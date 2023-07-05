Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.'s (NYSE:APD) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that Air Products and Chemicals' (NYSE:APD) stock increased significantly by 6.2% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Air Products and Chemicals' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Air Products and Chemicals is:

15% = US$2.2b ÷ US$15b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Air Products and Chemicals' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, Air Products and Chemicals' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 16%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 9.3% seen over the past five years by Air Products and Chemicals.

We then compared Air Products and Chemicals' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 13% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is APD worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether APD is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Air Products and Chemicals Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 63% (or a retention ratio of 37%) for Air Products and Chemicals suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Air Products and Chemicals has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 51%. Regardless, the future ROE for Air Products and Chemicals is predicted to rise to 21% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Air Products and Chemicals certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Its earnings growth is decent, and the high ROE does contribute to that growth. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

