U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,863.16
    +72.78 (+1.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,288.26
    +658.09 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,452.42
    +201.24 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.37
    +36.87 (+2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.57
    +1.79 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    +0.43 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0088
    +0.0067 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0300 (-1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1866
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4560
    -0.5140 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,277.95
    +566.28 (+2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.54
    +9.53 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Fighting the 2022 bear market as the Fed fights inflation'

Amid the most challenging market in decades, Sofi strategist Liz Young joins Jared Blikre to help investors navigate volatility.

As Air Travel Rebounds, Boeing Forecasts Demand for More than 41,000 New Airplanes by 2041

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BA
    Watchlist

- International traffic gains momentum as restrictions ease; many domestic markets nearly or fully recovered from pandemic impact

- Over the next 20 years, airplane deliveries and commercial services together valued at $10.8 trillion

- Freighter fleet to grow by 80% including new and converted models

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With demand rebounding for international air travel following ongoing recovery in many domestic markets, Boeing [NYSE: BA] today projected demand for more than 41,000 new airplanes through 2041, underscoring aviation industry resilience two years after the pandemic began. Boeing released its 2022 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), the company's annual long-term forecast, in advance of the Farnborough International Airshow.

The CMO forecasts a market value of $7.2 trillion for new airplane deliveries, with the global fleet increasing by 80% through 2041 compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Approximately half of passenger jet deliveries will replace today's models, improving the global fleet's fuel efficiency and sustainability. In addition, Boeing Global Services forecasts $3.6 trillion in demand in its market segments over the same time period, including strong demand for maintenance and modifications such as converted freighters; digital solutions that increase efficiency and reduce cost; and effective training to enable the supply of pilots and technicians.

"Despite the unprecedented disruption over the past two years, the aviation industry has shown incredible resilience adapting to the challenge," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing's senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "The 2022 CMO draws upon our expertise forecasting market trends to demonstrate the strong demand for new airplanes and related services in the coming decades, providing a waypoint as the industry continues to navigate its recovery."

The 2022 CMO includes these regional projections in the next 20 years:

  • Continuing their strong growth story, Asian markets account for roughly 40% of long-term global demand for new airplanes. Europe and North America each account for just over 20% of demand, with 15% of deliveries going to other regions.

  • South Asia's fleet continues to lead global growth, at 6.2% annually. Led by India, the region's fleet will nearly quadruple from 700 airplanes in 2019 to more than 2,600 airplanes through 2041. Southeast Asia is projected to see the second-fastest growth with a near-tripling of its commercial fleet to 4,500 airplanes.

  • This year's CMO does not include a forecast for airplane deliveries to Russia due to sanctions against aircraft exports. This change reduces global 20-year demand by about 1,500 airplanes compared to last year's CMO.

Single-aisle airplanes will account for 75% of all new deliveries, unchanged from last year's CMO, and totaling nearly 31,000 airplanes. Through 2041, new widebody airplanes will account for about 18% of deliveries with more than 7,200 airplanes, enabling airlines to serve new and existing markets, passenger and cargo, more efficiently than in the past.

The CMO also predicts continued robust demand for dedicated freighters to support global supply chains and growing express networks. Carriers will need 2,800 additional freighters overall, including 940 new widebody models in addition to converted narrow-body and widebody freighters over the forecast period.

NEW DELIVERIES (2022-2041)


Regional Jet

2,120

Single Aisle

30,880

Widebody

7,230

Freighter

940

Total

41,170

Boeing has provided the CMO annually for more than 60 years. As the longest-running jet forecast, the CMO is regarded as the most comprehensive analysis of the commercial aviation industry. Learn more about the Commercial Market Outlook. In addition, Boeing will release its Pilot and Technician Outlook on July 25.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact
Daniel Mosely
Boeing Communications
daniel.mosely@boeing.com

Boeing Media Relations
Media@Boeing.com

 

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-air-travel-rebounds-boeing-forecasts-demand-for-more-than-41-000-new-airplanes-by-2041--301587739.html

SOURCE Boeing

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing cuts 20-year industrywide outlook for planes

    U.S. airplane maker Boeing Co trimmed its projected industrywide demand for airplanes over the next 20 years, but said it expects deliveries to be stable excluding the Russian market. Boeing projects airlines worldwide will need 41,170 new airplanes over 20 years with half of the deliveries for replacement aircraft, and with single-aisle aircraft accounting for about 75% of planes. Boeing's new market outlook, released on Sunday ahead of the Farnborough Airshow, is down from its previous rolling 20-year-forecast of 43,610 deliveries.

  • Lumber Prices Have Taken a Big Chop. Where They’re Headed Now.

    The lumber market has taken some big hits from rising inflation and a slowdown in the housing market, with lumber prices down more than 40% in the first six months of the year. Lumber has bucked the overall uptrend in the commodities market. The S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index, composed of 24 exchange-traded commodity futures contracts, jumped 26% in 2022’s first half.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    The right dividend stocks can shower investors with reliable passive income. Picking companies that are well-established in thriving industries with track records of dividend growth is as close to a guarantee of future dividend growth as possible. Here are three quality dividend stocks that appear positioned to grow their dividends for many more years.

  • Should You Buy Fractional Shares of Alphabet Before the Stock Split?

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is joining its tech peers in a stock split. The trillion-dollar tech giant, which is the parent company of Google, plans to do a 20:1 stock split on Friday, July 15. If you're aiming to buy Alphabet before the stock split, the clock is ticking.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap Semiconductor Stocks That Pay Growing Dividends

    The semiconductor industry is constantly evolving to make chips smaller and more powerful. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stand out as three particularly appealing semiconductor stocks to buy now. Scott Levine (Texas Instruments): If you're like many other investors, you've suffered a few sleepless nights recently thanks to the fear of an extended market downturn.

  • When the Market Is a Royal Pain, Go With These Dividend Kings

    In times like this investors looking for safe income should look toward high-quality companies such as the Dividend Kings, which have all increased their dividends for over 50 consecutive years. Altria is a consumer staples giant. Altria also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer giant Anheuser-Busch Inbev , in addition to large stakes in Juul, a vaping products manufacturer and distributor, as well as cannabis company Cronos Group .

  • The U.S. dollar hasn’t been this strong against the euro in 20 years. Here’s what happened next.

    MARK HULBERT A gutsy contrarian bet right now is that the strong U.S. dollar will weaken, particularly versus the euro. A secondary bold bet is that U.S. stocks will lag international equities. Dollar weakness would represent a reversal of a trend dating back several years.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Under $10 With Over 60% Upside Potential

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, can sometimes be challenging, especially in today's market conditions. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the growth pote

  • Fears About Tech May Be Peaking. These Cheap Stocks Look Attractive.

    The worries about tech could peak as earnings season gets under way. Now is the time to take advantage of a few bargains.

  • Investors are obsessed with size of Fed’s next rate hike. Here’s what they’re missing.

    “The longer this goes on, the more difficult it is to realize any upside in risk assets,” FHN Financial's Jim Vogel said.

  • What to Buy Right Now: 42 Picks From Barron’s Roundtable Pros

    Panelists are split on where the economy and markets are headed, but agree this year’s selloff has left plenty of bargains.

  • 1 High Conviction Growth Stock Down Over 70% to Buy Now

    Investors were responding to stellar results from the financial technology company and its rapidly growing consumer banking business. A banking charter isn't the only way this company has set itself up for long-term profitability.

  • Google Stock Split Coming Soon As Amazon, Shopify Lack Boost

    While Google could get a boost from a 20-for-1 stock split set for Friday, both AMZN stock and SHOP stock have retreated since their recent stock splits.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is a massive industry; worldwide healthcare spending exceeded $8 trillion yearly in 2020 and 2021. Such an essential and lucrative field is fertile ground for great stocks. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is arguably the top blue chip stock in the healthcare industry.

  • Fed ‘Let Us Down Quite Badly’ and Still Unrealistic, Summers Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers issued one of his harshest criticisms yet of the Federal Reserve’s slowness in moving to raise interest rates, and warned that policy makers are still presenting forecasts that are unrealistic.Most Read from BloombergManchin in Driver’s Seat Again After Inflation Fears VindicatedWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73The Most Hated Justice on the Supreme Court

  • TQQQ vs. QQQ: What's the Difference?

    TQQQ and QQQ are both exchange traded funds (ETFs) that track the Nasdaq-100 Index. Learn more about their key differences and which is better for you.

  • Amazon Stock: Prime Is About to Get Stickier

    E-commerce titan Amazon (AMZN) unveiled some pretty exciting innovations that could help it make a push toward the $2 trillion market cap mark — a level that was within reach less than a year ago. Undoubtedly, Amazon Web Services continues to grow at a rapid rate. However, new services such as "Buy with Amazon Prime" open up the firm's logistics and payments solutions to the world. Shares have been treading water alongside the rest of the broader market of late. Retail could find itself on the r