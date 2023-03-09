U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

Air Products' Cold Zone to Highlight Freezing and Chilling Solutions for Seafood Processors at Seafood Expo North America

·3 min read

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will showcase freezing and chilling solutions for seafood processors at its "Cold Zone" booth at Seafood Expo North America from March 12-14 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

Among the technologies featured will be Air Products' Freshline® IQF+ Tunnel Freezer, which provides a highly efficient design that allows seafood processors to produce consistent, high-quality Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) products in larger throughputs than standard spray freezing cryogenic IQF freezers. Also on display will be Air Products' Freshline® MP Tunnel Freezer, a state-of-the-art multi-purpose freezer designed to provide exceptional performance and optimal flexibility while incorporating the latest international hygiene features.

Expo attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth 1074 to speak with industry specialists about their specific processes and challenges. Seafood processors will discover the many benefits of Air Products' Freshline® solutions to improve a variety of processes, such as food freezing and chilling. The extremely cold temperatures of these cryogenic gases enable food products to be chilled or frozen in minutes instead of the hours traditionally required with alternative systems. This rapid freeze results in smaller product weight losses and helps to ensure moisture and quality are maintained longer.

For more than a half-century, Air Products' liquid nitrogen and carbon dioxide (CO2) have been used to chill products to the ideal forming temperature. In the food industry, liquid nitrogen and CO2 are commonly used to power tunnel and spiral freezers for the final preservation of food before it is packaged and shipped. These freezers offer customers smaller footprints and significantly lower cost compared to mechanical systems.

A leader in cryogenic technology applications, Air Products operates food laboratories in the United States, Europe and Asia, where the company can test a customer's product on commercial-scale equipment to determine the feasibility of using cryogenic freezing or chilling for their specific process and quantify the cost benefits of using cryogenics. The company also provides engineering services, as well as on-site testing capability and processing audits to reduce cryogen consumption.

To learn more about Air Products' participation at Seafood North America and the company's complete portfolio of Freshline® solutions for seafood processors, visit Air Products' Cold Zone website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally ­provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-cold-zone-to-highlight-freezing-and-chilling-solutions-for-seafood-processors-at-seafood-expo-north-america-301768259.html

SOURCE Air Products

