U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,764.95
    +1,861.03 (+4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Air Pollution Control Market growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | Over $ 30 Bn Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air pollution control market size is expected to increase by USD 30.18 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario and the market position of various vendors including Airex Industries Inc. (Canada), Andritz AG (Austria), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (US), Camfil AB (Sweden), Donaldson Co. Inc. (US), General Electric Co. (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), RAFAKO GROUP (Poland), Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), and Thermax Ltd. (India).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Pollution Control Market by Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Pollution Control Market by Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The report on the air pollution control market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing industrial development.

The air pollution control market analysis includes the end-user and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) as one of the prime reasons driving the air pollution control market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The air pollution control market covers the following areas:

Air Pollution Control Market Sizing
Air Pollution Control Market Forecast
Air Pollution Control Market Analysis

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" at only USD 3,000 a year to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month

Companies Mentioned

  • Airex Industries Inc.

  • Camfil AB

  • Donaldson Co. Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Thermax Ltd.

  • Andritz AG

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • RAFAKO GROUP

  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Residential Air Quality Control Services Market - Global residential air quality control services market is segmented by end-user (apartments and standalone houses), service (maintenance and cleaning), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market - Global industrial energy efficiency services market is segmented by service (EA and C, M and V, and P and SO) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Airex Industries Inc.

  • Andritz AG

  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

  • Camfil AB

  • Donaldson Co. Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • RAFAKO GROUP

  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Thermax Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/air-pollution-control-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-pollution-control-market-growth-in-industrial-machinery-industry--over--30-bn-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--technavio-301350155.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Translate Bio, Nuvalent See Activist Action

    Baupost Group disclosed a large stake in biotech Translate Bio. Bain Capital Life Sciences initiated a big investment in biopharmaceutical firm Nuvalent.

  • Here's Why Corteva Stock Jumped on Friday

    The agriscience company didn't just deliver strong quarterly numbers but is on track to a solid year.

  • Stocks are likely to go sideways from here. How to keep your portfolio moving forward

    Sideways markets happen not because the stock market gods play an unkind joke on gullible humans but because of human emotions. Historically, sideways markets have always followed secular bull markets. At the end of secular bull markets, stock prices become extreme — valuations (P/Es) get highly stretched.

  • Ocugen sees 77.8% efficacy in phase 3 trial for COVID-19 vaccine

    Ocugen CEO Shankar Musunuri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • Blizzard Turned Game Developers Into Rock Stars. Misbehavior Followed

    (Bloomberg) -- One summer day in 2018, employees of the video game maker Blizzard Entertainment opened their email to find a brusque message from the chief executive officer, Mike Morhaime. It said the company parted ways with Ben Kilgore, the chief technology officer and Morhaime’s heir apparent. The email didn’t give a reason, but employees immediately began to gossip. Kilgore presided over the most notorious group of sexist drinkers at the Irvine, California, headquarters, where sexism and dr

  • The Argentine River That Carries Soybeans to World Is Drying Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Snaking its way through thousands of miles of South American rainforest and pampas and past sprawling soybean and corn farms, the Parana River is the main thoroughfare for Argentine commerce. Some 80% of the country’s crop exports flow through its muddy waters en route to the Atlantic Ocean.So when the river’s levels fell to the lowest since the 1940s -- the result of years of scorching drought that scientists attribute to climate change -- it deepened the strains on an economy th

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Billionaires like Warren Buffett are exploiting this retirement account — you can, too

    Steal this strategy back from the 1% to make your money grow tax free.

  • Apple wins court ruling throwing out $308.5 million patent verdict

    Apple Inc persuaded a federal judge to throw out a $308.5 million jury verdict it lost to a privately-held licensing firm for infringing a patent associated with digital rights management. In a Thursday night decision, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said Personalized Media Communications LLC (PMC) intentionally delayed filing its application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, hoping to obtain a larger payout. "This court takes very seriously the prospect of disturbing the unanimous verdict of a duly empaneled jury," but PMC's "deliberate strategy of delay" was a "conscious and egregious misuse of the statutory patent system," Gilstrap wrote.

  • Rolls-Royce returns to profit, but warns over international travel recovery

    The engine-maker posted interim profits of £393m in a marked improvement from mammoth losses of £5.4bn a year ago.

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • New EV battery designs unlikely to dampen metals demand, miners say

    Lithium ion batteries are expected to remain the dominant battery chemistry as the industry burgeons, especially in transportation. "I don't think sodium ion batteries will ease the demand for lithium," said Paul Graves, chief executive of lithium producer Livent Corp, which has deals to supply Tesla Inc, BMW and other automakers. Some Western automakers are working to cut reliance on magnets made from rare earth metals as well, though that is because China is their largest producer.

  • Explainer-What China keeps in its secretive commodity reserves

    For the first time in a decade, China has released some of its strategic metal stocks to try to dampen a price rally hurting manufacturers. China is the world's largest user of commodities and has built up vast reserves.

  • Top Lithium Miner Sees Inflation as Speed Bump in Supply Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Higher labor and supply costs will slow but not stop expansion in lithium mining, according to the chief of the world’s largest producer of the key ingredient in rechargeable batteries.Labor tightness in Western Australia has caused a three-month delay at Albemarle Corp.’s Kemerton II expansion. The miner has to pay rates that more than double the level before the pandemic to retain workers there, while dealing with higher electricity prices in North America and Europe. Freight ra

  • Should Crashing Lumber Prices Change Your Mind on Home Depot Stock?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has experienced a sales surge since the pandemic's onset. Lumber prices are crashing. The sharp increase in demand for materials used in home improvement caused lumber prices to skyrocket.

  • Big Tech’s big problem: Let employees stay home from expensive campuses or ‘risk losing 30% of their workers’

    Tech workers got used to working from home during the pandemic, and that could be a big problem for Big Tech. Companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) Facebook Inc. (FB) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) have committed to bringing employees back to their giant, expensive campuses for at least part of each week. Big Tech has already seen a gradual retreat of workers toward smaller companies and startups that have received a wave of cash during the pandemic, but that could turn into a full-fledged exodus in what some are calling a generational change in the tech industry.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Royal Dutch Shell Has the Most Potential of Any Big Oil Stock. Here’s Why.

    The British-Dutch oil giant offers a rich yield and trades at a discount to its U.S. peers. And there’s more potential in its shares.