Air Purifier Market - COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Witnesses Emergence of 3M Co. and Daikin Industries Ltd. as Key Market Contributors |Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air purifier market is poised to grow by USD 19.78 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report on the air purifier market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Purifier Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is driven by growing air pollution levels. In addition, technological innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, and convenience, as well as ease of use driving demand for air purifiers will further influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. However, the long product life cycle and the presence of counterfeit products are a few challenges that are likely to hinder the market's growth in the long run.

The air purifier market analysis includes Technology segment and Geographic analysis. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The air purifier market covers the following areas:

Air Purifier Market Sizing

Air Purifier Market Forecast

Air Purifier Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IQAir North America Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Unilever Group

Whirlpool Corp.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

HEPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrostatic precipitators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ionizers and ozone generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

