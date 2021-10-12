U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

AirAvant Medical Introduces Game-changing Device To Treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea

·3 min read

FDA-Cleared Bongo® Rx Is Cheaper, Easier to Use and an Effective Alternative to Traditional CPAP Equipment Recently Recalled for Health Risks

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relief is in sight for sufferers of mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a chronic condition that threatens the health and personal relationships of an estimated 22 million people struggling with the condition. And just in time, coming soon after a massive safety recall of millions of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines.

AirAvant Medical’s Bongo® Rx is clinically proven to treat symptoms of mild to moderate Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), including loud snoring, caused by blocked air passages. Its simple silicone nasal “pillows,” in contrast to the bulky CPAP machines and masks usually used, are a game-changer in the $3.7 billion global OSA devices market. Bongo Rx is simply inserted in the nostrils during sleep, which creates a seal to keep air flowing as the sleeper breathes in and out.

AirAvant Medical's Bongo® Rx is clinically proven to treat symptoms of mild to moderate Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), including loud snoring, caused by blocked air passages. Its simple silicone nasal "pillows," in contrast to the bulky CPAP machines and masks usually used, are a game-changer in the $3.7 billion global OSA devices market.

Obstructive sleep apnea results when the sleeper's air passage is blocked. This causes snoring and frequently interrupted sleep, which in turn leads to daytime drowsiness. Left untreated, OSA can contribute to life-threatening conditions including heart disease, stroke, hypertension, diabetes and even dementia.

"What we've been able to do in developing the Bongo Rx is to introduce a wonderful CPAP alternative with clinically proven results to treat obstructive sleep apnea sufferers and even undiagnosed snorers," said Bruce Sher, president and co-founder of AirAvant Medical. "There's no better time for a device like the Bongo Rx to help fill the void for patients affected by the recent unprecedented CPAP recall."

In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that one of the industry's top manufacturers, Philips Respironics, had recalled some models of its CPAP machines. The FDA said the company reported that sound-lessening foam in the machines could break down and release carcinogenic chemicals and debris into the user's air pathway.

That's not a concern with Bongo Rx, with a completely different design. It's whisper-quiet compared to the loud droning of traditional CPAP machines, and the user does not require traditional masks, hoses, electricity, batteries, or bulky headgear. These problems are so discouraging that, according to the National Institutes of Health, as few as 30% of OSA sufferers actually use their CPAP.

In contrast, Bongo Rx is simply inserted in the nostrils during sleep, which creates a seal to keep air flowing as the sleeper breathes in and out.

Bongo Rx costs about $200, far below the thousands of dollars for some CPAPs, and is engineered and manufactured in the United States.

AirAvant Medical has also announced that it's available to U.S. military veterans through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at little to no cost in most cases.

"Obstructive sleep apnea is one of the leading causes of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes, among other modalities," Sher said. "We're proud to offer a convenient, easy to use solution for sufferers of this debilitating condition and the loved ones who suffer with them."

Bongo Rx allows treatment immediately after symptoms of mild to moderate OSA appear. Prescription forms can be downloaded from AirAvant Medical's website (www.airavant.com).

ABOUT AIRAVANT MEDICAL
Founded in 2013, AirAvant Medical is a research-oriented, privately held company focused on developing and marketing innovative respiratory medical devices to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea, snoring and COPD applications. AirAvant Medical's mission is to improve health and welfare by creating user-centered, non-surgical medical devices for respiratory disorders, while minimizing impact to the patient's lifestyle. AirAvant Medical is a DBA [Doing Business As] of InnoMed Health Science, Inc. For more information, visit www.airavant.com.

CONTACT: Jackie Rodriguez, jrodriguez@tilsonpr.com, 561.299.3560

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airavant-medical-introduces-game-changing-device-to-treat-obstructive-sleep-apnea-301398000.html

SOURCE AirAvant Medical

