach net zero CO2 emissions by 2050."

