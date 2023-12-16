Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Air Products and Chemicals:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = US$2.7b ÷ (US$32b - US$3.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Air Products and Chemicals has an ROCE of 9.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Chemicals industry average of 10%.

Check out our latest analysis for Air Products and Chemicals

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Air Products and Chemicals compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Air Products and Chemicals. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 9.4% and the business has deployed 67% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Air Products and Chemicals' ROCE

Long story short, while Air Products and Chemicals has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 96% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Air Products and Chemicals you'll probably want to know about.

While Air Products and Chemicals may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.