Air Quality Monitoring System Market to Reach USD 8.33 Billion by 2028; Modernizing Industrial Infrastructure to Propel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in Air Quality Monitoring System Market Research Report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, 3M Company, Horiba, Ltd., Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Spectris, Honeywell, Merck, TSI Incorporated, Tisch Environmental, Testo

Pune, India, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air quality monitoring system market is expected to emerge during the forecast period due to the surging demand and development of smart city projects in developing countries. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in a report titled, "Air Quality Monitoring System Market, 2021-2028". As per the report, the air quality monitoring system market size was USD 4.86 billion in 2020. The market size is expected to rise from USD 5.02 billion in 2021 to USD 8.33 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the mentioned period.

The air quality monitoring system is used to measure particular pollutants present in the air which is also known as “criteria air pollutants”. It identifies sulfur dioxide, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, and nitrous oxide. Rising demand for improved air quality is expected to boost the market in the upcoming years.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/air-quality-monitoring-system-market-105614

Companies Profiled in Air Quality Monitoring System Market:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Emerson Electric

  • 3M Company

  • Horiba, Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • Teledyne Technologies

  • PerkinElmer

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Spectris

  • Honeywell

  • Merck

  • TSI Incorporated

  • Tisch Environmental

  • Testo

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

7.5%

2028 Value Projection

USD 8.33 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 4.86 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

155

Segments covered

Type, End-User, Regional

Growth Drivers

New Acquisition Allows Key Players to Boost Business Performance

Rising Developments in Emerging Countries to Propel Market Growth

Indoor Monitors to Stimulate Market Growth


COVID-19 Impact:

Revised Import/Export Policies to Restrict Supply Chain

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has affected various countries economically and declined market growth due to restricted production and manufacturing activities. The local and central government in various countries has imposed stringent restrictions on import/export policies to control the virus spread which affected production rate as well as supply chain management for the companies. Also, the workforce capacity operating in an organization is reduced to maintain social distancing norms and maintain all the precautionary measures.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/air-quality-monitoring-system-market-105614

Competitive Landscape:

New Acquisition Allows Key Players to Boost Business Performance

Key players in the market focus on forming strategic alliances and partnerships with the supporting organizations to propel market growth. Also, companies focus on implementing innovative strategies to develop new product ranges and enhance their product portfolio. Furthermore, adopting the latest technologies allows the key players to follow recent trends in the market.

Industry Development:

  • November 2021: Kontrol Technologies secured a distribution agreement with Airmaster Corporation and its subsidiary Optimum Air and Daikin Australia Pty Ltd. The acquisition focuses on providing real-time monitoring and detection of airborne pathogens to produce safer spaces.

  • October 2021: The Manitoba government acquired a new air monitoring station to support better air quality in the region. It is responsible to boost responsiveness to emergencies regarding the environment according to the statement by the conservation and climate minister.

Report Coverage:

The research report for the air quality monitoring system market contains factual data and detailed information regarding market growth opportunities and key developments in the industry. Also, the report sheds light on major developments and advancements adopted by the companies operating in the industry. These developments are strategic alliances, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. Furthermore, the drivers and restraints affecting industrial development are highlighted along with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market growth. The report aims on providing the complete and latest information for market analysis.

Quick Buy Air Quality Monitoring System Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105614

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Developments in Emerging Countries to Propel Market Growth

The market is anticipated to witness prominent growth during the forecast period owing to the rising initiatives by the government for environment conservation. Surging demand for smart city development projects in developing countries is likely to propel market growth. Furthermore, the increasing investments by government and non-government organizations to finance the projects bolster market expansion by increasing production rate and business profitability. Requirement for improved and pollution-free air is likely to ensure air quality monitoring system market growth in the upcoming years.

However, high production and maintenance costs may hinder market growth.

Segments:

Indoor Monitors to Stimulate Market Growth

By monitor type, the market is bifurcated into indoor monitors and outdoor monitors.

Based on the end-users, the market is segmented into commercial & residential, public infrastructure, power generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, and others.

Finally, by region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominates Market Due to Modernization

Asia Pacific holds the most prominent global air quality monitoring system market share wherein 2020 the region stood at USD 1.54 billion and dominated the market. Modernization and developing industrial infrastructures are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

North America holds the second-largest global market position owing to the presence of key manufacturers in the industry. Innovation in the industry is likely to propel market growth and sustain the market position.

Major Table of content:

Air Quality Monitoring System: Global Market Analysis, Insights And Forecast, 2021-2028

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Air Quality Monitoring System Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Indoor Monitors

      • Outdoor Monitors

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Commercial & Residential

      • Public Infrastructure

      • Power Generation Plants

      • Pharmaceutical Industry

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East and Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/air-quality-monitoring-system-market-105614

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Smart Transformer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Power, Distribution, Specialty, and Instrument), By Application (Smart Grid, Traction Locomotive, Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Inspection, Repair, and Maintenance Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Inspection {Visual Inspection, Ultrasonic, Electromagnetic, Radiography, Pigging, Others}, Maintenance {Reactive Maintenance, Preventive Maintenance, Predictive Maintenance, Reliability Centered Maintenance}, Repair), By Type, By Location, By Application (Oil & Gas {Upstream, Midstream, Downstream}, Renewable {Solar, Wind, Hydro}, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Offshore Inspection, Repair, and Maintenance Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Inspection {Visual Inspection, Ultrasonic, Electromagnetic, Radiography, Pigging, Others}, Maintenance {Reactive Maintenance, Preventive Maintenance, Predictive Maintenance, Reliability Centered Maintenance}, Repair), By Type (Offshore Support Vessels, AUVs/ROVs, Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Wind Farms, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Industrial Waste Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Waste Type (Construction & Demolition Waste, Manufacturing Waste, Chemical Waste, Mining Waste, Oil & Gas Waste, Agriculture Waste, Nuclear Waste, and Others), By Service (Landfill, Recycling, and Incineration) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


