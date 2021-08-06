Air Pollution Control Market growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | Over $ 30 Bn Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air pollution control market size is expected to increase by USD 30.18 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario and the market position of various vendors including Airex Industries Inc. (Canada), Andritz AG (Austria), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (US), Camfil AB (Sweden), Donaldson Co. Inc. (US), General Electric Co. (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), RAFAKO GROUP (Poland), Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), and Thermax Ltd. (India).
The report on the air pollution control market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing industrial development.
The air pollution control market analysis includes the end-user and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) as one of the prime reasons driving the air pollution control market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The air pollution control market covers the following areas:
Air Pollution Control Market Sizing
Air Pollution Control Market Forecast
Air Pollution Control Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Airex Industries Inc.
Camfil AB
Donaldson Co. Inc.
General Electric Co.
Thermax Ltd.
Andritz AG
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
RAFAKO GROUP
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market segments
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
