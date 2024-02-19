Air Van acquires G&C Cartage. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Third-party logistics provider Air Van announced Monday it has acquired fellow Jacksonville, Florida-based company G&C Cartage.

Founded in 1971, G&C Cartage provides warehousing and transportation services to clients out of a lone facility with more than 35,000 square feet of space. The company recently underwent an overhaul, allowing it to reduce costs by more than one-third while doubling profitability.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

Air Van said the additional space will allow it to achieve current growth initiatives and better serve its freight forwarding clients.

“In a market that has experienced drastic changes and uncertainty since the pandemic, the goal is to expand offerings and become the most efficient and reliable resource for customers,” a news release said.

Air Van specializes in final-mile delivery, in addition to providing transloading, consolidation and deconsolidation services, regional trucking, drayage, and short-term storage out of its customs-bonded facility.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

The post Air Van acquires fellow 3PL G&C Cartage appeared first on FreightWaves.