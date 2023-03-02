U.S. markets closed

Air pollution control market size to grow by USD 40.55 billion between 2022 and 2027; Driven by the rapid rise in industrial development - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global air pollution control market size is estimated to grow by USD 40.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)  Request a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Pollution Control Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Pollution Control Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Global Air Pollution Control Market – Market Dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

The market is driven by the rapid rise in industrial development. The growth of the industrial sector worldwide has significantly increased the consumption of fossil fuels. The rapid rise in industrial activities is resulting in an increase in the emission of greenhouse gases. To counter this, countries are introducing stringent emission control regulations, which is driving the growth of the air pollution control market.

Leading trends influencing the market 

The flourishing FGD gypsum market is one of the key trends fueling growth. The use of FGD gypsum products is increasing across end-user applications such as agriculture, construction, mining, and water treatment. For example, in the agriculture sector, FGD gypsum is applied to the soil to provide essential nutrients such as sulfur and calcium to plants. In the construction industry, FGD gypsum products such as plaster and card gypsum are used for interior work and partitioning walls. The growth in these end-user industries is increasing the demand for FGD gypsum. This will positively boost the need for FGD systems, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The cessation of funding by the World Bank for E&P activities will challenge the growth of the market. The oil and gas sector is one of the key contributors to greenhouse gases such as CO2. Hence, the World Bank has been reducing its investments in this sector. The World Bank intends to encourage the use of clean and low-carbon fuels over fossil fuels for generating power. Such initiatives are adversely impacting the operations of the chemicals and petrochemicals industry, which is reducing the demand for air pollution control.

For more information on market dynamics, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)  - Find some insights from a sample report.

Global Air Pollution Control Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (power, industries, and others), product (scrubbers, catalyst converters, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market growth in the power segment will be significant over the forecast period. Coal-fired and gas-fired power generation accounts for a significant share of GHG emissions. This is one of the major factors driving the demand for air pollution control in the power industry.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global air pollution control market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global air pollution control market.

  • APAC will account for 44% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of mechanization in industries such as agriculture, mining, wood processing, and excavation in emerging economies is driving the growth of the regional market.

Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Download a Sample Report

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

What are the key data covered in this Air Pollution Control Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Air Pollution Control Market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Air Pollution Control Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Air Pollution Control Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Air Pollution Control Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The environmental disinfection robot market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 531.72 million. The changes in cleaning protocols to prevent HAIs (Healthcare-Associated Infections) are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as criticism regarding false advertising claims may impede the market growth.

  • The industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 619.05 million. The growth of distributed power generation base is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as slow growth in nuclear power generation may impede the market growth.

Air Pollution Control Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 40.55 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.22

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key countries

US, China, South Korea, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia,  and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Airex Industries Inc., American Air Filter Co. Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Camfil AB, Donaldson Co. Inc., Doosan Lentjes GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLSmidth AS, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PAS Solutions BV, PBG S.A., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Thermax Ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.4 Industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Scrubbers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Catalyst converters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Airex Industries Inc.

  • 11.4 American Air Filter Co. Inc.

  • 11.5 Andritz AG

  • 11.6 Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

  • 11.7 Camfil AB

  • 11.8 Donaldson Co. Inc.

  • 11.9 Doosan Lentjes GmbH

  • 11.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 11.11 FLSmidth AS

  • 11.12 Fujian Longking Co. Ltd.

  • 11.13 General Electric Co.

  • 11.14 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 11.15 PBG S.A.

  • 11.16 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

  • 11.17 Thermax Ltd

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Air Pollution Control Market 2023-2027
Global Air Pollution Control Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-pollution-control-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-40-55-billion-between-2022-and-2027-driven-by-the-rapid-rise-in-industrial-development---technavio-301759210.html

SOURCE Technavio

