AirAsia X Berhad's (KLSE:AAX) top owners are individual investors with 45% stake, while 18% is held by insiders

Significant control over AirAsia X Berhad by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 8 shareholders own 50% of the company

18% of AirAsia X Berhad is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls AirAsia X Berhad (KLSE:AAX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 45% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 18% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about AirAsia X Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AirAsia X Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in AirAsia X Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at AirAsia X Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

AirAsia X Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Tune Group Sdn Bhd, with ownership of 17%. With 13% and 8.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Capital A Berhad and Kamarudin bin Meranun are the second and third largest shareholders. Kamarudin bin Meranun, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of AirAsia X Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of AirAsia X Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.0b, and insiders have RM185m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 45% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 17%, of the AirAsia X Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 13% of AirAsia X Berhad. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

