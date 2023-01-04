U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,860.50
    +14.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,349.00
    +71.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,013.00
    +67.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.40
    +8.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.45
    -1.48 (-1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.70
    +20.60 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    +0.0077 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.92
    +1.25 (+5.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    +0.0104 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3080
    -0.6750 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,860.09
    +112.32 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.56
    +6.29 (+1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.72
    +8.63 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,716.86
    -377.64 (-1.45%)
     

Air Suspension Market worth USD 59.71 Bn by 2029: Market Size, Segmentation, Trends, Competitive Landscape

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
·6 min read
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Air Suspension Market size was valued at USD 32.5 Bn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7.9% of CAGR through 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 59.71Bn

Pune, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market is expected to grow from USD 32.5 billion in 2021 to USD 59.71 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 7.9 percent over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029, according to the "Air Suspension Market" research released by Maximize Market Research.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/162729

Air Suspension Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Maximize Market research has recently published a report on the Air Suspension Market. The report is based on both primary and secondary data sources. In order to evaluate the system's past, present, and future performance, the report methodology comprises data collection from companies and industries using primary and secondary sources. The financial perspective and SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) models are two of the many tools used for company analysis.

In the report, a bottom-up approach has been used to determine the size of the air suspension market. By using primary and secondary research, the major market participants are defined, and their market revenues are determined. Primary research involves interviews with important opinion leaders and industry experts such as skilled front-line staff, business owners, and marketing specialists. Secondary research included a review of the annual and financial reports of top manufacturers.

Air Suspension Market Overview

In comparison to traditional coil springs, air springs offer additional capabilities. Despite the amount of stress placed on it, vehicles with air suspension maintain higher stability. The growing demand for luxury and sports cars is being driven by rising disposable incomes across the world. The market growth is being supported by consumers' growing demand for cars with improved ride comfort and their growing awareness of the significance of driver and passenger safety. Additionally, an increase in the production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles as well as a rise in demand for vehicles equipped with air suspension systems are expected to propel the automotive air suspension market growth.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/162729

Air Suspension Market Dynamics

The air suspension market is now experiencing strong growth due in large part to the development of autonomous car technologies. The automobile industry is undergoing a revolution thanks to massive investments by industry leaders, which in turn, eventually result in the adoption of the most advanced air suspension technology for both light and heavy-duty cars. The need for electronically and non-electronically powered air suspension systems to improve vehicle traction, offer ride height flexibility, and give loading flexibility is growing. Currently, countries like Germany, China, and India are upgrading to the use of luxury vehicles and looking to use the newest technology, which is expected to increase the acceptance of air suspension systems.

The transition to using cutting-edge technology, such as the ECAS system in vehicles, results in high costs. For medium-priced automobiles, which are frequently chosen by customers, the cost of installing an air suspension system is substantial. As a result, the market growth for air suspension is expected to be hampered by the rising sales of medium-priced automobiles.

Air Suspension Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to increase significantly at a high CAGR through the forecast period. Sales of high-end SUVs and luxury cars have soared in the region as a result of the rising spending power of the local populace in the region. Luxury automobile buyers want comfortable rides from their vehicles, which has prompted OEMs to use air suspension systems increasingly common in their designs. Only trucks and luxury-class passenger cars, lorries, and buses in the commercial vehicle category are in demand for air suspension systems. The air suspension market is expected to grow rapidly over the coming years as a result of the proximity of quickly developing countries like China, Japan, and India.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/162729

Air Suspension Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type:

  • Light Duty Vehicles

  • Trucks

  • Buses

By Application:

  • Electronically Controlled,

  • Non-Electronically Controlled

By OE Type:

  • Air Springs,

  • Shock Absorbers,

  • Compressors,

  • Electronic Control Units,

  • Air Reservoirs,

  • Height Sensors,

  • Solenoid Valves,

  • Pressure Sensors

Purchase Report:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=162729&type=Single%20User

Air Suspension Market Key Competitors:

  • Continental AG (Germany)

  • Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

  • ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)

  • Wabco Holdings Inc. (France)

  • Dunlop Systems And Components Ltd. (U.K.)

  • Accuair Suspension (U.S.)

  • Firestone Industrial Products Company, LLC (U.S.)

  • Hendrickson USA, L.L.C. (U.S.)

  • BWI Group (China)

  • Mando Corp. (South Korea)

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

  • Parker Hannifin Corp (U.S.)

  • AB Volvo (Sweden)

  • Air Lift Company (U.S.)

  • VB-Airsuspension (Netherlands)

Key questions answered in the Air Suspension Market are:

  • How is the Air Suspension Market performing in Europe?

  • Who are the key players in the Air Suspension Market?

  • Which region has the most countries that are key producers and exporters of Air Suspension?

  • Which top 5 countries are responsible for the majority of the demand for Air Suspension?

  • What percentage of the market do the top 5 Air Suspension comprise?

  • What major trends are witnessed in the Air Suspension market?

  • What major factor is influencing the need for Air Suspension?

Maximize Market Research is leading research firm in Automotive and Transportation, has also published the following reports:

Automotive Suspension Market - The Automotive Suspension Market size is expected to reach USD 53.4 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.5 percent during the forecast period. The demand for vehicle suspension systems is expected to rise as a result of the quick adoption of e-mobility in developed countries and the restructuring of the automotive industry in emerging countries.

Motorcycle Suspension Market - The Motorcycle Suspension Market size is expected to reach USD 2.38 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.7 percent during the forecast period. Growing demand for comfort and road safety among consumers along with consumer preference for motorcycles are influencing the market growth.

Air Conditioning Market - The Air Conditioning Market size is expected to reach USD 285.31 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.8 percent during the forecast period. are driving the Disposable Endoscopes Market growth. The emergence of technologically advanced air conditioners including air conditioners with inverters and air purification technologies are boosting the air conditioning market growth across the world.

Automotive Biometric Seat Technology Market - The Automotive Biometric Seat Technology Market size is expected to reach USD 372.32 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.18 percent during the forecast period. An increase in the adoption of artificial intelligence technology and the integration of infotainment systems in vehicles are driving the automotive biometric seat technology market growth across the world.

Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market - The Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market size is expected to reach USD 23.51 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.78 percent during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of automotive seat belt pre-tensioner embedded vehicles for passenger safety driving the market growth.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact us for a more detailed view at: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

CONTACT: Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656


Recommended Stories

  • EV Startup Rivian Missed 2022 Production Target

    Rivian fell short of its 25,000-vehicle production target for 2022, capping a challenging year for the electric-truck startup.

  • How will the ultrawealthy ride out the recession? 1,200 investors worth $130 billion have one big strategy—and it’s not playing the stock market

    The über-rich are keeping their powder dry in the new year, a poll of ultra-high-net-worth investors found. Then they'll "pounce."

  • Tesla’s ‘Cinderella ride’ is over and demand is ‘starting to crack,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says. Here’s what could come next

    “The Cinderella ride is over for Tesla, and Musk now needs to navigate the company through this Category 5 dark macro storm,” Tesla bull Dan Ives wrote in a Tuesday note.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Tesla Stock Amid Plunge After Deliveries Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood bought Tesla Inc. stock amid a rout on Tuesday, reaffirming her conviction in the electric-vehicle producer even as many investors have bailed out due to the multiple headwinds the company faces.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerFunds backed by Wood’s firm Ark Investment Management LLC bought more than 176,000 shar

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Do the Job

    The big market headline last year has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 tumbled 19% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for this year’s stock market. In times like these, it’s natural to turn to the high-yield dividend payers. These stocks offer the twin advantages of a steady income stream through regular, reliable dividend payments – and dividend y

  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) surges 16%; individual investors who own 57% shares profited along with institutions

    Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group...

  • These Will Be The Best 9 Stocks In 2023, Analysts Say

    Phew. The S&P 500's horrible year that was 2022 is finally over. And analysts have picked their favorite spots.

  • How Low Can Tesla Stock Go? Analyst Talks 30 A Share

    Tesla investors already lost more than $700 billion on the stock this year. How much more can this S&P 500 stock drop?

  • Investors with the courage to be bullish this year can make significant returns with this stock

    Few companies have successfully avoided the major global challenges of recent years. Problems such as Covid, extreme inflation and rapidly rising interest rates have prompted significant difficulties for a whole host of businesses across a range of sectors.

  • Questions Remain Over Qualcomm's Bottom

    Qualcomm is known for designing and manufacturing semiconductors and wireless telecommunications products. Shares of QCOM are still pointed lower, so let's check out the charts to see what chart points are critical.

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for outperforming Wall Street. This outperformance was on display, once again, during the 2022 bear market. Whereas the S&P 500 lost 19%, not including dividends paid, last year, Berkshire Hathaway's share price advanced 4%.

  • Why Shares of XPeng Are Driving Higher Today

    Racing off the starting line, shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) are off to a strong start during the first day of trading in 2023. On Dec. 31, 2022, the electric vehicle (EV) company reported strong vehicle delivery figures for December and the fourth quarter of 2022, and investors are voicing their approval of the news today. As of 10:46 a.m. ET, XPeng's stock has climbed 6.5%, having retreated from its earlier rise of 10.4%.

  • Why Shares of StoneCo, Upstart, and Lemonade Are Falling Today

    Shares of several tech and fintech stocks dropped to start the new year as investors continued to speculate about the orbit of inflation and interest rates. Shares of the Brazilian e-commerce and payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) traded roughly 8.7% lower as of 2 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the artificial intelligence-assisted loan platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded about 3.5% down, while shares of the insurtech company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were roughly flat after having been down as much as 4% earlier today.

  • Sleepy driver puts Tesla on autopilot, leading police on high-speed chase in Germany

    A driver in Germany had his license revoked after he fell asleep behind the wheel of his Tesla, which was on autopilot. The sleeping driver led police on a chase on the Autobahn.

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped on Jan. 3, 2023

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock tumbled 4% through 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, knocking the tech titan below $2 trillion in market capitalization for the first time since 2021, and putting Apple stock a full one-third below the $3 trillion market cap it hit a year ago. As its first stock action of the new year, BNP downgraded Apple stock from outperform to neutral this morning, and slashed its price target on the tech giant by 22%, to just $140 a share. BNP's downgrade is certainly weighing on Apple stock today, but it's worth pointing out that BNP may only be reacting to other news that necessitated the downgrade.

  • Could This Buffett Stock Be One of the Best Stocks of 2023?

    Warren Buffett is known for embracing a value investing model, which entails finding stocks that look undervalued relative to their intrinsic worth. It's why you'll often see stocks with low valuations in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. One of Buffett's newer positions in Berkshire is Brazilian fintech startup Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), which saw its stock price fall nearly 60% in 2022 despite excellent performance.

  • Will Devon Energy's Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Survive in 2023?

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) paid a gusher of dividends in 2022. Fueled by its innovative fixed-plus-variable dividend framework, the oil company paid investors $5.17 per share in 2022. With the stock recently trading at around $60 per share, Devon's dividend yield is 8.5%.

  • With GE Healthcare About To Start Trading, Investors Turn Cautious On Power Business Spin Off

    As General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) enters 2023, it will split off its healthcare unit, completing a step in the breakup of the industrial giant. It will face questions about shedding its power businesses for the rest of the year. GE Healthcare Technologies Inc will start trading this week, leaving the conglomerate with jet engines, natural gas-powered turbines, and wind turbine units. The gas and wind turbines will be combined with other GE energy businesses into a new unit GE Vernova that w

  • Wall Street Banks Like Goldman Turn Pessimistic on World’s Biggest Chipmaker TSMC

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks are turning bearish on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., cautioning that the world’s biggest chipmaker will issue conservative guidance for its revenue outlook due to weak demand. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe primary chipmaker for Apple Inc. is scheduled to report earnings for the last quarter

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. The semiconductor industry is highly cyclical, meaning that demand for semiconductor products fluctuates in regular intervals. This […]