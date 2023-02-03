Air motor market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global air motor market size is estimated to grow by USD 1021.32 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 4300.56 million. APAC will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Motor Market 2023-2027

Global air motor market - Five forces

The air motor market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global air motor market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global air motor market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (vane air motor, piston air motor, and gear air motor) and application (transportation, chemical, food and beverage, healthcare, and maintenance).

The vane air motor segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The development of piston air motors, which consume less compressed air than vane air motors, has increased the demand for vane air motors in applications that require high energy efficiency. Air motors are preferred in industrial applications, as they are lightweight and cost-effective when compared to piston motors. Therefore, the vane air motor segment will maintain its dominance in the global market during the forecast period.



Geography overview

By geography, the global air motor market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global air motor market.

APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major markets for air motors in APAC, owing to rapid industrialization, the increasing number of investments in the manufacturing industry, and the rising adoption of tooling. Established vendors are expected to increase their market shares by integrating with regional players or acquiring regional service providers during the forecast period.

Global air motor market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing number of applications in tools is notably driving the air motor market growth.

The use of air motors in handheld tools, pulse tools, screwdrivers, nut runners, impact wrenches, drills, grinders, and sanders, among others, is increasing.

Air motors have a higher power density when compared to electric motors.

They do not need magnetic starters, overload protection, or other support components in air motors, unlike electric motors.

Therefore, the increasing number of applications in tools is expected to fuel the growth of the air motor market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing focus on reducing overall air consumption by air motors is a key trend influencing the air motor market growth.

An air motor needs compressed air for effective performance. However, compressed energy incurs a high energy cost for the manufacturing industry.

Air motor manufacturers need to reduce the overall consumption of compressed air. As a result, most vendors have started to develop piston air motors.

A piston air motor rotates at a slow speed while providing a high torque, which reduces the overall power consumption during the operation.

The introduction of such air motors is expected to reduce OPEX and increase their adoption in industrial applications during the forecast period. These factors will support the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede the air motor market growth. Aluminum and steel are the main raw materials needed for manufacturing air motors.

Increasing taxes and duties, the implementation of additional tariffs, and production outages in metal ore-producing countries are affecting the prices of steel and aluminum.

Any unanticipated fluctuation in raw material prices can pose a challenge to the manufacturers of air motors, which can affect their overall profit margins, operating incomes, and cash flows.

Therefore, the volatility in raw material prices will pose a challenge to air motor manufacturers during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this air motor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air motor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the air motor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the air motor industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air motor market vendors

Air Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,021.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.31 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Atlas Copco AB, CONSTRUCTIONS MECANIQUES FERRY, Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co., Desoutter Industrial Tools, Fiam Utensili Pneumatici S.p.a., GLOBE Benelux BV, IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Jergens Inc., MD Compressed Air Technology GmbH and Co. KG, MODEC SAS, Parker Hannifin Corp., PSI Automation, PTM mechatronics GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sommer Technik GmbH, SPX FLOW Inc., Stryker Corp., and Thomas C. Wilson LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.



