Air Purifier Market - COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Witnesses Emergence of 3M Co. and Daikin Industries Ltd. as Key Market Contributors |Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air purifier market is poised to grow by USD 19.78 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report on the air purifier market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Purifier Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View our Exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, Lockdown Impacts, and Customer Behaviour.

Download FREE Sample Report!

The market is driven by growing air pollution levels. In addition, technological innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, and convenience, as well as ease of use driving demand for air purifiers will further influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. However, the long product life cycle and the presence of counterfeit products are a few challenges that are likely to hinder the market's growth in the long run.

The air purifier market analysis includes Technology segment and Geographic analysis. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The air purifier market covers the following areas:

Air Purifier Market Sizing
Air Purifier Market Forecast
Air Purifier Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Co.

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • IQAir North America Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Unilever Group

  • Whirlpool Corp.


Related Reports:

Industrial Air Cleaners Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Air Filter Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Humidifiers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025


Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • HEPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Electrostatic precipitators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Ionizers and ozone generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • IQAir North America Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Unilever Group

  • Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-purifier-market---covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis-witnesses-emergence-of-3m-co-and-daikin-industries-ltd-as-key-market-contributors-technavio-partnering-with-over-100-fortune-500-companies-301379426.html

SOURCE Technavio

