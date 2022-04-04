U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

Air Transport Global Market Report 2022

·3 min read
Major companies in the air transport services market include The Emirates Group, China Airlines, American Airlines Group Inc. , Delta Air Lines Inc. , United Airlines Inc. , China Southern Airlines, Qatar Airways Company Q.

New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air Transport Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250338/?utm_source=GNW
C.S.C, Air France–KLM, and Lufthansa Group.

The global air transport market is expected to grow from $653.05 billion in 2021 to $728.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The market is expected to grow to $1,332.45 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%.

The air transport services market consists of sales of air transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters, to provide air transportation of passengers and/or cargo.The market includes services offered by both scheduled and nonscheduled air carriers.

Revenues from the sales of auxiliary in-flight services such as meals, snacks, beverages, and duty-free shopping, provided by companies are also included in this market. Scenic and sightseeing air transportation and air courier services are not included in the air transport services market.

The main types of air transport services are passenger air transport, chartered air transport, and air cargo services.The chartered air transport services involve the public and private chartered services that provide air transportation of passengers.

The market is segmented by distance into long-distance and short-distance and by end-use into private and commercial.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the air transport services market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the air transport services market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The use of analytics is rapidly growing in the aviation industry to capture critical insights from customers and operations data.It allows airlines to offer personalized services to their customers by using data analytics tools at every customer touchpoint.

The growing use of analytics in the aviation industry is mainly a result of increasing competition between airlines.As a result, commercial airlines are looking to enhance customer satisfaction levels by analyzing parameters such as ticket sales passenger profile and purchase history.

For instance, Chicago-based United Airlines analyzes 150 variables in a customer profile to offer a more personalized offer. Major companies using analytics in the aviation industry are Southwest Airlines, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines.

The countries covered in the air transport services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250338/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


