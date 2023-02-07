U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

Air Products' Sustainability Efforts Earn Spot in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for 5th Year in a Row

·4 min read

Air Products Ranked in the Top 15 Percent Among Industry Competitors for Sustainability Efforts

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE: APD) sustainability efforts have earned the Company a spot in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the 5th year in a row and the 11th time overall.

The Sustainability Yearbook 2023, published by S&P Global, is one of the world's most comprehensive publications providing in-depth analysis on corporate responsibility. The annual ranking showcases the sustainability performance of the world's largest companies in their respective industries. S&P Global assessed over 7,800 companies across over 60 industries this year. To earn a spot in the yearbook, a company must rank within the top 15 percent of companies in its industry and must achieve an S&P Global Sustainability Score within 30 percent of the industry's top-performing company.

"Sustainability is our growth strategy at Air Products, and it is central to everything we do," said Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman, President and CEO. "Everyday, Air Products' employees work with our customers around the world to help build a cleaner, more sustainable future. We are proud to again be included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook but know there is still much more work to be done."

Last year, Air Products announced an additional set of commitments that further demonstrate its sustainability strategy in action. The Company created a new "Third by '30" carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions intensity goal for Scope 3 emissions, in addition to its existing Scope 1 and Scope 2 goals, and pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2050.

To help reach net zero from its operations by 2050, in step with society's progress towards achieving net zero, Air Products has identified tangible transition plans for new investments and modifications of existing Company assets, including low- and zero-carbon hydrogen. Air Products also intends to continually increase its use of renewable energy, convert its fleet of about 2,000 trucks to hydrogen fuel cell zero-emission vehicles and implement additional actions.

Inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023 is Air Products' latest recognition for its sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts. Recently, Air Products earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 13th year in a row.

In 2022, Air Products was again named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and one of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes. Air Products also earned a spot on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List for the fourth year in a row and was included in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index.

To learn more about Air Products' efforts, achievements and sustainability goals, visit Air Products' Sustainability website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally ­provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $70 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-sustainability-efforts-earn-spot-in-the-sp-global-sustainability-yearbook-for-5th-year-in-a-row-301741079.html

SOURCE Air Products

