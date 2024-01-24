AirAsia X Berhad's (KLSE:AAX) top owners are retail investors with 42% stake, while 18% is held by insiders

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in AirAsia X Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

51% of the business is held by the top 7 shareholders

18% of AirAsia X Berhad is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls AirAsia X Berhad (KLSE:AAX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 42% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 18% of the company's stockholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about AirAsia X Berhad.

KLSE:AAX Ownership Breakdown January 24th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AirAsia X Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in AirAsia X Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at AirAsia X Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

KLSE:AAX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in AirAsia X Berhad. Our data shows that Tune Group Sdn Bhd is the largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 13% and 8.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Kamarudin bin Meranun, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of AirAsia X Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in AirAsia X Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM796m, and insiders have RM143m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 42% stake in AirAsia X Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 17%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 13% of the AirAsia X Berhad shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

