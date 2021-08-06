Air Pollution Control Market growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | Over $ 30 Bn Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air pollution control market size is expected to increase by USD 30.18 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario and the market position of various vendors including Airex Industries Inc. (Canada), Andritz AG (Austria), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (US), Camfil AB (Sweden), Donaldson Co. Inc. (US), General Electric Co. (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), RAFAKO GROUP (Poland), Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), and Thermax Ltd. (India).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Pollution Control Market by Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report on the air pollution control market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing industrial development.

The air pollution control market analysis includes the end-user and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) as one of the prime reasons driving the air pollution control market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The air pollution control market covers the following areas:

Air Pollution Control Market Sizing

Air Pollution Control Market Forecast

Air Pollution Control Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Airex Industries Inc.

Camfil AB

Donaldson Co. Inc.

General Electric Co.

Thermax Ltd.

Andritz AG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

RAFAKO GROUP

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Global Residential Air Quality Control Services Market - Global residential air quality control services market is segmented by end-user (apartments and standalone houses), service (maintenance and cleaning), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Global Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market - Global industrial energy efficiency services market is segmented by service (EA and C, M and V, and P and SO) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



