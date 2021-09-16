Air Wisconsin Selects Spectralux Envoy Data Link System for CRJs

Spectralux Envoy Data Link

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectralux announced today that it has been selected by Air Wisconsin Airlines to install its latest Envoy® Data Link Communications System for Air Wisconsin's Bombardier CRJ aircraft. The companies also have ongoing co-development activities underway for product life cycle support. Spectralux is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of high-technology data communications systems.

The Envoy All-In-One data link system ordered by Air Wisconsin will support ACARS (Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System) operations. The highly customizable and extensive ACARS Plus application, exclusive to Envoy, enables automation of routine messaging and reporting to enhance operations, performance, communications, and maintenance. The Envoy system will greatly improve Air Wisconsin's efficiency in the North American air transport environment. The airline became the launch customer for Spectralux's previous-generation data link communications system, the Dlink+.

"The Spectralux Dlink+ system has served our airline exceptionally well," said Bob Frisch, Air Wisconsin's Chief Operating Officer. "We now look forward to implementing the latest Spectralux product to further improve our operational efficiency and analytics of CRJ operations in North America."

Targeting initial entry into service in early 2022, the Spectralux Envoy features three separate avionics modules in a single, All-In-One certified unit. These include a Communications Management Unit (CMU), a VHF Data Radio (VDR), and a Multi-function Control and Display Unit (MCDU). In addition, Envoy uses a bi-directional A739 interface allowing it to display and control a separate avionics module, and can be displayed and controlled by a separate MCDU. In 2020, Spectralux announced FAA approval of Envoy to TSO-C113 Airborne Multipurpose Electronic Displays and TSO-C160 Very High Frequency (VHF) Digital Link (VDL) Mode 2 Communications Equipment.

"Air Wisconsin continues to be a valued customer for Spectralux, and we appreciate the continued confidence they have in our data link products," said Spectralux CEO Elwood Hertzog. "Envoy will bring a new level of safety and efficiency for global Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS) and Air Traffic Management (ATM) to Air Wisconsin and all our regional airline customers."

Spectralux Avionics, founded in 1973 and headquartered in Redmond, Wash., is a leading aerospace electronics company that develops and manufactures high-reliability data link communication equipment for the aviation industry. The company is a global leader in data link communications backed by a world-class team of engineers with advanced in-house software and systems engineering capabilities. Spectralux products are used in general, business, commercial, and government fixed and rotary-wing aircraft. More information can be found at www.spectralux.com .

Press Contact: Bryan Sammons, Product Marketing Manager, bryans@spectralux.com, (425) 285-3015

