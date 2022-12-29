U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,826.25
    +18.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,130.00
    +84.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,859.00
    +86.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,742.00
    +8.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.75
    -1.21 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0636
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +0.45 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7530
    -0.5820 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,618.19
    -55.71 (-0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.16
    -0.95 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.05
    -12.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Air Traffic Management Global Market Report 2022: Focus on Improving Air Safety Worldwide Bolsters Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Air Traffic Management Market

Air Traffic Management Market
Air Traffic Management Market

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Traffic Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application; By Airspace; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air traffic management market size is expected to reach USD 15.01 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The rising construction of new airports, expansion of various existing airports, and rapid growth in global air traffic are the key major factors projected to drive the growth of the global market. Various emerging economies around the globe are shifting their focus on the development and improvement of air travel within and across their borders, which is likely to have a positive impact on global market growth over the coming years.

For instance, United States airlines carried around 674 million passengers in 2021, with a significant increase of 82.5% from 2020 (369 million passengers). And in China, about 440.6 million passengers traveled by air, an increase of 5.5 percent from the last year. These numbers show a slight recovery in the global aviation industry after the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

The high technological advancements and introduction to new and innovative solutions by several key market players around the globe are contributing significantly to the growth of the global market. For instance, in November 2021, Honeywell announced the launch of its new generation NAVITAS software suite platform for supporting the several operations of airport operators and navigation service providers. The new software complies with artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning, and cybersecurity, which is expected to support the automation and digitization of air traffic services.

Air Traffic Management Market Report Highlights

  • Automation segment is projected to grow rapidly throughout the forecast period due to the high engagement in stimulations and a growing number of flights offered by several airlines.

  • Air traffic services accounted for the largest market share in 2021, owing to increased global air traffic and rising prevalence among various sectors, such as air traffic controls and alerting services.

  • Commercial sector held a significant revenue share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period because of the rising need for maintenance and upgradation of ATM systems around the globe.

  • North America dominated the global market with a healthy market share in 2021 owing to the increased adoption of highly advanced technologies for developing regional airports. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region expects the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing industrialization and construction of new airports.

  • The global market is highly fragmented, with many well-known, established market players, including Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Thales Group.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Rise in Investment in Airport Infrastructure

  • Global Focus on Improving Air Safety

Restraints and Challenges

  • High Cost of Air Traffic Management Equipment

The publisher has segmented the air traffic management market report based on application, airspace, end-use, and region:
Air Traffic Management, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Communication

  • Navigation

  • Surveillance

  • Automation

Air Traffic Management, Airspace Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Air Traffic Services

  • Air Traffic Flow Management

  • Airspace Management

  • Aeronautical Information Management

Air Traffic Management, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Commercial

  • Military

Air Traffic Management, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa



Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

115

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$8.02 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$15.01 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.1%

Regions Covered

Global


Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Air Traffic Management Market Insights

5. Global Air Traffic Management Market, by Application

6. Global Air Traffic Management Market, by Airspace

7. Global Air Traffic Management Market, by End-Use

8. Global Air Traffic Management Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Thales Group

  • L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

  • Raytheon Company

  • Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

  • Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

  • Becker Avionics Inc.

  • BAE Systems Plc.

  • Sierra Nevada Corporation

  • Thales Group

  • Kongsberg Geospatial

  • Frequentis AG

  • The Aeronav Group

  • Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation Inc.

  • Searidge Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myhdqr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

    In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, Musk said he believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to ramp up deliveries at the end of this quarter, after the automaker offered discounts on its vehicles in the United States and China.

  • These 4 REITs Have Huge Dividend Yields - But Are They A Trap?

    With the stock market in the red for the third straight week and recession warnings ramping up, markets are more volatile than ever. Despite the Federal Reserve’s seven consecutive rate hikes this year, November inflation data were slightly hotter than expected, rejuvenating investors’ fears. “The economic numbers announced today highlight the difficulty for investors today, where weak numbers bring recession fears and strong numbers bring Fed fear,” said Louis Navellier, founder and CEO of grow

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • How Low Can Tesla Stock Go? Analyst Talks 30 A Share

    Tesla investors already lost more than $700 billion on the stock this year. How much more can this S&P 500 stock drop?

  • Paypal (PYPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Paypal (PYPL) closed the most recent trading day at $68.33, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session.

  • 12 Best Most Active Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best most active stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. The stock market is on course to have its weakest year since 2008 as the last […]

  • Doug Kass Predicted Some of the Biggest Surprises of 2022: Here's His 2023 List

    For those willing to hear a different -- anti-group think -- view, Kass has plenty of bets for what could happen over the next 12 months, including Elon Musk saving Twitter at the expense of Tesla , a shock Apple merger, a major plummet in Bitcoin's value and those predicted jumps in gold and oil. Of course, Kass had some predictions, especially political ones, that didn't pan out.

  • My 2023 Stock Pick Is a No-Frills Big Bank Hiding Right in Front of Us

    This stock has everything right: It's discounted from recession fears, has great management, benefits from rate hikes and has a competitor on wobbly footing.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried likely to enter plea deal: report

    Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea deal next week to fraud charges connected to the collapse of cryptocurrency FTX Reuters reported.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Apple, Tesla, Disney, and More

    Apple fell 3.1% on Wednesday to its lowest level in 18 months. Tesla shares are extending gains after the stock ended a seven-session losing streak.

  • Pfizer Makes Progress, but This Biotech Was Wednesday's Big Winner

    The stock market seems bound and determined to leave investors with bad memories of 2022, with major market benchmarks once again failing to deliver even a tiny bounce as the end of the year approaches. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all topped 1% as investors continue worrying about whether the macroeconomic picture in 2023 will remain just as cloudy as it is today. For investors looking for more immediate recognition of their achievements, though, TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) saw its stock move higher after getting good news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Got $3,000? 5 of the Safest Stocks to Buy for 2023

    No matter how volatile the stock market is in 2023, these tried-and-true companies can deliver for their shareholders.

  • Arrival's (NASDAQ:ARVL) last week's 19% decline must have disappointed private equity firms who have a significant stake

    A look at the shareholders of Arrival ( NASDAQ:ARVL ) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private...

  • Here's My 2023 Stock Pick -- and Advice That's Perhaps More Important

    I'll give you my bet for the year, but let me warn you that no good investor just decides on Jan. 1 to hold a stock for a year with no safeguards. This is what they do instead.

  • TSMC starts volume production of most advanced chips in Taiwan

    TAINAN, Taiwan (Reuters) -Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC) began mass production of its most advanced chips in southern Taiwan on Thursday and the company's chairman said it would continue to expand capacity on the island. The long-awaited mass production of chips with 3-nanometre technology comes as attention focuses on the world's largest contract chipmaker's investment plans at home and abroad. TSMC has a dominant position as a maker of advanced chips used in technology from cellphones to fighter jets.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Tesla Extends Bounce After Market Breaks Key Levels

    Dow Jones futures rose early Thursday after major market indexes broke key levels. Tesla kept rebounding after crashing in recent weeks.