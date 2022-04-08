U.S. markets closed

airasia Super App and Google Cloud Forge Strategic Collaboration to Unlock Digital Growth and Democratize Digital Convenience Across Southeast Asia

·6 min read

Cloud-powered co-innovation ecosystem of capabilities and talent a force multiplier in engaging consumers and meeting their needs across all facets of life

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- airasia Super App, the digital travel and lifestyle platform for everyone in Southeast Asia, and Google Cloud today announced a five-year strategic collaboration to advance airasia Super App's vision of a co-innovation ecosystem that all businesses and developers can partake in to serve the daily needs of people in the region. The two organizations will combine core competencies to nurture technology talent, co-create software tools for open innovation, deliver data-driven intelligence on behalf of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) on the platform, and ensure accessibility for diverse users in cities and rural areas.

From left: Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud; Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet; Tony Fernandes, Group CEO, Capital A, at Google&#39;s Global Headquarters in Mountain View, California
From left: Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud; Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet; Tony Fernandes, Group CEO, Capital A, at Google's Global Headquarters in Mountain View, California

airasia Super App, which operates in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines, is part of Capital A's digital pillar. The platform offers flight and hotel bookings, e-commerce, food and parcel delivery, ride-hailing, financial and health services, on-demand education and more, anchored by an integrated rewards program and mobile wallet. Even as some services are being launched in various markets across Asean, the platform is already the lifestyle application of choice for 51 million users. Since its inception in 2020, airasia Super App has become one of three unicorns headquartered in Malaysia, according to Credit Suisse.

"Five years ago, when I decided to move our digital journey to its next stage, I was looking for a partner to help us reach that nirvana, much like how Airbus and General Electric helped us grow from a little two-plane operation to become the fourth largest airline in Asia. I went around the US looking for that partner, met Diane Greene from Google Cloud, and the journey started. With Thomas and his team, we are now on the road to disrupting the digital platform arena in the same vein as we did airlines. We may be late in the game, but with the Super App as the center of our ecosystem of e-commerce, logistics and fintech, we are determined to give all 700 million people in Asean inclusivity, accessibility and value," said Tony Fernandes, CEO, Capital A.

"With Google's help, our ecosystem will not only be transactional, but be about building community, and enriching that community – not just the customers but partners like restaurants, airlines, hotels and drivers. I'm excited to reveal how airasia and all of Capital A's assets will transform Asean and deliver value, not only in transactions but in making Asean a smaller place. What we are doing is not evolutionary, but revolutionary. I'm going to enjoy the ride with Google," added Fernandes.

The strategic collaboration and ecosystem building efforts will encompass four pillars:

Fostering an agile culture and co-innovation talent engine: airasia Super App and Google Cloud will establish a Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) consisting of AirAsia Allstars and Google Cloud technologists. The CCoE will embed an agile culture across all airasia Super App business units to accelerate product development velocity, enable teams to embrace change, and upskill talent. This includes tapping Google Cloud's Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) and MLOps best practices, so staff and AirAsia Academy graduates can strengthen their technical capabilities and meet the requirements of the fast-growing business. As an extension of Google Cloud's product development team, the CCoE will also drive co-innovation efforts to shape technological advances for the region and beyond.

Ensuring seamless user access anytime and anywhere, on any device: By leveraging Google Cloud's secure and scalable infrastructure, and advanced microservices, serverless and networking technologies, the CCoE will enhance the airasia Super App so that it remains robust, reliable and lightweight as more features and services are continuously added. This ensures that the platform runs seamlessly when accessed by a high volume of users at any given time, including those in rural areas with intermittent internet connectivity or using lower-cost smartphones with less storage capacity.

Unlocking data-driven insights to fuel MSME growth: By deploying Google Cloud's leading analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, the CCoE's data scientists can unify and analyze datasets to glean real-time insights into customer sentiment and emerging trends. These include an understanding of the travel sector's recovery trajectory and consumption patterns around food delivery, ride-hailing and more. The insights will enable the platform to serve hyper-personalized recommendations to users on behalf of MSMEs and help grow these businesses' revenue streams.

Empowering partners and developers to co-innovate and contribute: By adopting Google Cloud's open-source principles and infrastructure, the CCoE will develop a suite of software development kits (SDKs) that ecosystem partners and external developers can use to expeditiously and cost-effectively create new features and services for airasia Super App users. These will include reusable software components for biometric identification, chatbots, e-wallets, online travel bookings and more. Google will also tap airasia Super App's in-region network to expand its developer community in Southeast Asia.

"To benefit everyone across Southeast Asia's heterogeneous communities, the airasia Super App must be simple and easy-to-use while underpinned by inclusive design, interoperability and personalization," said Amanda Woo, CEO, airasia Super App. "It's therefore crucial that we leverage Google's rich experience in building global platforms and ecosystems to equip and engage more talent, entrepreneurs and partners who can provide even more tailor-made solutions that fit users' lives. What we're announcing today is just the beginning, and we look forward to exploring further co-innovation initiatives with Google, whether in digital travel planning, self-driving cars, cloud gaming, startup investment, or supporting frontline workers through Google Workspace."

"Super-apps are helping small businesses thrive and stimulate economies. In fact, the World Economic Forum estimates that 70 percent of new economic value generated in the next decade will be driven by digital platform business models," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "airasia Super App is an inspiring example of a company that's innovating using cloud-first technologies to better reach and serve their customers. We're proud to be working with Tony and his team to further develop talent and an open innovation ecosystem to meet diverse digital lifestyle needs across Southeast Asia."

About airasia Super App
The airasia Super App is a one-stop travel, e-commerce and fintech platform offering consumers over 15 lines of products and services via the SuperApp as well as the airasia.com website. Powered by data and technology, the airasia Super App leverages its digital ecosystem of 51 million users and 40 million downloads to generate personalized and seamless consumer experience in the digital new era. Users can also engage in real-time conversations, join like-minded communities, play games and much more. From travel needs to everyday lifestyle essentials, there is always something for everyone on the airasia Super App. Download the airasia Super App via the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Google Cloud
Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airasia-super-app-and-google-cloud-forge-strategic-collaboration-to-unlock-digital-growth-and-democratize-digital-convenience-across-southeast-asia-301520607.html

SOURCE Google Cloud

