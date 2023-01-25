U.S. markets closed

The Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market was valued at US$ 6.6 billion in 2023 and is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.3% to reach US$ 13.3 billion by 2033 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market is projected to register strong growth in the market, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. Leading companies in this landscape are Honeywell, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vaisala, ENVEA group, and TSI Incorporated among others. Nearly 30% to 40% of the market share is currently covered by the top 10 players

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air quality monitoring equipment market is expected to reach US$ 6.6 billion in 2023 and is predicted to record a CAGR of 7.3%. The market could reach a valuation of US$ 13.3 billion by 2033.

Air Pollution turns Detrimental to Public Health

Increasing air pollution levels has become a matter of public health concern. High levels of air pollution have led to a rise in pulmonary diseases, lung cancer, and cardiovascular ailments globally. This has called for a need to maintain precise air quality control measures. Hence, for the purpose of public welfare, it is mandated by the government to make meticulous air quality detection practices for factories and automobiles. Therefore, investments by automobiles and organizations in high-quality air quality monitoring equipment is increased to assure abidance by government safety regulations.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11083

Smart Cities Carve out Lucrative Market Prospects

Estimated smart cities are becoming important for the significant countries of the world. Large amount was invested in the smart city projects of the nation like nearly US$ 0.50 billion was invested in June 2021 in the nation’s smart city projects. For smart city projects, high precision air quality monitoring systems play an important role and consequently cound impel innovations by the leading players enhancing the market growth.

Market players need to introduce affordable product variations to monitor air quality, which are easy to maintain and use. Since air quality control is rapidly emerging as a necessity of the modern world, key players are enegaged in developing affordable product variations, that require less maintenance and are more efficient.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

  • Between 2017 and 2022, the market recorded a CAGR of 6.6, reaching a valuation of US$ 6.1 billion by 2022.

  • The United Kingdom market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 603.3 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.4%.

  • The Indian market is expected to record a CAGR of 14.4% by 2033.

  • The indoor air quality monitor segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6%, which is the top segment by equipment type.

  • The top component segment is air sampling pumps which is likely to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Get More Information on this Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/air-quality-monitoring-equipment-market

Key Market Developments:

  • Vaisala Oyj, a technology-based company recently launched its innovative product named Mini-sized Humidity and Temperature Probe HMP9. This is specially designed to monitor air quality. The product is optimized for dryers, air-handling units, and test chambers. It also aids in effectively measuring humidity levels.

  • In 2021, Ricardo launched a new air quality data analysis and monitoring system. Based in the Middle East Region, the company partnered with Envirozone LLC, for this initiative.

  • In 2021, Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. announced its contract with  National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Geostationary. The focus is on developing 3D data interpretation systems for forecasters. This can facilitate pollution management and efficient weather forecasting.

Key Players:

  • SKC Ltd.

  • Honeywell

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Vaisala

  • ENVEA group

  • TSI Incorporated

  • Ecotech

  • LumaSense Technologies, Inc.

  • Modcon Systems Ltd.

  • Testo SE & Co. KGaA

  • Aeroqual Limited

  • PCE Instruments

  • Opsis AB

  • Oizom Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

  • Airthinx

Request a Report Methodology @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-11083

Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Outlook by Category

By Component:

  • Air Sampling Pumps

  • Sorbent Tubes

  • Filters & Membranes

  • Sample Bags

  • Other Accessories

By Equipment Type:

  • Indoor Air Quality Monitors

    • Fixed Indoor Air Quality Monitors

    • Portable Indoor Air Quality Monitors

  • Outdoor Air Quality Monitors

    • Fixed Outdoor Air Quality Monitors

    • Portable Outdoor Air Quality Monitors

    • Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) Stations

By End User:

  • Residential

  • Government Environment Monitoring Agencies

  • Commercial

    • Hotels & Restaurants

    • Corporates & Academic Institutions

    • Construction & Real Estate

    • Others

  • Industrial

    • Energy & Utilities

    • Pharmaceuticals

    • Petrochemicals

    • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

  • Asia Pacific excluding Japan

  • Japan

  • GCC Countries

  • The Middle East & Africa

Request for Customization @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11083

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

4. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2017 to 2022

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

TOC continued..!

Top Reports Related To Technology Market Insights

IoT Spend by Logistics Industry Market Size - The global e-commerce logistics market size was valued at US$ 35.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.2% reaching US$ 114.7 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 39.6 Billion in 2022.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Demand - The market for the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) software is set to reach a valuation of US$ 54.1 Billion in 2022 and grow at a CAGR of 8.8% to reach US$ 126.2 Billion by the year 2032.

Innovation Management Market Share - The innovation management market is projected to have a significant CAGR of 10.7% during the period of 2022-2032. The Innovation Management Market is predicted to grow from US$ 1.1 Billion in 2022 to US$ 3.1 Billion in 2032.

Media Processing Solutions Market Trends - The media processing solutions market is expected to be worth US$ 52.1 Billion by 2032 and increase at a CAGR of 12.7% during the projected period.

Microlearning Market Growth - The global microlearning market is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 11.2%, reaching US$ 6.3 Billion by 2032 from US$ 1.9 Billion in 2021.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


