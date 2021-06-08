U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,232.95
    +6.43 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,590.41
    -39.83 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,979.31
    +97.59 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,329.87
    +10.69 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.91
    -0.32 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.00
    -4.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    27.83
    -0.18 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2179
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    -0.0410 (-2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4131
    -0.0049 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4510
    +0.2220 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,720.92
    -3,787.84 (-10.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.69
    -12.17 (-1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.71
    +37.49 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,963.56
    -55.68 (-0.19%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

Airbase raises $60M as the corporate spend market segments, matures

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

This morning Airbase, a corporate spend startup, announced that it has closed a $60 million Series B led by Menlo Ventures. The deal's announcement comes after Divvy, another corporate-spend focused startup, sold to Bill.com for several billion dollars, and other unicorns in the space like Brex and Divvy each raised nine-figure rounds.

According to Airbase CEO Thejo Kote, his company's round is not a response to the Divvy sale. Instead, he told TechCrunch in an interview, his company kicked off its fundraising process before that deal was announced.

Not that what Airbase undertook was a process in the traditional sense; Kote did not spend months schlepping a deck along Sand Hill Road, imbibing mediocre architecture, overdressed MBAs and good weather in equal quantities. Instead, he decided that his firm was open to raising more capital in April despite having capital in the bank from previous investments, and 10 days later had signed a term sheet with Menlo.

Menlo partner and new Airbase board member Matt Murphy told TechCrunch in a separate interview that his firm had had its eye on the company for some time before its deal, allowing it to move quickly when Kote opened the door to more funding. (Murphy was candid in sharing that he had spent quite some time getting in front of Airbase, which we pass along as evidence of just how competitive the venture capital market can be in 2021.)

Why did Bill.com pay $2.5B for Divvy?

According to Kote, his firm's new capital was raised on a $600 million valuation, post-money, which means that the Menlo-led transaction involved 10% of the company's shares.

A segmenting market

TechCrunch's coverage of the corporate spend market has largely focused on the revenue growth of the competing players, and their decision to either charge for the software that they offer along with corporate cards or not. But Kote views the market as segmenting in a somewhat different manner, namely along target customer scale. Divvy, for example, went after SMBs, while Airbase has more of a mid-market focus.

The customer targeting matters, with Kote telling TechCrunch that mid-market companies are looking for a single solution to replace various point-services that they have traditionally paid for. In the case of corporate spend, that could mean that many companies are willing to pay for new software so long as it can replace several services that they were buying discretely before; say, corporate cards and expense management software.

Spend management startup Ramp confirms $115M raise at a $1.6B valuation

Kote said that the Divvy-Bill.com news was a "massive validation" of his company's thesis that software would prove key in the market formerly focused on corporate cards, and that offering cards was itself a "race to the bottom."

In the view of Airbase's CEO, his company has a six to eight quarter lead on its competitors in product terms. The market will vet that perspective, but the company's confidence in its vision and new capital should provide it with ample opportunity to prove out its thesis in the coming quarters, and see whether where it views its product in terms of market positioning viz. demand and competitors is correct.

The investor perspective

Menlo Ventures seems to think so, to the tune of its largest single check to date from a non-growth fund. What did Murphy et al. find so compelling about the company? In the investor's view, Airbase has a shot at replacing point-solutions in mid-market companies, precisely as Kote imagines:

Airbase consolidates all the different spend apps which greatly decreases complexity in workflows as finance teams previously had to jump from app to app and don’t have a real time, holistic view in one place. [...] Of course there is an advantage in not having to pay for multiple apps, but the biggest benefits are simplicity of workflows which is where we heard most of the product love.

Murphy continued, adding that at many companies "a manager won’t know until after [a quarter ends] whether the team for example spent above or below budget," which makes integrated solutions more attractive.

Why does the viewpoint matter? It implies that the market that Airbase can sell into is rather large; instead of considering the aggregate non-payroll spend that its possible customer companies may generate and then applying an interchange vig to the total to calculate its potential scale, we might tabulate mid-market software spend on expenses, accounting and other categories as the startup's true TAM. And as Airbase can still generate top-line from interchange and other sources, it could be well-situated for long-term growth.

Of course, its competitors are not interested in letting Airbase have all the fun. Ramp recently raised lots of capital, and is investing in its own software stack. With a free price point, it's perhaps the most aggressive player on the interchange-first side of its market. And Brex is working to make lots of public noise, again, and has its own tower of cash, software focus and recently launched paid-SaaS service.

Brex raises $425M at a $7.4B valuation, as the corporate spend war rages on

Now Airbase has more cash than it has ever had in its accounts, and has been busy hiring. The company has picked up a CFO, a general counsel and a VP of sales, from Mattermost, Robinhood and Dropbox, respectively.

Which all sounds very much like the long-term prep work for an eventual IPO. Set your timers for 2024.

Recommended Stories

  • Bright Horizons Stock Is 18% Off Prepandemic Level. Here’s Why That’s a Bargain.

    While investors see work-from-home trends or President Biden's call for free universal preschool as headwinds for the daycare company, Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari sees tailwinds. His $215 target price is 50% above where shares now trade.

  • Man Group-Oxford Quants Say Their AI Can Predict Stock Moves

    (Bloomberg) -- Man Group Plc-backed researchers at the University of Oxford say they’ve created a machine-learning program that can project how share prices move -- notching an 80% success rate for the equivalent of about 30 seconds of live trading.Artificial-intelligence experts at the Oxford-Man Institute of Quantitative Finance exploited principles from natural-language processing to trawl liquidity data across limit order books, a record of buying and selling at preset prices.In a potential

  • U.S. Senate set to pass sweeping bill to address China tech threat

    The U.S. Senate on Tuesday is set to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology, as Congress increasingly seeks to take a tough line against Beijing. The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of the few bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided U.S. Congress, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has said the funding could result in seven to 10 new U.S. semiconductor plants.

  • How To Build Long-Term Profits In Stocks? Take Many Gains At 20%-25%

    Want to sell good stocks on the upside, near the top? One technique is to take gains often at 20% to 25%.

  • Fintech all-star Nubank raises a $750M mega round

    In 2013, Colombian businessman David Velez decided to reinvent the Brazilian banking system. Today, Nubank announced a $750 million extension to its Series G (which rang in at $400 million this past January), bringing the round to a total of $1.15 billion and their valuation to $30 billion -- $5 billion more than when we covered them in January. Nubank is the biggest digital bank in the world by number of customers: 40 million.

  • This Top Media Stock Has 1 Key Advantage Over Netflix and Spotify

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) are both leaders in their respective areas of the digital media world. The former pioneered streaming video and now has 208 million global subscribers, while the latter, with 158 million paying users, is the leader in streaming music and podcasts. In the first quarter, Netflix spent 54% of its $7.2 billion in revenue on acquiring, licensing, and producing content.

  • EU quizzes industry over euro clearing as LSE offers olive branch

    LONDON (Reuters) -The European Union is asking financial market participants to suggest legislative changes that would help them transfer clearing in euro derivatives from London to the bloc as Britain's stock exchange offered an olive branch. Britain's access to the EU financial market was largely severed after Brexit fully took effect on Dec. 31, 2020 and the London Stock Exchange Group's clearing unit LCH has permission to serve EU customers only until June 2022. The EU's executive European Commission is due to hold workshops with customers of clearing houses about shifting euro interest rate swaps contracts worth trillions of euros from London to Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt.

  • AMC Stock Surge: Do You Have 'FOMO'? How To Buy Hot Stocks With Less Risk

    Meme stocks like AMC and GameStop are once again getting a lot of attention. Though they can skyrocket in the short term, their volatility is a concern for investors looking for steady outperformance. But for investors who want to ride the wave of what's trending, there's an ETF for that – the recently launched FOMO ETF. Matthew Tuttle, CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management, explains how investors can use the "fear of missing out" to their advantage.

  • Apollo Faces Canada Pension Review as Stain Outlasts Black

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s largest private equity backers may be pulling back from Apollo Global Management Inc. as the buyout giant struggles to move past the taint of a co-founder’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages $500 billion, is weighing whether to keep investing with Apollo, according to a person with knowledge of the Toronto-based fund’s deliberations. The CPPIB is disappointed with Apollo’s fund performance and

  • Roku CFO Steve Louden On Connected TV Landscape, Outlook

    Like many growth names this year, Roku stock is taking a break. But the streaming video platform had a huge run in 2020, surging about 150%. The TV advertising landscape is continuing to evolve and content remains king. Roku CFO Steve Louden discusses how the company is positioned for the future.

  • SoftBank Fund Invests $50 Million in Black and Latinx-Led Tech Startups in a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank created the Opportunity Fund barely a week after the murder of George Floyd. The firm committed to invest $100 million in companies led by underrepresented racial minorities, establishing the largest fund of its kind. A year later, SoftBank has already allocated half the cash and anticipates creating a second fund by year-end.It’s far too early to tell whether the investments will be successful. The money is reaching about 50 young technology companies around the U.S. and

  • Samsung bets on Europe 5G orders to grow network equipment business

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics is banking on Europe to maintain growth momentum in its network equipment business, a senior executive said, as 5G rollout widens and industry leader Huawei Technologies of China focuses on its domestic market. Although the South Korean tech company is global No. 1 in memory chips and smartphones, in 5G network equipment it ranks fifth behind Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia and ZTE based on the latest four quarters, with a 10-15% market share in the first quarter of 2021, according to market research firm Dell'Oro Group. But as Samsung landed a $6.6 billion deal with U.S. telecoms company Verizon in September, followed by a deal with Japan's NTT Docomo in March, "impressions have changed", Woojune Kim, executive vice president of Samsung's networks business, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

  • Billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk avoided paying federal income taxes in some years, report says

    Billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla founder Elon Musk and media titan Michael Bloomberg have avoided paying any federal income tax in some years, according to a report from ProPublica, which cited a trove of Internal Revenue Service data.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for June 7, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at 1.2159.

  • Top Tarkett Shareholders Rebuff Family’s ‘Opportunistic’ Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of Tarkett SA’s largest investors said an effort to delist the French floor maker by its controlling family is opportunistic and undervalues the company, raising questions about whether the move will succeed.Investment firms Magallanes Value Investors SA and Tweedy Browne Co. told Bloomberg News they would not support the Deconinck family’s April offer to buy the shares it doesn’t already own for 20 euros each and withdraw it from the Euronext Paris exchange.“This offer is ver

  • A meme stock’s downward spiral: GameStop’s 14-year Fortune 500 run comes to an end

    GameStop’s shares are up a staggering 1,218% this year—but its revenue is barely half of what it was a decade ago.

  • ‘Warren Buffett of crypto’ Mike Novogratz sees looming bitcoin price catalysts

    Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz still sees catalysts ahead for bitcoin to regain its footing.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets has a new favorite stock

    As GameStop and AMC continue their rocket ship ride, individual investors are looking for the next big thing.

  • Since 2008, this has been the biggest signal for stock direction. Here’s where it’s telling investors to go now.

    Our call of the day says a single indicator is telling them which stock sectors are the best bet right now.

  • ‘Resist the temptation’ to short AMC Entertainment, other meme stocks ‘because these prices can go to unimaginable highs,’ says Interactive Brokers founder

    Betting against stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings and GameStop Corp., may be a fool's errand and particularly dangerous in a climate of a meme-stock revolution that has helped to propel the value of socially driven assets into the stratosphere, warns Thomas Peterffy.