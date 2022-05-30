Air Purifier Market Size to Grow by USD 19.78 billion | 3M Co. and Daikin Industries Ltd. Among Key Vendors |Technavio
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the air purifier market estimates that the market size will grow by USD 19.78 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.74% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to technological innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products may challenge the market growth.
Air Purifier Market 2021-2025: Scope
The air purifier market report covers the following areas:
Air Purifier Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Global vendors must concentrate on product portfolio expansions and product innovations to stay ahead of their competitors. These vendors focus on R&D, technology, and branding to compete in the market. They invest significantly in procuring high-quality products to deliver superior services to their customers. Vendors also focus on building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors.
3M Co., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir North America Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
3M Co. - The company offers air filters such as Filtrete MPR 2800, Filtrete MPR 2200 Premium Allergen and Home Pollutants Air filters, Filtrete MPR1900, and others.
Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers air purifiers such as Air Purifiers MC76VVM6, MC70MVM6, and MC30UVM6.
Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers air purifiers such as HEPA filter and HiSiv filter.
IQAir North America Inc. - The company offers air purifiers, such as the HealthPro Series, Atem Desk, Atem Car, and the GC Series.
Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers air purifiers such as Series 1000, Series 2000, and Series 3000i.
Air Purifier Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Technology
Geography
Air Purifier Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist air purifier market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the air purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the air purifier market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air purifier market, vendors
Air Purifier Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.74%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 19.78 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.88
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir North America Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Technology
5.3 HEPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Electrostatic precipitators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Ionizers and ozone generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Market opportunity by Technology
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 3M Co.
10.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.
10.5 Honeywell International Inc.
10.6 IQAir North America Inc.
10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV
10.8 LG Electronics Inc.
10.9 Panasonic Corp.
10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
10.11 Unilever Group
10.12 Whirlpool Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
