Air New Zealand Limited (NZSE:AIR) stock most popular amongst sovereign wealth funds who own 51%, while individual investors hold 38%

The considerable ownership by sovereign wealth funds in Air New Zealand indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The largest shareholder of the company is New Zealand Superannuation Fund with a 51% stake

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls Air New Zealand Limited (NZSE:AIR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 51% to be precise, is sovereign wealth funds. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 38% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Air New Zealand.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Air New Zealand?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Air New Zealand already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Air New Zealand, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Air New Zealand. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is New Zealand Superannuation Fund with 51% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. The second and third largest shareholders are The Vanguard Group, Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co, Private Banking and Investment Banking Investments, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 1.5%.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Air New Zealand

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Air New Zealand Limited. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own NZ$17m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 38% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

