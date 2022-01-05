Air Separation Plant Market to Register 5% CAGR Driven by Surging Demand for Nitrogen Gas within Food & Beverage Sector: Future Market Insights

A comprehensive analysis on the air separation plant market by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers compelling insights into key factors affecting the growth trajectory in the market. It uncovers hidden opportunities pushing the sales across various segments in terms of type, gas, and end use industry. The report also forecast the scope of expansion across developed and developing economies

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI), Dubai: Sales in the global air separation plant are estimated to reach US$ 5.9 Bn in 2022, as per FMI. In response to increasing use of air separation plants in the extraction of diesel and natural gas across the oil and gas industry, the market is estimated to total US$ 7.9 Bn by the end of 2028.

Surging need for rapid refrigeration, gas packaging, and freezing technologies across the food & beverages industry is fueling the demand for nitrogen in gas as well as liquid form. As air separation plants are used for extraction of nitrogen from atmospheric air, rise in demand for nitrogen is expected to facilitate the growth in the market.

In addition, increasing demand for high purity gases such as oxygen, argon, hydrogen, and helium in the healthcare, iron & steel, and chemical sectors is projected to spur the sales at 5% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Citing this trend, several market players are focusing on expanding their production capacity to capitalize on the surging demand. For instance, in February 2021, INOX Air Products announced building a new cryogenic air separation unit in India, which will assist the company to generate 300 and 700 tons of nitrogen and oxygen every day, respectively.

A slew of such developments are estimated to augment the growth in the market over the forthcoming years.

As per FMI, North America is anticipated to account for a significant share in the global market through 2028. Increasing shell gas exploration activities and rapidly expanding manufacturing sector across countries such as U.S. and Canada are favoring the growth in the region.

"Rising government emphasis on adoption of air separation plants in Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC) plants and industrial sector to lower carbon emissions is expected to accelerate the growth in the market," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Air Separation Plant Market Study

The U.S. is anticipated to account for the lion's share in North America market, owing to the increasing shell gas exploration activities across the country.

China is expected to register robust growth in the air separation plant market, on the back of growing adoption in production of chemicals and iron & steel.

India is forecast to emerge as a highly attractive market in South Asia & Pacific, driven by the upsurge in trend of industrialization in the country.

The U.K. and Germany are estimated to collectively account for the largest share in Europe market, favored by increasing applications across the food & beverage industry.

In terms of end use industry, the chemical industry segment is projected to exhibit steady growth, accounting for around 20% of the overall sales through 2028.

Key Drivers

Surging demand for medical oxygen and equipment such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices and infusion pumps in hospitals for patient treatments is expected to increase the sales of air separation plants across the healthcare segment.

Increasing use of argon gas in casting and welding industries, especially, in manufacturing of specialty alloys and titanium is a primary factor propelling the demand across the argon segment.

Key Restraints

Extravagant cost of installation, component assemble, operation, and maintenance of air separation plants is hindering the sales in the market.

High energy consumption for cryogenic separation plants as compared to non-cryogenic plants is a factor restraining the growth in the cryogenic separation plant segment.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of air separation plants are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their global footprint and establish their business different countries. Apart from this, some of the players are aiming at expanding their production capacity to cater to demand for industrial gasses.

For instance,

In November 2021, Nippon Gases, a leading Japanese industrial and medical gases provider, announced signing an agreement with a renowned Italian stainless steel manufacturer, Cogne Acciai Speciali. As per the agreement, Nippon Gases will assist the latter company to modernize its air separation unit to increase its efficiency and reduce energy consumption in production.

In April 2020, CryopAL, a subsidiary of Air Liquide, announced increasing its production of liquid oxygen for medical use to three times of its current production to meet the increasing demand and supply oxygen to patients suffering from respiratory insufficiency.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Linde AG

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Air Liquide SA

Praxair Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Universal Industrial Gases Inc.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Technex Limited

Sichuan Air Separation Plant Group

Ranch Cryogenics Inc.

AMCS Corporation

Yingde Gases Group Company Limited.

Others

More Valuable Insights on Air Separation Plant Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global air separation plant market, analyzing forecast statistics between 2022 and 2028. The survey reveals growth projections on in air separation plant market with detailed segmentation:

By Type:

Cryogenic Air Separation Plants

Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants

By Gas:

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Argon

Diesel

By End-use Industry:

Air Separation Plants for Chemical Industry

Air Separation Plants for Iron & Steel Industry

Air Separation Plants for Healthcare Industry

Air Separation Plants for Food & Beverage Industry

Air Separation Plants for Paper & Pulp Industry

Air Separation Plants for Oil & Gas Industry

Others

By Region:

North America Air Separation Plant Market

Latin America Air Separation Plant Market

Europe Air Separation Plant Market

East Asia Air Separation Plant Market

South Asia & Pacific Air Separation Plant Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Air Separation Plant Market

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into air separation plant market demand outlook for the forecast period 2022-2028

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for air separation plant market between 2022 and 2028

Air separation plant market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Air separation plant market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

