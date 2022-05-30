Air Purifier Market Size to Grow by USD 19.78 billion | 3M Co. and Daikin Industries Ltd. Among Key Vendors |Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the air purifier market estimates that the market size will grow by USD 19.78 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.74% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to technological innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Purifier Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Air Purifier Market 2021-2025: Scope

The air purifier market report covers the following areas:

Air Purifier Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Global vendors must concentrate on product portfolio expansions and product innovations to stay ahead of their competitors. These vendors focus on R&D, technology, and branding to compete in the market. They invest significantly in procuring high-quality products to deliver superior services to their customers. Vendors also focus on building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

3M Co., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir North America Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

3M Co. - The company offers air filters such as Filtrete MPR 2800, Filtrete MPR 2200 Premium Allergen and Home Pollutants Air filters, Filtrete MPR1900, and others.

Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers air purifiers such as Air Purifiers MC76VVM6, MC70MVM6, and MC30UVM6.

Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers air purifiers such as HEPA filter and HiSiv filter.

IQAir North America Inc. - The company offers air purifiers, such as the HealthPro Series, Atem Desk, Atem Car, and the GC Series.

Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers air purifiers such as Series 1000, Series 2000, and Series 3000i.

Air Purifier Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

Geography

Air Purifier Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist air purifier market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air purifier market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air purifier market, vendors

Air Purifier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.74% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 19.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir North America Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 HEPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Electrostatic precipitators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Ionizers and ozone generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.

10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

10.6 IQAir North America Inc.

10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.11 Unilever Group

10.12 Whirlpool Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

