Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $1.77

The board of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.77 on the 13th of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 2.7% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Air Products and Chemicals' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Air Products and Chemicals' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 65.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Air Products and Chemicals Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $2.84, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $7.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.4% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Air Products and Chemicals has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.2% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Air Products and Chemicals will make a great income stock. While Air Products and Chemicals is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Air Products and Chemicals is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Air Products and Chemicals that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Air Products and Chemicals not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

