Air Quality Monitoring System Market Size to Reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2028 | Rising Adoption of Green-Building Technologies and Increasing Preference for Pollution-Free Indoor Environments Are Fueling Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Emergen Research
·4 min read

Key players operating in the Air Quality Monitoring System market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Spectris plc., 3M Company, and Honeywell International Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air quality monitoring system (AQMS) market size is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors attributed to steady market revenue growth are continuously technological developments and advancements in continuous air quality monitoring systems, rising adoption of green-building technologies and smart homes, various government initiatives supporting green initiatives, and rising public awareness regarding the importance of environment conservation.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/631

Rapid advancements of technologies such as IoT systems, WSN, cloud computing, gas sensing, and other technologies are expected to drive market growth to a significant extent going ahead. Major players are currently focused on various research activities to develop satellite-based air quality monitoring systems. Satellite-based remote sensor technology measures the concentration level of pollutants in the atmosphere through interference in light emitted or reflected from earth. Growing importance of technical standardization of organizations on the implementation of advanced measuring principles such as ultraviolet fluorescence measuring principle is a key factor fueling revenue growth of the global market.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

  • Key players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Spectris plc., 3M Company, and Honeywell International Inc.

  • In April 2020, Kaiterra acquired ChemiSense. This acquisition helped Kaiterra to expand its global footprint and provide a range of air quality monitoring devices to existing and new customers.

  • Continuous monitoring segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to implementation of supportive government policies for effective air pollution monitoring and constant technological development in advanced continuous monitoring systems.

  • North America accounted for a 31.6% revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rapid adoption of advanced technologies and presence of stringent government policies for effective pollution control and monitoring are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/631

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global air quality monitoring systems (AQMS) market based on product, sampling method, pollutant, end-use, and region:

  • Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

  • Indoor Monitors

  1. Fixed

  2. Portable

  • Outdoor Monitors

  1. Fixed

  2. Portable

  3. AQM Stations

  4. Dust & Particulate

  • Wearables

  • Sampling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

    • Continuous Monitoring

    • Passive Monitoring

    • Intermittent Monitoring

    • Manual Monitoring

    • Stack Monitoring

  • Pollutant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

  • Physical Pollutants

  • Chemical Pollutant

  • Biological Pollutants

  • End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)$1$1$1

    • Residential and Commercial Industry

    • Government Agencies and Academic Institutions

    • Petrochemical Industry

    • Power Generation Plants

    • Pharmaceutical Industry

    • Smart City Authority

    • Others

Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/air-quality-monitoring-system-market

  • Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

    • North America

      1. U.S.

      2. Canada

      3. Mexico

    • Europe

      1. Germany

      2. France

      3. U.K.

      4. BENELUX

      5. Italy

      6. Spain

      7. Russia

      8. Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      1. China

      2. Japan

      3. South Korea

      4. India

      5. Rest of APAC

    • Latin America

      1. Brazil

      2. Rest of LATAM

    • Middle East & Africa

      1. Saudi Arabia

      2. UAE

      3. South Africa

      4. Turkey

      5. Rest of MEA

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-air-quality-monitoring-system-market


  • Commercial-Property Loan Defaults Surge 44% on U.K. Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of troubled real-estate loans in the U.K. has surged to the highest since the global financial crisis after the past year’s series of lockdowns pummeled borrowers that own business properties.Defaults on commercial-property debt rose to 4.6% last year from 3.2% in 2019, a near 44% jump, according to a survey conducted by the Business School, part of the University of London. That pushed the total of under-performing loans -- including those in default or where one or more of the terms have been breached -- to 8.6% of all outstanding loans, the survey found.U.K. landlords have been temporarily banned from evicting companies that fail to pay rent since the coronavirus pandemic began, a measure that’s hit retail and hospitality owners particularly hard. That’s accelerated the plunge in brick and mortar store values, pushing up the relative indebtedness of some properties and breaching some of their loan agreements.“For those of us at the coalface of commercial real-estate lending, 2020 was an incredibly challenging year,” Neil Odom-Haslett, President of the Association of Property Lenders, said in a statement accompanying the report.The pandemic also caused a 23% drop in the volume of new lending from a year earlier as banks shied away from new business in the face of deep uncertainty over property values. And those loans that were written were more expensive, with borrowing costs rising for everything but warehouses.Loan margins for even the best stores are now at record highs, increasing by 82 basis points compared to a year earlier. Borrowing costs for lower-quality shops are at their highest since 2012, the survey found.“We predict that real-estate lending will become more expensive and require further capital for borrowers across the next two to five years,” report author Nicole Lux said in the statement.(Adds chart, detail on borrowing costs in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil steady as Libya output decline offsets risks to Asian demand

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices were little changed on Thursday as concerns over lower crude production in Libya offset expectations that rising coronavirus cases in India and Japan would cause energy demand to decline. Brent futures edged up 8 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $65.40 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to end at $61.43. Libya said its oil production fell to about 1 million barrels per day in recent days and could drop further due to budgetary issues.

  • Aramco Said to Review Upstream Assets for Potential Stake Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco is conducting a strategic review of its upstream business, in a move that could potentially see the state-owned firm bring in external investors to some of its oil and gas assets, people with knowledge of the matter said.The world’s biggest energy company is in preliminary discussions with advisers to evaluate its options, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Aramco may study possibilities including selling stakes in the operations at certain fields or entering joint ventures with other large energy producers, the people said.It could also form partnerships to develop new gas resources, according to the people. Any deal could raise billions of dollars for Aramco, which is at the center of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation plan, the people said.Aramco is unlikely to open up its most important oil assets, though it could bring in investors to less sensitive operations, the people said. Deliberations are at an early stage, and the structure of any potential deal hasn’t been decided, the people said. The company, which is formally known as Saudi Arabian Oil Co., declined to comment, as did the energy ministry.Downstream PartnershipsSince Aramco was fully nationalized in 1980, most foreign investment in Saudi Arabia’s energy industry has been restricted to downstream assets such as refineries and petrochemical plants. In the past, the company struck joint venture agreements with firms including Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Total SE for the exploration and drilling of natural gas in the kingdom.Even before Aramco attracted foreign partners to drill for natural gas in 2003-2004, it held detailed talks with Big Oil companies in the late 1990s to develop its reserves. The talks failed as most companies balked at the the terms that Riyadh was prepared to offer.A few years earlier, Aramco also held discussions with foreign companies to develop the vast Shaybah oil field, but ultimately it decided to bring the asset into production on its own. Saudi Arabia’s hydrocarbons reserves are owned by the state and exploited by Aramco through a multi-decade concession agreement.Profit CenterAramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has started selling stakes in non-core assets to help maintain the company’s $75 billion dividend, most of which goes to the Saudi government. The first deal was sealed earlier this month, when Aramco said it will raise more than $12 billion selling leasing rights over its oil pipelines to investors including EIG Global Energy Partners.The company reshuffled its senior management last year and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization,” which will “assess existing assets” and boost access to growth markets. It is headed by Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi, who reports to Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto leader, told business executives last month that Aramco and the energy ministry are working on an “ambitious program in upstream and downstream” that’s bigger than previously-announced plans. The push could involve additional spending of 500 billion riyals to 1 trillion riyals ($133 billion to $266 billion) over the next ten years, he said.Most of Aramco’s profit comes from its upstream business. Last year, the business posted a 40% decline in earnings before interest, tax and zakat -- a local charitable contribution -- to about $110 billion. It pumped about 9.2 million barrels a day of crude in 2020.Record IPOAramco has been expanding its search for gas to meet rapidly rising local demand. Currently, Saudi Arabia burns huge quantities of crude directly in power stations during the summer to meet a surge in electricity demand for air conditioning. It also wants to use gas for the production of petrochemicals, a high-priority industry for the government in its strategy to diversify the economy.Saudi Arabia plans to invest about $110 billion to develop unconventional gas reserves in the eastern Jafurah field, the official Saudi Press Agency reported last year. The field is expected to start production in 2024.Aramco traces its roots back to concessions granted to U.S. oil companies nearly 90 years ago. The Saudi government first bought a stake in the company in 1973.More recently, Aramco started a process of opening up that culminated in a record-breaking initial public offering on the Saudi stock exchange in 2019. That deal, which saw Aramco sell less than a 2% stake to outside investors, raised about $29.4 billion. Ahead of the listing, Aramco courted some of the world’s largest oil companies to act as cornerstone investors, though it ultimately didn’t reach an agreement for them to buy stock in the offering.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ticket Seller Vivid Seats to Go Public Via Todd Boehly’s SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Vivid Seats, a digital ticketing marketplace looking to benefit from the resumption of live performances, agreed to go public via a merger with Horizon Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm led by Todd Boehly.The parties expect the combined company to have a market capitalization of about $1.95 billion, they said in a statement Thursday. Bloomberg News reported last month that Vivid Seats was in advanced talks to go public through Horizon.Horizon shares were up 3.1% to $10.10 in premarket trading at 7:32 a.m. in New York.Vivid Seats’ accommodating policies during the coronavirus pandemic have given it a “unique opportunity to drive outsized growth during post-pandemic recovery,” according to the statement. Horizon is sponsored by an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm founded by Boehly, an ex-Guggenheim executive who co-owns the Los Angeles Dodgers major league baseball team.Vivid Seats will receive a total of about $769 million in gross proceeds from the transaction, the parties said. Institutional investors have committed to infusing $225 million into the combined company through a so-called private investment in public equity.The deal is a boost to the market for special purpose acquisition companies, which saw months of torrid activity freeze up lately.Evercore and Latham & Watkins advised Vivid Seats, while Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets and Kirkland & Ellis advised Horizon.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Eyeing Capital Gains Tax as High as 43.4% for Wealthy

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6% to help pay for a raft of social spending that addresses long-standing inequality, according to people familiar with the proposal.For those earning $1 million or more, the new top rate, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for wealthy investors could be as high as 43.4%. The new marginal 39.6% rate would be an increase from the current base rate of 20%, the people said on the condition of anonymity because the plan is not yet public.A 3.8% tax on investment income that funds Obamacare would be kept in place, pushing the tax rate on returns on financial assets higher than rates on some wage and salary income, they said.Stocks slid the most in more than a month on the news, with the S&P 500 Index down 0.7% as of 2:57 p.m. after climbing 0.2% earlier. Ten-year Treasury yields erased gains.The proposal could reverse a long-standing provision of the tax code that taxes returns on investment lower than on labor. Biden campaigned on equalizing the capital gains and income tax rates for wealthy individuals, saying it’s unfair that many of them pay lower rates than middle-class workers.QuickTake: How Capital Gains Are Taxed and What Biden Might DoWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, asked about the capital-gains plan at a press briefing Thursday, said, “we’re still finalizing what the pay-fors look like.” Biden is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming “American Families Plan.”Other measures that the administration has discussed in recent weeks include enhancing the estate tax for the wealthy. Biden has warned that those earning over $400,000 can expect to pay more in taxes. The White House has already rolled out plans for corporate tax hikes, which go to fund the $2.25 trillion infrastructure-focused “American Jobs Plan.”Republicans have insisted on retaining the 2017 tax cuts implemented by former President Donald Trump, and argued that the current capital-gains framework encourages saving and promotes future economic growth.“It’s going to cut down on investment and cause unemployment,” Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee and former chair of that panel, said of the Biden capital-gains plan. He lauded the result of the 2017 tax cuts, and said, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”GOP lawmakers on Thursday called for repurposing previously appropriated, unused pandemic-relief funds to help pay for their counteroffer infrastructure plan. The group underlined opposition to tax hikes, other than a potential revamp of the levies that go toward highway funding in a way that would cover electric vehicles.Earlier: GOP Counters Biden With $568 Billion Infrastructure PlanBiden will detail the American Families Plan in a joint address to Congress on April 28. It is set to include a wave of new spending on children and education, including a temporary extension of an expanded child tax credit that would give parents up to $300 a month for young children or $250 for those six and older.The capital gains increase would raise $370 billion over a decade, according to an estimate from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center based on Biden’s campaign platform.For $1 million earners in high-tax states, rates on capital gains could be above 50%. For New Yorkers, the combined state and federal capital gains rate could be as high as 52.22%. For Californians, it could be 56.7%.Democrats have said current capital gains rates largely help top earners who get their income through investments rather than in the form of wages, resulting in lower tax rates for wealthy people than those they employ.Capital gains taxes are paid when an asset is sold, and are applied to the amount of appreciation on the asset from when it was bought to when it is sold.Congressional Democrats have separately proposed a series of changes to capital-gains taxation, including imposing the levies annually instead of when they are sold.(Updates with lawmaker comment in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My coworker wants to sell her house as prices have skyrocketed. The co-signer on her mortgage demands 25%. Can she sell without his permission?

    ‘It seems this person is entitled to nothing, but as he was a co-signer of the loan, my friend is in a tough spot.’

  • Grayscale Added Nearly $1B in Crypto in 24 Hours

    The digital asset manager added large numbers of altcoins to its holdings including horizen and livepeer.

  • Biden to propose nearly doubling capital gains tax for wealthy: report

    President Joe Biden will propose nearly doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy Americans to 39.6%, Bloomberg News reported Thursday. Combined with an existing surtax on investment income, Bloomberg said, that means federal tax rates for investors could be as high as 43.4%. Bloomberg cited people familiar with the proposal. The president is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming "American Families Plan," Bloomberg said. U.S. stocks turned lower on the news.

  • With SPACs down as much as 90%, there are finally some good buys

    It seems that all year I’ve been warning about valuations being out of whack with reality, especially in small-cap tech, which includes most SPACs. SPACs are being slammed as former “diamond hands” turn into weak-handed sellers who are (rightly, in most cases) trying to stop losses that are piling up in their portfolios. Speaking of SPACs, the markets are still suffering from SPAChaustion and a Coinbase Overhype Top, as I’ve also been saying for a few weeks now.

  • ‘Sales have a good deal further to fall’: Property prices see record growth, but existing-home sales decline

    The numbers: Existing-home sales declined for the second straight month, reflecting the challenges buyers continue to face in the competitive real-estate market. Existing home-sales fell 3.7% to a seasonally-adjusted, annual rate of 6.01 million in March, the National Association of Realtors reported. “The sales for March would have been measurably higher, had there been more inventory,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said in the report.

  • Bond Tax Nears End in Colombia in Quest to Entice Foreigners

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombia is trying to make its bond market more enticing for foreigners as it seeks to fund a fiscal deficit swollen by the pandemic, a top Finance Ministry official said.The tax bill sent to congress last week proposes eliminating the 5% tax levied on foreign holders of local peso bonds. This will help the government attract investors to the local debt market, Deputy Finance Minister Juan Pablo Zarate said.Colombia, like many other countries, faces “very large debt levels,” Zarate said in a phone interview Tuesday. “We need to create attractive conditions for all kinds of financing.”The withholding tax is one of the few levies the Finance Ministry wants to cut, as it raises taxes on salaries, dividends, public services and net wealth. The bill is mainly intended to raise money to tackle the ballooning debt and mass poverty caused by months of lockdowns.Read More: Colombia Sells $3 Billion of Bonds, Adding to Covid Debt BingeThe country began phasing out the withholding tax almost a decade ago, when it was 33%. Foreigners now own about a quarter of the nation’s domestic debt, up from around 4% before the tax cuts.With its credit rating now just one notch above junk, the government needs to demonstrate a credible plan to put its finances on a sustainable path. Two agencies rate Colombia at BBB-, the lowest level of investment grade, with a negative outlook.“It will be very difficult for the economy to grow in the coming years” if local and foreign investors begin to doubt the nation’s ability to pay its debt, Zarate said.The bill is intended to raise the equivalent of about 2% of gross domestic product per year on average through 2031, but lawmakers are likely to water down the government’s proposals. At a minimum, it needs to raise 1.4% to 1.5% of GDP, Zarate said.Read More: Colombia to Tax Rich After Pandemic Leaves Debt, Mass HungerStill, the tax proposal faces an uphill battle in congress, where the government of President Ivan Duque needs support from political forces at a time when many lawmakers are already focusing on next year’s presidential elections.Radical Change, the second-largest party in Colombia’s senate, said it won’t back the bill, arguing it goes against the country’s economic recovery, according to a statement posted on Twitter. Leaders from La U party also said they wouldn’t back a reform that raises levies on the middle class.The government estimates Colombia’s fiscal deficit will widen to 9.2% of gross domestic product this year, up from 2.5% in 2019, before the pandemic.“We are in a complex fiscal problem, with risks to macroeconomic stability,” said Zarate. “The reform looks in general to generate macroeconomic stability which is the most important thing for everything, for growth, for consumption and investment.”(Adds opposition from lawmakers in 9th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I Went From 'Why Do I Own AT&T?' to 'Wow, Am I Glad I Own AT&T'

    For such a long time, I would scan my portfolio for something to get rid of -- this is something I do regularly in good times and in bad. I never like to hang on to stocks that don't perform for very long.

  • Why you should plan to leave money to your kids

    When you’re planning (and managing) your retirement finances, arguably your most important goal should be to avoid running out of money. If you can meet your needs taking out 3%, you’re in very little danger of running out of money.

  • A $6 Trillion Family Office World Fights Post-Archegos Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The implosion of Archegos is giving thousands of secretive family offices the greatest challenge to their privacy in a decade. They won’t give it up without a fight.Some lawmakers, regulators and consumer advocates are pushing to expose the inner workings of family offices, which are closely held and lightly regulated yet manage an estimated $6 trillion for the ultra-rich globally.The changes the reform advocates seek would require U.S. family offices to register as investment advisers and publicly report holdings on a quarterly basis, as most other types of investment firms must.Such data could alert regulators, investors and other Wall Street players to hidden risks, yet it could also reveal proprietary information to rivals.Those advocating greater regulation are optimistic that new Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, who has a tough-on-Wall-Street reputation, will see things their way. “The rationale for the exemption of family offices is clearly indefensible now, and we think the SEC will change this quickly,” said Dennis Kelleher, CEO of advocacy group Better Markets.The SEC already is in the midst of a separate review to potentially increase what all investment firms, including family offices, must disclose about their holdings, Bloomberg has reported. The new disclosures could include firms’ derivatives positions and which stocks they are shorting.Family office representatives are pushing back. They say they’re preparing for their biggest lobbying effort since they successfully avoided inclusion in tough new regulations following the 2008 financial crisis. Their strategy: Insist that Archegos’s family-office setup was irrelevant to its implosion.“What Archegos did and the fact they got themselves in trouble had nothing to do with the family-office structure,” said Brian Reardon, a lobbyist for the Private Investor Coalition, which advocates for family offices in Washington.The late March meltdown of Archegos Capital Management LP, helmed by former hedge-fund manager Bill Hwang, touched off the lobbying skirmish. After being barred from the hedge fund industry for insider trading, Hwang started a family office in 2013 and eventually parlayed $200 million into about $20 billion in assets, using a highly leveraged portfolio concentrated in a handful of stocks.Earlier: God and Man Collide in Bill Hwang’s Dueling Lives on Wall StreetThe subsequent blowup revealed that neither regulators nor brokers had any idea how large Archegos’s positions had become.“The losses are bad,” said Andrew Park, senior policy analyst for Americans for Financial Reform. “But the biggest stunner is these losses all came from a firm that nobody was aware of until a few weeks ago.” His group has called on the SEC to examine whether the family office registration exemption is creating “regulatory blindspots.”The large-bank brokerages that had to unwind the Archegos positions, including Morgan Stanley, Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG, lost billions of dollars, leading some bank executives to also call for increased scrutiny.“Frankly, the transparency and lack of disclosure relating to those institutions is just different from the hedge fund institutions. And that’s something I’m sure the SEC is going to be looking at,” said Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman in an April 16 earnings call. “Better information is always good in rooting out where potential problems can be.”Reardon of the Private Investor Coalition said his group plans to speak with the SEC, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and lawmakers to argue why some of the disclosures advocates have called for aren’t needed.Angelo Robles, founder of the Family Office Association, is also preparing for action. He said he plans to contact law firms and U.S. senators if regulators take an aggressive stance on family offices. “The fallout will likely be more regulation on swaps,” said Robles, whose Greenwich, Connecticut-based group has more than 200 members worldwide, referring to the type of derivative Archegos often used.The banks have said they can absorb the losses, but the shock that a little-known family office could have such an effect is serving as a rallying cry for Wall Street reform advocates.Kelleher of Better Markets said he’s already pressed his case with SEC staff, in part arguing that more public disclosure of family office sizes and positions could help prevent them from becoming a risk to the financial system.Lawmakers have also shown interest. Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown, who leads the Senate Banking Committee, has asked Archegos’s brokers to disclose information about their family office dealings.Family offices serving a single family and with no outside clients generally don’t need to register with the SEC as investment advisers. The rationale for the exemption is that they only serve one wealthy client who doesn’t need the protections afforded to investors in other funds.In addition, offices with less than $100 million in assets or that manage funds only for one person can avoid regularly disclosing their holdings to the SEC.Offices that serve more family members must file their holdings with the SEC, but can ask for, and often receive, an exemption allowing them to keep the filing confidential.Even those reports, like those of hedge funds and mutual funds, usually only include direct ownership of stocks and not derivatives positions, like the total return swaps that led to Archegos’s downfall.Large banks brokered the stock swaps for Archegos for a fee. Such swaps allowed the firm to spend relatively small amounts -- it essentially used borrowed money to build a huge portfolio -- while keeping its ownership of individual stocks hidden.If the SEC moves to require all investment firms, including family offices, to disclose derivatives and short positions, that wouldn’t necessarily dent the privacy of family offices if they’re still able to file holdings confidentially with the SEC.The lack of disclosure has allowed some family offices to adopt similarly complex strategies without drawing scrutiny. Complying with fewer regulations, meantime, has helped lead a number of hedge fund managers to convert their firms into family offices.BlueCrest Capital Management, for example, returned money to investors in 2016 to focus on managing the wealth of its billionaire co-founder Michael Platt, his partners and employees. John Paulson said last year he’s converting his Paulson & Co. hedge fund into a family office, following a similar move by Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors.Family offices have proliferated this century, partly due to the boom in tech billionaires. More than 10,000 family offices globally manage the wealth of a single family, with at least half having started this century, according to EY.A 2019 estimate by researcher Campden Wealth valued family office assets at almost $6 trillion globally, larger than the entire hedge fund industry. Because most families tightly guard the extent of their wealth and very few public records are available to track their assets, the exact figure could be higher or lower.It’s rare for family offices to take on as much risk as Archegos. But hedge funds that convert to family offices are more likely to keep their trading strategies, which often employ leveraged bets that can have a broader market effect.Some family offices lately have also launched so-called blank-check firms -- shell companies whose purpose is to raise money from investors and eventually to acquire other companies.Part of the Private Investor Coalition’s plan is to tell regulators that they already have the tools they need to pinpoint threats to the financial system, Reardon said. The SEC is in the process of implementing a long-delayed rule that would require all funds, including family offices, to privately disclose some of their derivatives positions to the agency. In theory, that would have made it possible for the SEC to see what Archegos was doing.But requiring Archegos to register as an investment adviser wouldn’t have prevented the blow-up, said Reardon, whose coalition formed in 2009 to ensure the offices would be exempt from such registration.If regulators do crack down on family offices in the U.S., some might simply decide to leave the country.“In reality, the typical single family office is a small team of highly mobile individuals,” said Keith Johnston, chief executive officer of SFO Alliance, a London-based investment club for single-family offices. “There is the danger that if they consider themselves over-regulated they will simply move staff or headquarters to those jurisdictions where they are not.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett could teach traders in dogecoin, GameStop and other hot trends a few things about ‘Mr. Market’

    LAWRENCE A. CUNNINGHAM'S QUALITY INVESTING As the old joke goes, St. Peter had some bad news for an oil prospector who appeared at the pearly gates of heaven: “You’re qualified for admission,” said St.

  • Rupee Fall Is Hurting Bonds Now Among Asia’s Worst: India Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- A slide in the rupee is exacerbating a slump in Indian corporate dollar notes that are now among the worst performers in Asia, just as concerns mount that companies are hedging less.The securities have lost about 0.1% in April, worse than a 0.4% gain for a broader Asian dollar bond gauge, according to a Bloomberg Barclays indexes. All the other countries in Asia have posted positive returns, except China which lost about 0.4% after the stumble by China Huarong Asset Management Co.The weaker rupee pushes up servicing costs on foreign debt. The currency has plunged about 2.4% against the dollar this month, making it Asia’s worst-performer. Spiking Covid-19 cases threaten to worsen the selloffAbout 5 out of 10 Indian firms hedge their foreign borrowings in India as compared to about 8 several years ago before the RBI eased rules on hedging, said Samir Lodha, chief executive officer at QuantArt Market Solutions, a Mumbai-based advisory firm. “The drop in the rupee this month may prompt more local companies with foreign borrowings to consider at least some low-cost hedging.”Primary Market -- Foreign Borrowings SlowThe weaker rupee is also making borrowers hesitate to tap what would otherwise be some of the lowest borrowing costs ever in the dollar bond market. Just one Indian company has settled a note this month: a $585 million deal from ReNew Power. That leaves issuance set for the lowest in six monthsLocal firms have also shunned foreign-currency loans in April after borrowings of $7.2 billion in the previous quarter“Most corporates will definitely pause their plans to issue fresh foreign-currency debt as they wait for the rupee to stabilize,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder of IFA Global, a Mumbai-based advisory firm. “Pandemic-induced currency volatility is making it difficult for borrowers to assess their foreign debt costs.”Firms may be turning more to the local credit market, even though there have been fresh obstacles there tooThey sold 47.6 billion rupees of bonds this week and still plan as much as 80.5 billion rupees more. If all those sales go through, that would be higher than in the previous two weeks combinedStill, offerings have fallen to 139.9 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) this month, the slowest start to a financial year since 2014. That’s due in part to rules that took effect April 1 strengthening the role of trustees for secured bonds backed by assetsSecondary Market -- Sovereign Rating ConcernsThe latest wave of coronavirus infections is also bad for India’s sovereign rating. The country has the lowest investment-grade score with a negative outlook at Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings“We expect a repeat of 2020’s sudden crash in economic activity in the coming months,” said Timothy Wee Lee Tan and Jason Lee, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts. “With a downgraded GDP growth outlook for FY22, India’s debt burden will be higher than the current IMF forecast, implying an elevated risk of ratings falling into speculative grade.”Any official gross domestic product downgrade may lead to pre-emptive widening of the option-adjusted spread for Indian dollar credits, with an actual offshore sovereign rating downgrade likely to push premiums up to 90 basis points wider to trade closer to Brazil and South Africa, according to Bloomberg IntelligenceDistressed Debt - ARC Rules Under ReviewReserve Bank of India formed a six-member panel Monday to review rules for Asset Reconstruction Companies or ARCs, which help India’s banking system deal with one of the world’s worst bad loan ratios among major economiesARCs have been in the spotlight in recent weeks:Mar. 18: India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs is investigating allegations of financial irregularities at the asset reconstruction arm of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Edelweiss said it hasn’t received any intimation of any inspection by the ministryMar. 14: India’s central bank has rejected Yes Bank Ltd.’s proposal to set up an ARC for acquiring bad loans on conflict of interest concerns, Mint reported citing people it didn’t identifyMeanwhile, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services, whose default in 2018 triggered a prolonged credit crisis in the country, plans to resolve 500 billion rupees ($6.6 billion) of its debt by the end of September, Chairman Uday Kotak said last week. Investors are closely watching the debt resolution as a test case for group insolvencyKotak, who is heading the IL&FS board after government seized control of the shadow lender in 2018, expects to resolve about 62% of its 1 trillion rupees of debtAnother group facing challenges in servicing its debt is Future Group. The Indian supermarket-operator Future Retail Ltd. approved a debt resolution plan that eases some immediate concerns as a legal battle with partner Amazon.com Inc. threatens to delay an asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd. India’s top court scheduled a final hearing in the matter to May 4Best and Worst Performing Corporate Dollar Bonds Last 12 MonthsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why is it taking so long to get tax refunds this year? Some are taking the IRS 6-8 weeks in 2021

    Some early filers are waiting for a tax refund more than six weeks already -- far longer than typical -- as the IRS deals with tax credits and fraud.

  • Roth IRAs: Investing and Trading Do’s and Don’ts

    Just what can you invest in with a Roth IRA? And what constitutes a prohibited transaction? Here's what you need to know.

  • Mortgage rates drop below 3% again — offering opportunities to buyers and homeowners

    The recent decline in mortgage rates has led to an increase in refinancing activity, giving homeowners another chance to reduce their monthly payments.

  • Biden to Propose Almost Doubling Capital Gains Tax for Wealthy

    Apr.22 -- President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6%, which, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for investors could be as high as 43.4%, according to people familiar with the proposal. Bloomberg's Laura Davison reports on "Bloomberg Markets."