U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,401.67
    -16.97 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,566.17
    -171.89 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,790.92
    -0.24 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.79
    -9.36 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.78
    +1.68 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.10
    +31.00 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.50 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3531
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5440
    +0.1340 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,649.56
    +283.71 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.91
    +5.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Air T, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AIRT
  • AIRTP

DENVER, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) is an industrious American company with a portfolio of businesses, each of which is independent yet interrelated. We seek dynamic individuals and teams to operate companies using processes that increase value over time. We believe we can apply corporate resources to help activate growth and overcome challenges.

Our core segments are overnight air cargo; aviation ground equipment manufacturing and sales; commercial jet engines and parts; and corporate and other.

Today the Company is announcing results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021:

  • Revenues totaled $45.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $10.4 million, or 18.6% from the prior year's comparable quarter.

  • Operating income was $25 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to last year's third quarter Operating income of $1.1 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA* profit of $0.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA* profit of $1.3 million in the same quarter a year ago.

  • Loss per share of $0.44 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to income per share of $0.73 for the same quarter last year.

  • Total Equity increased from $14.7 million as of March 31, 2021 to $21.3 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $6.6 million, or 44.9%.

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure; see below for further explanation and reconciliation to GAAP measure.

Company Chairman and CEO Nick Swenson commented:

"Air T base businesses are improving incrementally, leading to improvements in our financial picture, including balance sheet metrics. We look forward to seeing steady growth as Covid wanes and several of our business find even better footing.

Our allocator-operator model, through which we seek to create space for dynamic management teams, will likely lead to opportunities we cannot predict or plan to make happen. The inherent power of great managers within a "complex system without a complex" is perhaps best understood in the results that emerge. Looking in the rear view mirror several years from now, we want to have more stories to tell about unpredictable growth and value creation.

Mountain Air Cargo's steady transformation under the leadership of Mike Bandalan and Team is worth watching. Their performance for their largest Customer is leading to additional responsibilities and continued growth avenues. MAC expects to add ten new routes in the Caribbean between Summer of 2021 and December 2022. Importantly for the long-term, Mike is leading with a growth mindset built on a people-first cultural foundation. We are super-encouraged by developments at MAC.

We are looking forward to moving steadily forward during 2022."

Business Segment Results

Overnight Air Cargo

  • This segment provides air express delivery services, substantially all for FedEx.

  • Revenues for this segment increased 12% to $18.2 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $16.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was principally attributable to higher administrative fees and maintenance labor revenue from FedEx.

  • Adjusted EBITDA* for this segment was $0.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Aviation ground equipment manufacturing and sales ("GGS")

  • This segment, which includes the world's largest manufacturer of aircraft de-icing equipment, manufactures and provides mobile deicers and other specialized equipment products to passenger and cargo airlines, airports, and military and industrial customers.

  • Revenues for this segment totaled $15.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, down 27% versus $20.8 million in the same quarter in 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by lower sales volume of deicing trucks this quarter due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19 compared to prior year comparable quarter.

  • Adjusted EBITDA* for this segment was $1.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $2.7 million compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to the revenue decrease noted above.

  • As of December 31, 2021 this segment's order backlog was $3.7 million versus $17.3 million on December 31, 2020.

Commercial Jet Engines and Parts

  • This segment leases commercial jet engines and aircraft; buys, sells and trades in surplus and aftermarket commercial jet engines, engine parts, airframes, and airframe parts, avionics, and other; then delivers the related documents and logistics.

  • Revenues for this segment totaled $11.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $6.7 million versus the previous year's third fiscal quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by the fact that Contrail had 3 asset sales with no profit margin in the prior-year quarter that did not recur in the current-year quarter.

  • Adjusted EBITDA* for this segment was $0.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA* loss of $1.5 million in the prior year's quarter.

Corporate and Other

  • This segment includes expenses attributable to core Corporate functions, investment research, and specialized resources that are available to business units.

  • This segment's Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 represented a loss of $2.0 million in each respective quarter.

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure; see below for further explanation and reconciliation to GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, to evaluate the Company's financial performance. This performance measure is not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specific items and adding back the amounts of interest expense and depreciation and amortization to earnings before income taxes. When calculating Adjusted EBITDA, the Company does not add back depreciation expense for aircraft engines that are on lease, as the Company believes this expense matches with the corresponding revenue earned on engine leases. Depreciation expense for leased engines totaled $70.4 thousand and $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the Company's performance because it provides investors additional information about the Company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period-to-period comparability. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to replace or be an alternative to operating income, the most directly comparable amounts reported under GAAP.

The table below provides a reconciliation of operating income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


12/31/2021

12/31/2020

12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Operating income/(loss)

$

25

$

1,068

$

724

$

(2,881

)

Depreciation and amortization (excluding leased engines depreciation)

372

259

956

917

Asset impairment, restructuring or impairment charges

-

-

-

664

Loss on disposition of assets

-

5

3

1

Security issuance expenses

150

-

215

-

Adjusted EBITDA

547

1,332

1,898

(1,299

)

The following table shows the Company's Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


12/31/2021

12/31/2020

12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Overnight Air Cargo

$

488

$

506

$

2,106

$

1,672

Ground Equipment Sales

1,544

4,267

3,074

7,521

Commercial Jet Engines and Parts

500

(1,466

)

2,524

(3,857

)

Corporate and Other

(1,985

)

(1,975

)

(5,806

)

(6,635

)

Adjusted EBITDA

547

1,332

1,898

(1,299

)

ABOUT AIR T, INC.

Established in 1980, Air T Inc. is a portfolio of powerful businesses and financial assets, each of which is independent yet interrelated. Its core segments are overnight air cargo, aviation ground support equipment manufacturing, and commercial aircraft asset management and logistics. We seek to expand, strengthen and diversify Air T's after-tax cash flow per share. Our goal is to build Air T's core businesses, and when appropriate, to expand into adjacent and other industries. We seek to activate growth and overcome challenges while delivering meaningful value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.airt.net.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make, including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K, as well as the following:

  • Economic conditions in the Company's markets, particularly the aviation industry;

  • The risk that contracts with FedEx could be terminated or adversely modified;

  • The risk that the number of aircraft operated for FedEx could be reduced;

  • The risks faced by commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair and overhaul companies because they are our customers.

  • Our engine values and lease rates, which are dependent on the status of the types of aircraft on which engines are installed, and other factors.

  • The Company and its customers operate in a highly regulated industry and changes in economic conditions, laws or regulations may adversely affect our ability to lease or sell our engines or aircraft.

  • We may experience losses and delays in connection with repossession of engines or aircraft when a lessee defaults.

  • The risk that GGS customers will defer or reduce significant orders for deicing and other equipment;

  • Mild winter weather conditions reducing the demand for deicing equipment.

  • The impact of any terrorist activities on United States soil or abroad;

  • The risk of injury or other damage arising from accidents involving the Company's overnight air cargo operations, equipment or parts sold and/or services provided;

  • The Company's ability to manage its cost structure for operating expenses, or unanticipated capital requirements, and match them to shifting customer service requirements and production volume levels;

  • The Company's ability to meet debt service covenants and to refinance existing debt obligations;

  • The ability of the Company and its business segments to generate sufficient cash flows from operations or through financings.

  • Market acceptance of the Company's commercial and military equipment and services;

  • Competition from other providers of similar equipment and services;

  • Changes in government regulation and technology;

  • Changes in the value of marketable securities held as investments;

  • Market acceptance and operational success of the Company's new aircraft asset management business and related new aircraft capital joint venture;

  • The risks and uncertainties related to business acquisitions (including the ability to successfully achieve anticipated benefits) inflation rates, competition, changes in technology or government regulation, debt covenants, information technology disruptions, and the impact of future terrorist activities in the United States and abroad;

  • Wage and product pricing inflation and our ability to procure products and fulfill orders, could negatively impact the Company's operations and financial results in a material manner; and

  • The length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involves risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced in this press release will prove to be accurate. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements of current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those discussed in this press release.

CONTACT

Air T, Inc.
Brian Ochocki, CFO
bochocki@airt.net
612-843-4302

SOURCE: Air T, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688705/Air-T-Inc-Reports-Third-Quarter-Fiscal-2022-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    The work management software stock is up roughly 11% over the past month despite bearish pressure for the broader market.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett's investing savvy through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has made more millionaires than almost every other company in history. For instance, a $1,000 investment made in the stock when Buffett stepped in as CEO in 1965 would now be worth $18 million. The first stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio to buy is the pharma stock AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), with Berkshire's stake in AbbVie currently valued at $2 billion.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Takes Activision Blizzard Stake, Exits Teva

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake in Activision Blizzard Inc., the game giant that has agreed to be acquired by Microsoft Corp., in an investment that would have been valued at $975 million at the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases

  • Sensonics: Despite FDA Approval, Expectations Are Too High, Says Raymond James

    At long last, following a year of Covid delays, Sensonics (SENS) received the FDA’s nod of approval for its long-lasting continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM). The Diabetes device maker’s Eversense E3 (180-Day sensor) has now been given the go ahead and should be available to patients in the U.S. via Ascensia Diabetes Care, the company’s worldwide commercial partner, starting in 2Q22. Despite the approval’s delay – mainly on account of backlogs at the FDA and in-line 2021 results - the lone

  • Sea Limited stock declines, AMD shares rise amid Xilinx acquisition announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving for companies like Sea Limited and Walmart in midday trading.

  • Shale King Harold Hamm Is Passing Billions to His Heirs Tax-Free

    (Bloomberg) -- Harold Hamm executed one of the largest wealth transfers in U.S. history last week, handing each of his five children a stake worth about $2.3 billion in Continental Resources Inc., the shale drilling company he founded more than 50 years ago.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Betwe

  • Arista Stock Climbs As Earnings, Revenue Guidance Top Estimates

    Arista stock climbed on fourth-quarter earnings that topped estimates while revenue guidance for the March quarter topped views.

  • Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO) 60th Consecutive Dividend Increase is on the Menu

    With the broad market in the red, it is not surprising to see high interest in traditionally defensive sectors. While not as fancy or exciting as many hyped growth stocks, companies like The Coca-Cola Company(NYSE: KO)have been steadily delivering value to their shareholders.

  • My Top 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Jim Cramer coined the term "FANG stocks" back in 2013, but the acronym was changed to FAANG in 2017 when Apple was added to the list. Last year Netflix's revenue rose 19% to $29.7 billion, its operating margin jumped 250 basis points to 21%, and its profits soared 85% to $11.24 per diluted share.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Down By 13% Today

    The stock made an attempt to settle below the $140 level.

  • Meta Platforms: Time to Buy the Dip?

    Judging by the market's reaction, it isn't too excited about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) ambitions to become the metaverse leader. Instead, it would have rather just let its Facebook and Instagram platforms print money and reward shareholders. Over the last six months, Meta's stock has lost more than 40% after setting an all-time high in September.

  • Block Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock jumped by as much as 6% today and is still up by 3.8% this afternoon. Block has been expanding its focus to the cryptocurrency and blockchain spaces recently; hence, its name change from Square to Block back in December. Intel's new chip is lightning fast.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt