Air Tamarac Outfitter to modernize its facilities thanks to Government of Canada support

·3 min read

Nord-du-Québec business receives over $50,000 from CED.

VAL-D'OR, QC, July 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key economic driver, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenue before being hit hard by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is ensuring that tourism once again thrives and reaches its full potential.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non‑repayable contribution of $52,092 for Air Tamarac Outfitter. This CED support will allow Air Tamarac to improve its tourism experience by adapting its current products and adopting green practices for the future.

Air Tamarac Outfitter specializes in hunting and fishing excursions on enchanting sites accessible only by seaplane. It has exclusive hunting and fishing rights to these sites and offers many cabins and an array of packages to satisfy local and international clientele alike. To stay competitive, Air Tamarac Outfitter plans to renovate its cabins. CED's assistance will allow Air Tamarac to install stand‑alone wastewater treatment facilities and water filtration systems and purchase the materials and supplies needed to modernize its sites and switch to solar power.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations with deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The tourism industry is a forum to showcase Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government continues to be here for businesses and organizations in the tourism sector to ensure their recovery. Today, we are announcing investments that will allow them to look to the future. CED's financial contribution to Air Tamarac Outfitter is excellent news for the Nord‑du‑Québec region and its drawing power!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"As tourism is one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic, we will continue to support this sector so that it can quickly regain its footing and prosper. As today's announcement shows, our government is here to help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back their guests. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

Quick facts

  • Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

  • Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.

  • The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

  • CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

