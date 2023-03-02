Air pollution control market size to grow by USD 40.55 billion between 2022 and 2027; Driven by the rapid rise in industrial development - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global air pollution control market size is estimated to grow by USD 40.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Request a Sample Report

The market is driven by the rapid rise in industrial development. The growth of the industrial sector worldwide has significantly increased the consumption of fossil fuels. The rapid rise in industrial activities is resulting in an increase in the emission of greenhouse gases. To counter this, countries are introducing stringent emission control regulations, which is driving the growth of the air pollution control market.

The flourishing FGD gypsum market is one of the key trends fueling growth. The use of FGD gypsum products is increasing across end-user applications such as agriculture, construction, mining, and water treatment. For example, in the agriculture sector, FGD gypsum is applied to the soil to provide essential nutrients such as sulfur and calcium to plants. In the construction industry, FGD gypsum products such as plaster and card gypsum are used for interior work and partitioning walls. The growth in these end-user industries is increasing the demand for FGD gypsum. This will positively boost the need for FGD systems, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market.

The cessation of funding by the World Bank for E&P activities will challenge the growth of the market. The oil and gas sector is one of the key contributors to greenhouse gases such as CO2. Hence, the World Bank has been reducing its investments in this sector. The World Bank intends to encourage the use of clean and low-carbon fuels over fossil fuels for generating power. Such initiatives are adversely impacting the operations of the chemicals and petrochemicals industry, which is reducing the demand for air pollution control.

Global Air Pollution Control Market - Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (power, industries, and others), product (scrubbers, catalyst converters, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the power segment will be significant over the forecast period. Coal-fired and gas-fired power generation accounts for a significant share of GHG emissions. This is one of the major factors driving the demand for air pollution control in the power industry.

By geography, the global air pollution control market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global air pollution control market.

APAC will account for 44% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of mechanization in industries such as agriculture, mining, wood processing, and excavation in emerging economies is driving the growth of the regional market.

Air Pollution Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.22 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airex Industries Inc., American Air Filter Co. Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Camfil AB, Donaldson Co. Inc., Doosan Lentjes GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLSmidth AS, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PAS Solutions BV, PBG S.A., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Thermax Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

