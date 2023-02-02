U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

Airbag control unit Market to Reach Value of US$ 11,050 Million by 2030, And Rise At A CAGR of 5.7%, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·9 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific is the world's largest vehicle producer, Europe is currently the second-largest market for car airbags

Farmington, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From USD 6,927 Million in 2022 to USD 11,050 Million in 2030, the global Airbag Control Unit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2030. Before activating the applicable restraint systems, the airbag control unit will determine the type and severity of the impact it has detected. However, if this device is damaged in any way, whether by moisture, physical force, or other means, it will lose its functionality. Even if the body control module and airbag module have bad wiring, the airbags will deploy in the event of a collision, for example. This will result in the airbags deploying without sensing the accident's impact. Before getting behind the wheel, it is necessary to analyse and evaluate these components.

Request Sample Copy of Report "Airbag control unit Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030", published by Contrive Datum Insights.

It is estimated that over 1,300,000 persons are killed annually in traffic accidents around the globe, and this number is rising. Passenger safety is prioritised by both government legislation and the company's own consumer protection and security objectives.

Airbag control unit Market Recent Developments:

  • February 2022- DENSO Corporation ("DENSO") and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation ("SSS") announced that DENSO would invest USD 0.35 billion in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, Inc. ("JASM"), TSMC's majority-owned manufacturing affiliate in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. Due to this equity transaction, DENSO will hold a more than 10% equity position in JASM.

  • January 2022- Continental AG and Volterio are collaborating to develop fully automated charging robots for electric vehicles in January 2022.

  • January 2022- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) has created a lighter weight oil pump, one of the component elements in automotive transmissions, by using plastic instead of metal in some areas of the pump.

Airbag control unit Market Segmentation Analysis:

From 2017 to 2027, the market value of passenger cars is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.4%, while the market value of commercial vehicles is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.8%. In 2019, more than 54 million passenger vehicles were manufactured worldwide. In 2020, about 11 million passenger vehicles were sold in Europe. Compared to the previous year, the amount decreased by 23.3%.

Due to limited demand and production, the market share of commercial vehicles is the lowest. In 2020, the world produced over 23 million commercial vehicles, whereas Europe produced only 2.1 million business vehicles, which is significantly less than the production of passenger automobiles.

OEMs are anticipated to dominate the market in 2021, with a market share of 89.74% and a CAGR of 5.6% between 2017 and 2027. To decrease costs and risks, a rising number of manufacturers are considering outsourcing production to OEMs. Some individuals believe that a separate brand approach is essential.

As it is difficult to instal airbags in non-airbag-equipped vehicles, the aftermarket holds the smallest market share. Airbag installation requires a new dashboard, steering, a host of new sensors, new wiring, and even modifications to the car's interior (almost to the point of complete disassembly). This is expensive, and the result may not be what you desire.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is the world's largest vehicle producer, with a 2017 market share of USD 3,949 million and a CAGR between 2017 and 2027 of 6.6%. The region is populated by all major automakers, including Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and General Motors Co. In addition, other national producers flood the Asia-Pacific market.

Europe is currently the second-largest market for car airbags, accounting for 25.05 percent of the global market. This is the outcome of a high concentration of notable manufacturers and numerous active R&D operations.




Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

5.7% from 2023 to 2030

Market Size in 2022

USD 6,927 Million

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 11,050 Million

By Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Vehicle

  • Commercial Vehicle

By Distribution Channel

  • OEMs

  • Aftermarkets

By Companies

Continental AG, Aptiv Plc, Toyoda Gosei, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch, Key Safety Systems, Mitsubishi Electric, ZF, Infineon Technologies AG, Rhodius GmbH, Tokia Rika, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Ashimory Industry, Telamon, and Others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

Biomarkers, also called genomic markers, are unique molecules like nucleic acids (such as DNA and microRNA or mRNA) that can be found in body fluids and tissues and measured. Through molecular profiling at the epigenetic, genetic, and protein levels, biomarkers can be a reliable, specific way to learn about the properties of a disease and how it reacts to a drug. Biomarker analysis is currently used in diagnostic testing, tracking the effects of treatments, and making new drugs (especially for cancer or cardiovascular diseases). qPCR and dPCR are used in biomarker analysis to find and measure the amount of genetic material in isolated samples.

Market Restraints:

Typical qPCR/dPCR methods have a number of technical problems, such as measuring the signal during the exponential phase of the PCR reaction, having to optimise and validate assay procedures, having reaction inhibitors make it hard to find the target, and failing because the nucleotide templates aren't good enough. Unable to detect target molecule. Also, qPCR and dPCR reagents have a few problems that make it hard to use them in genomic research. For example, they chemically bind to dsDNA (SYBR green dye), they can't measure DNA quality (AluQuant), and they use chemicals that can cause cancer (Yield gel).

Market Opportunity:

Drug candidates made from plants that are used to treat diseases often come from chemically similar natural product classes that have almost the same biological effects and often have the same side effects, contraindications, dosage limits, and sites of action. Also, the biological sites of action of these natural products may not be known. This means that their biological effects and side effects may be hard to predict. Gene-based drug candidates with known sites of action can make up for the problems with plant-based drugs (specific genes or proteins).

Airbag control unit Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Continental AG, Aptiv Plc, Toyoda Gosei, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch, Key Safety Systems, Mitsubishi Electric, ZF, Infineon Technologies AG, Rhodius GmbH, Tokia Rika, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Ashimory Industry, Telamon, and Others.

By Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Vehicle

  • Commercial Vehicle

By Distribution Channel

  • OEMs

  • Aftermarkets

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World


Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.


Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com


https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
