U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.00
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,471.00
    -33.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.40
    -6.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.52
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.60
    -16.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.31 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    -0.0052 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.59
    -0.87 (-4.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3890
    +0.0290 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,896.02
    +475.31 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.81
    +35.60 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.65
    +37.16 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Air Purifiers Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Growth And Change

ReportLinker
·5 min read

provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global air purifiers market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down. Description:

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air Purifiers Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983724/?utm_source=GNW
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for air purifiers? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The air purifiers market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

It places the market within the context of the wider air purifiers market and compares it with other markets.

The report covers the following chapters
Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report
Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.
Introduction – The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by type, by technology, and by end-user.
Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the air purifiers market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.
Supply Chain Analysis – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the air purifiers industry supply chain.
Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the air purifiers market along with key features and differentiators for those products.
Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global air purifiers market.
Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global air purifiers market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.
COVID Impact – This chapter describes the COVID impact on the global air purifiers market.
Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025) and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.
Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025) and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.
Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.
Global Macro Comparison – The global air purifiers market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the air purifiers market size, percentage of GDP, and average air purifiers’ market expenditure.
Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025) and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region.This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, covid impact, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, taxes levied, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.
Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global air purifiers market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.
Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.
Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.
Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for air purifiers companies in terms of product offerings, geographic expansion, price offerings, and target groups.
Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report

Scope
Markets Covered: 1) By Technology: HEPA Filter; Activated Carbon; Others
2) By Type: Dust Collectors; Fume & Smoke Collectors; Others
3) By End User: Residential; Commercial

Companies Mentioned: LG Electronics Inc.; Coway Co., Ltd.; Daikin Industries, Ltd.; Dyson Ltd.; Whirlpool Corporation

Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Brazil; France; Germany; UK; Russia

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; air purifiers indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Reasons to Purchase
• Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12 geographies.
• Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
• Identify growth segments for investment.
• Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
• Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
• Benchmark performance against key competitors.
• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983724/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Forget fourth stimulus — these stocks offer income checks growing as fast as 11%

    Nail down a growing income stream with these big-name blue chips.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • Explainer-How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk

    China Evergrande Group has raised fresh warnings of default risks, as it scrambles to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system and trigger social unrest. WHAT IS EVERGRANDE? Founded in 1996 by Chairman Hui Ka Yan in Guangzhou, Evergrande is China's second-largest property developer with $110 billion in sales last year.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 70% upside for these highly rated energy stocks in rally mode

    Crude oil shot up more than 3% in only one day amid rising demand and a supply disruption, while many oil and gas stocks were up even more.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • When will Amazon stock skyrocket again?

    Amazon's stock may have a ways to go before it's loved again by investors, argues this veteran tech analyst.

  • Here’s Why RF Capital Management Continues to Hold its GameStop Corp. (GME) Stake

    RF Capital Management LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 55.17% was recorded by the fund for the first half of 2021. The fund has gotten off to a strong start this year – especially in the first […]

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • Obscure Firm’s 1,219% Rise Shows Profit, Pain of Chip Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp. is hardly a household name in the tech industry. But the obscure Taiwanese company makes an essential component for chipmaking that has become the latest bottleneck for automakers and electronics companies suffering from semiconductor shortages.The component goes by the unwieldy name of Ajinomoto build-up film (ABF) substrate and it’s one of the least glamorous niches in the chips industry. It’s part of the packaging that protects the handful of

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Moderna President details new clinical data on COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna Presdient Stephen Hoge joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest infomration about Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.&nbsp;

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Reverses Higher

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.