Air Transat encourages travel to Come Back Changed

MONTREAL, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Transat launches a new promotional campaign today: Come Back Changed. Inspired by the belief that travel has transformative powers, it aims to demonstrate the importance of travel and its ability to transform not only our way of being by expanding our horizons, but also our state of mind. This clever advertising campaign supports the airline's new brand positioning and its tagline: Travel Moves Us.

Developed in collaboration with creative agency Sid Lee, the campaign features a short video featuring Maggie, a traveller who has just returned from a trip down South. Before her vacation, she was at the end of her rope; she needed a reset. We find out how her vacation with Air Transat worked and changed her for the better.

"Come Back Changed is the latest expression of our new brand role, which is to foster openness, says Joseph Adamo, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Transat. It's a concrete example of how travel can open us to the world and be transformative, regardless of the reason for the trip."

"The campaign focuses on the traveller, not the season, which is unusual in the travel industry, adds Brian Gill, Creative Director at Sid Lee. Rather than simply saying "Escape Winter", Come Back Changed is about the benefits of travel on the individual and how it brings us closer to our best selves."

Rolled out in Quebec and Ontario, the campaign includes a 30-second and 15-second video as well as a 30-second audio ad in English and French. The video is available online on YouTube as well as on various digital platforms while the radio ad, featuring a similar story, can be heard primarily in Montreal, Quebec City and the Greater Toronto Area. The multiplatform campaign can also be seen online in consumer and trade media.

The Come Back Changed promo

For the launch of its new Come Back Changed promotion, Air Transat invites Canadian travellers to recharge their batteries with attractive offers for flights and packages in the tropics. Roundtrip flights to the South start at $399, one-way flights to Florida start at $150 and South packages start at $889.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted North America's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international, transborder and Canadian destinations. It is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it offers. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ).

About Sid Lee

Sid Lee is a borderless creative agency applying storytelling, design and technology to build customer experiences that matter. Their multi-disciplinary team of 900 professionals works as one out of offices in Montreal, Toronto, New York, Paris, London, LA and Seattle. Working side by side with progressive clients, they deploy their creative capabilities in several disciplines, ranging from design to interactive and experiential communication to advertising and architecture. Practicing agile creative and production development, as well as radical collaboration both internally and with their clients, they create work that matters, allowing their clients to outperform their competitors and earn the trust and loyalty of their customers.

Offering fully integrated solutions across the globe, Sid Lee is a member of kyu, a collective of top-tier global creative companies — including IDEO and SYPartners — established by Hakuhodo DY Holdings, the second-largest agency network in Asia. Together, we propel our belief that creativity has the power to move the economy and society forward. Sid Lee also imagined C2 Montréal, one of the largest innovation conferences in the world.

