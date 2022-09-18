U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.19
    -27.04 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.50
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.35 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0046 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9060
    -0.5510 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,027.34
    +113.12 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.57
    -4.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Air New Zealand touches down in the Big Apple

·2 min read

AUCKLAND, New Zealand and NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air New Zealand touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport today, marking the first of its non-stop flights connecting the city of sails and the city that never sleeps.

Air New Zealand
Air New Zealand

Minister of Tourism for New Zealand Hon Stuart Nash, Chair Dame Therese Walsh and Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran were onboard the inaugural flight, along with key tourism and travel partners. Foran says the introduction of a non-stop service between Auckland and New York connects his two favorite places.

"As one of the world's greatest cities, Air New Zealand is proud to add the Big Apple to its list of 29 international destinations. By adding greater access to the East Coast of the US, we're connecting our North American customers to the possibilities of 20 destinations within New Zealand as well as the Pacific and Australia, all within easy reach. This is terrific for our customers."

The airline's new international menu was debuted onboard NZ2, showcasing the best of New Zealand produce to the world. This features more choice in the air, so Premium customers can add the likes of seared salmon from Marlborough, free-range chicken from Waikato or bacon, and streamed green vegetables or fresh, crisp salads picked straight from orchards and fields in Gisborne, Waikato and the Manawatū.

As part of the new menu, Business Premier customers were welcomed to their dining experience with an amuse-bouche of New Zealand paua saucisson (abalone sausage) with herb cream and tomato.

Air New Zealand now serves seven destinations in North AmericaChicago (from 31 October), Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver and (after much anticipation), New York City.

The first flight from New York (JFK) to Auckland (AKL) departs at 21:55 ET with an estimated flight time of 17 and a half hours.

Flight schedule between Auckland and New York, effective 19 September 2022:

Flight No.

Aircraft type

From

To

Departs

Arrives

Frequency

NZ2

Boeing 787-9
Dreamliner

Auckland

New York

19:40

19:55

Mon, Thu, Sat

NZ1

New York

Auckland

21:55

07:30 +2

Link to broll video of NZ2 departing Auckland International Airport: https://airnz.sharefile.com/d-s3cb34d348575416dbb78c029e80733ff

Link to images of NZ2 departing Auckland International Airport: https://airnz.sharefile.com/share/view/s5ecccadfde2942868faa917770e6c5fd

Link to broll video and images of NZ2 arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport and Air New Zealand flight attendants in New York City: https://airnz.sharefile.com/d-sac2061cacfa6460e96d32366eaefe23b

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-new-zealand-touches-down-in-the-big-apple-301626652.html

SOURCE Air New Zealand

