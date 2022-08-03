U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,109.25
    +15.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,490.00
    +125.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,974.25
    +49.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,894.00
    +11.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.55
    -0.87 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.90
    -7.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.91
    -0.23 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0188
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.42
    +0.58 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2170
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1710
    +0.0190 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,376.96
    +628.07 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.51
    +15.70 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.64
    +1.53 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US) and Air Liquide Advanced Separations (France) are leading players in Gas Separation Membranes Market

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Gas Separation Membranes Market size is projected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2026 from USD 0.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The overall increase in demand for gas separation membranes in emerging economies such as APAC is driving the global gas separation membranes market. Various regulations regarding carbon capture and storage are driving the growth of the gas separation membranes market. The development of mixed matrix membranes is an opportunity for the gas separation membranes market growth. Commercialization of new and advanced membrane systems are also projected to boost market growth of gas separation membranes.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=50564392

Browse in-depth TOC on “Gas Separation Membranes Market
112 – Tables
42 – Figures
159 – Pages

Developing economies are investing in gas exploration projects to reduce carbon emissions. Increasing demand for biogas and the requirement of carbon dioxide separation in various industries in emerging economies are driving the gas separation membranes market. The key players in the gas separation membranes market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Air Liquide Advanced Separations (France), Ube Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell UOP (US), Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Schlumberger Limited (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. (US), and Generon, Inc. (US). The gas separation membranes market report analyzes the key growth strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansion, agreement & collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions adopted by the leading market players between 2018 and 2021.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=50564392

Air Liquide Advanced Separations was the largest player in the gas separation membranes market in 2020. The company has a broad product portfolio for gas separation membranes to a wide range of end users. Gas separation membranes are offered by the Air Liquide Advanced Separations (ALaS) division of the gas & services segment. The company offers diversified and advanced products through huge investments in membrane innovation and technology. The company puts a huge emphasis on R&D and has adopted investment as its key business strategy to strengthen its position in the gas separation membranes market. In July 2021, Air Liquide delivered the largest helium purification plant in Canada. The plant is expected to support North America Heliums site in southwest Saskatchewan, Canada. It is the largest helium production plant in Canada.

Air Products and Chemicals is a leading industrial gases company operating across 44 countries. The company offers gas separation membranes under Industrial Gases – Regional (Americas, EMEA, Asia), which are based on hollow fiber modules. The company offers a wide range of products that serve various industries such as refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food & beverage. It has adopted investment & expansion and merger & acquisition as its key business strategy to strengthen its foothold in the global market. In October 2021, Air Products announced a new brand identity for its membrane business units, which will now all operate around the world as Air Products Membrane Solutions. The new identity moves the former business units, including Air Products PRISM Membranes, Air Products Norway, and Permea China Ltd., under one name to simplify the customer experience and further encourage collaboration and innovations.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=50564392

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Specialty Chemicals Market by Type (Pesticides, Construction Chemicals, Specialty Oilfield Chemicals, Food Additives, Specialty Polymer and Others), by Function (Antioxidants, Biocides, Surfactants, and Others) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2020


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock drops despite steady second-quarter earnings report

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley details AMD's stock performance amid an even second-quarter earnings report.

  • Alibaba and Tencent Face End of an Era as Sales Start to Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a decade, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. embodied China’s economic miracle, sustaining a dizzying pace of growth and approaching trillion-dollar valuations with splashy forays into every corner of the internet. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Te

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Airbnb, Robinhood, PayPal, Match Group

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights four stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.18, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • Occidental Petroleum Tops Profit Estimates, Pays Down Debt

    The energy company's performance probably pleased its biggest owner, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Microsoft-Activision merger: ‘I think this deal closes,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Securities Analyst&nbsp;Michael Pachter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard earnings, the Microsoft-Activision merger, slowing game engagement, and the outlook for the gaming industry.

  • PayPal earnings packed in much more than just numbers

    After seeing its shares lose roughly two thirds of their value over the past year, PayPal Holdings Inc. delivered a packed earnings report for its second quarter, announcing a new chief financial officer, buyback authorization, and cost-savings program, while also confirming that activists at Elliott Management have taken a stake in the company.

  • SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    SolarEdge (SEDG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -32.14% and 0.28%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    AMC Entertainment's (AMC) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to have benefited from a sharp increase in global attendance.

  • Take a bow, Lisa Su: AMD’s data-center business is a true rival to Intel

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. finally gave Wall Street a direct look at its data-center business Tuesday, and it's very easy to like what Lisa Su showed.

  • DraftKings Q2 Preview: Should Investors Bet on an EPS Beat?

    Online gambling has exploded over the last several years. Simply put, everybody wants to roll the dice.

  • Miller Value Partners’ Top Detractor: Endo International (ENDP)

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Value Partners Income Strategy” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Strategy lost 17.7% in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming the 10.0% decline for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 […]

  • HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks

    Shares of little-known Hong Kong IPO AMTD Digital are currently trading above $2,500, despite IPO'ing on July 15th at $7.80. What?

  • SoFi stock gains after earnings: ‘The bank charter could not have come at a better time’

    Shares of SoFi Inc. were up nearly 7% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company beat expectations with its latest results and delivered an upbeat earnings forecast for the current quarter.

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.

  • Tilray Lost Money in 2022, But 2023 Might Be Different, Says Analyst

    Canadian cannabis concern Tilray (TLRY) got a big boost from earnings last week. The company reported that it grew its sales 8% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, and grew sales 22% for the year as a whole. Tilray wasn't profitable, of course. Indeed, the company reported net losses of $458 million in Q4, and $434 million for the year as a whole. But investors forgave that oversight, keying in instead on management's promise to produced between $70 million and $80 million in "adjusted EBITDA"

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star