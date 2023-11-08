Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 7, 2023

Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the Air Products' Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded at the request of Air Products. Please note that this presentation and the comments made on behalf of Air Products are subject to copyright by Air Products and all rights are reserved. Beginning today's call is Mr. Sidd Manjeshwar. Please go ahead sir.

Sidd Manjeshwar: Thank you, Annette. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Air Products' fourth quarter 2023 earnings results teleconference. This is Sidd Manjeshwar, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer. I'm pleased to be joined today by Seifi Ghasemi, our Chairman, President and CEO; Dr. Samir Serhan, our Chief Operating Officer; Melissa Schaeffer, our Chief Financial Officer; and Sean Major, our Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. After our comments, we will be pleased to take your questions. Our earnings release and the slides for this call are available on our website at airproducts.com. Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, including those about earnings and capital expenditure guidance, business outlook and investment opportunities.

Please refer to the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements that is provided in our earnings release and on Slide #2. Additionally, throughout today's discussion, we will refer to various financial measures including earnings per share, operating income, operating margin, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, the effective tax rate and ROCE both on a total company and segment basis. Unless we specifically state otherwise, statements regarding these measures are referring to our adjusted non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to our most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found on our website in the relevant earnings release section. Now with that, I'm pleased to turn the call over to Seifi.

Seifi Ghasemi: Thank you, Sidd, and good day to everyone. Thank you for taking time from your busy schedule to be on our call today. I would like to begin with the Slide #3, our safety performance which is our number one priority at Air Products. I'm pleased to share that our safety record has improved compared to last year continuing the significant progress we have made since 2014. Our ultimate goal will always be zero incidents and zero accidents. Now please turn to Slide #4, which summarizes our management philosophy. We reiterate these principles every quarter because they are fundamental to how we manage the company and continue to profitably grow our earnings per share. Now pleased to turn to Slide #5. Air Products has a very strong business model and a long-term strategy to deliver consistent earnings growth for the short and the long-term and I stress the long-term.

Projects in our onsite business where we have long-term take or pay contracts with our customers drove our volume growth this year despite economic weakness across the regions. Our onsite business generates stable cash flow and consistently contributes about half of our total sales. Also noteworthy is that strong pricing action in our merchant business as well as our ability to contractually pass through energy costs in our onsite business, helped us mitigate inflation as well as higher power and energy costs, which we experienced last year. We also continue to successfully execute our long-term strategy to be the leader in blue and green hydrogen for the future with a significant number of clean hydrogen mega projects and their execution. Nobody in the world is matching what we are doing.

