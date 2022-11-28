U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

Air Pollution Control Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The air pollution control market size is forecast to increase by USD 40.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.25%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing industrial development, the increase in global power demand, and stringent emission regulations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Pollution Control Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the air pollution control market as a part of the industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components including presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Airex Industries Inc., American Air Filter Co. Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Camfil AB, Donaldson Co. Inc., Doosan Lentjes GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLSmidth AS, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample  to get a holistic overview of the air pollution control market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by end-user (power, industries, and others), product (scrubbers, catalytic converters, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by End-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The power segment grew gradually by USD 35.72 billion in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. Coal and gas are still majorly used as the source of power generation across the world. Coal-fired and gas-fired power generation involves many chemical reactions that produce air pollutants and heavy metals, such as mercury, SO2, CO2, NOx, and particulate matter. Thus, the need to regulate the emissions caused by these industries is increasing the need for air pollution control solutions in the power industry, which is driving the growth of the segment.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy report.

Related Reports -

What are the key data covered in air pollution control market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air pollution control market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the air pollution control market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air pollution control market vendors

Air Pollution Control Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

162

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 40.55 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.22

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Airex Industries Inc., American Air Filter Co. Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Camfil AB, Donaldson Co. Inc., Doosan Lentjes GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLSmidth AS, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.4 Industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Scrubbers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Catalyst converters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Airex Industries Inc.

  • 11.4 American Air Filter Co. Inc.

  • 11.5 Andritz AG

  • 11.6 Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

  • 11.7 Camfil AB

  • 11.8 Donaldson Co. Inc.

  • 11.9 Doosan Lentjes GmbH

  • 11.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 11.11 FLSmidth AS

  • 11.12 Fujian Longking Co. Ltd.

  • 11.13 General Electric Co.

  • 11.14 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 11.15 PBG S.A.

  • 11.16 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

  • 11.17 Thermax Ltd

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Air Pollution Control Market 2023-2027
Global Air Pollution Control Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-pollution-control-market-historic-industry-size-and-analysis-of-15-vendors-and-7-countries---technavio-301686908.html

SOURCE Technavio

