Airbiquity Brings Over-the-Air Connectivity to Two-Wheeler Market

·2 min read

OTAmatic mLink Delivers Efficient Remote Software Updates for Motorcycles and Scooters Using Consumer Smartphones

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it has launched OTAmatic® mLink, a new solution for two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that eliminates the need for embedded telematic control units (TCUs) to deliver vehicle-to-cloud connectivity for over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Airbiquity Logo (PRNewsFoto/Airbiquity)
Airbiquity Logo (PRNewsFoto/Airbiquity)

OTAmatic enables the secure delivery and installation of OTA software updates for vehicle maintenance, feature upgrades, and consumer personalization. OTAmatic mLink enables safe and secure delivery, installation, and management of OTA software updates to motorcycles, scooters, and other two-wheeler vehicles using consumer smartphones. OTAmatic mLink also reduces OTA related hardware requirements for embedded TCUs and other devices when used in a hybrid "brought-in built-in" system architecture.

"There is a large unserved segment of two-wheeler OEMs that currently don't have embedded TCUs in their vehicle platforms to support remote software updates despite increasing consumer demand for this capability," said Keefe Leung, Airbiquity Vice President of Product Management. "OTAmatic mLink allows them to activate this functionality while providing a familiar user experience for consumers who are used to managing software updates with their smartphones."

OTAmatic mLink provides numerous benefits for two-wheeler OEMs including:

  • Reduces cost related to OTA connectivity, processing, and management

  • Lowers or eliminates data transmission costs associated with downloading software packages and uploading usage, performance, and diagnostic data

  • Enables consumer notifications via smartphone for consent and update progress

As a pioneer in automotive telematics software and cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery since 1997, Airbiquity is uniquely positioned to apply its software technology and integration expertise to automotive and non-automotive markets that require sophisticated OTA capabilities.

To learn more about OTAmatic click here. To view an OTAmatic mLink video click here.

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry's most advanced connected vehicle software technology and cloud services. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs for millions of vehicles in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

Media Contact:
Frances Bigley
airbiquity@finnpartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airbiquity-brings-over-the-air-connectivity-to-two-wheeler-market-301648072.html

SOURCE Airbiquity

  • Microsoft Teams up With Apple (This Might Just Be the Start)

    This conflict most often occurs between two major makers of laptop and desktop computers, tablets, and mobile devices: Apple and Microsoft . Apple's Mac computers and iPhones are ridiculously easy to pair up. Thanks to Apple's "AirDrop" feature, you can send pictures and website links between your computer and your cell phone.

  • Nvidia, Intel gaming cards go on sale while AMD teases Nov. 3 announcement

    Nvidia Corp. and Intel Corp. threw down Wednesday as the two chip makers released new gaming cards with the GPU leader targeting elite, high-performance gamers, while Intel sought to appeal to budget gamers looking for slightly better performance than Nvidia's last generation of cards.

  • Why Some Quality Chip Companies Now Look Very Oversold

    Based on how many chip stocks have been trading lately, one would think that every chip supplier and equipment maker is poised to see its sales implode due to weak PC/smartphone demand and/or new China export controls. A look at Advanced Micro Devices' Q3 sales warning makes it pretty clear that some chip end-markets remain much stronger than others. Likewise, though I haven't been a big fan of memory stocks due to how much plunging DRAM and NAND flash prices are weighing on industry profitability, Micron's earnings call commentary wasn't entirely bad when it came to end-market demand.

  • Apple Earnings Are Soon. Why This Analyst Isn’t Worried About the Stock.

    Wall Street is debating whether strong sales of high-end iPhones will be enough to make up for potential weakness in consumer spending.

  • Microsoft Windows: The relevancy of PCs 'has never been greater,' exec says

    Microsoft Corporate Vice President Yusuf Mehdi spoke with Yahoo Finance Live about Microsoft's newest hardware for its Surface products and why PCs are making a comeback.

  • XPeng's Electric Flying Car Completes First Public Flight In Dubai

    XPeng Aeroht, an affiliate of XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), conducted the first flight of its electric flying car, the XPENG X2, at Skydive Dubai. It is XPENG X2's first public display after completing the specific operations risk assessment and achieving a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA). It is the fifth-generation flying car independently developed and manufactured by XPeng Aeroht. Related: Chinese EV Trio Reports September Deliveries: Nio Holds Up, XPeng Slips A

  • Google Approves Trump-Backed Truth Social for Its App Store

    The Trump-backed social-media platform has agreed to follow the Alphabet unit’s content-moderation guidelines.

  • Intel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is planning a major reduction in headcount, likely numbering in the thousands, to cut costs and cope with a sputtering personal-computer market, according to people with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month, with the company planning to make the move around the same time as its third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 27, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The chipmaker had 113

  • Thousands of cars 'rotting from the inside out' are about to hit the market. How to protect yourself from shady secondhand sellers

    When water turns a car into a lemon, some shady sellers try to make lemonade.

  • Intel CEO Pushes to Further Separate Chip-Design, Production Arms

    Intel plans to create greater decision-making separation between its chip designers and chip-making factories as part of Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger’s bid to revamp the company and boost returns. The new structure, which Mr. Gelsinger disclosed in a letter to staff on Tuesday, is designed to let Intel’s network of factories operate like a contract chip-making operation, taking orders from both Intel engineers and external chip companies on an equal footing. Intel has historically used its factories almost exclusively to make its own chips, something Mr. Gelsinger changed when he launched a contract chip-making arm last year.

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Apple for Its IPO In 1980, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Putting $10,000 to work in Apple on its IPO day nearly 42 years ago would have made you a boatload of money.

  • Newegg Reports Availability Of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Cards

    Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) said NVIDIA Corp’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards are now available at Newegg.com. The new flagship in NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series of GPUs, the RTX 4090, delivers up to four times the performance of its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. The graphics card has 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores and 24GB of high-speed Micron GDDR6X memory, delivering over 100 frames per second at 4K resolution gaming. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40

  • Bitcoin Mining Reserves Are at a 12-Year Low—Here’s Why

    Bitcoin mining reserves have dropped to just 1.91 million BTC, the lowest level since February 2010.

  • Google Cloud expands to six more countries

    Google today announced its plans for a major expansion of its physical Google Cloud infrastructure. The company plans to launch new Google Cloud regions in six new countries: Austria, Czech Republic, Greece, Norway, South Africa and Sweden. With these six new regions, Google Cloud’s footprint will expand to 41 regions.

  • Southwest Airlines Solving Two Passenger Pain Points

    The airline has made a number of passenger friendly changes, and now it's working on two its customers should really love.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in October

    The cloud and the companies that operate there are alive and well, whether a recession strikes or not.

  • VMware Launches Next G-AI Research and Innovation Centre in Montreal

    VMware (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced the opening of the VMware Next G-AI Research and Innovation Centre. The Centre will bring together VMware's multi-cloud infrastructure, advanced networking, and Modern Application Development expertise with the latest in emerging Cloud Native development techniques, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to deliver a sustainable path to 5G+ and 6G technologies.

  • Microsoft goes Meta: Here’s what Nadella and Zuckerberg announced for the new Quest Pro

    Microsoft will make Windows, Office, Teams and other programs available for the new Meta Quest Pro and existing Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headsets under an expanded partnership with Facebook’s parent company. Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, outlined the plans during a surprise appearance with Mark Zuckerberg as part of the Meta CEO’s keynote address at the Meta Connect virtual conference Tuesday morning. Here’s what they announced: Microsoft Teams will be available on Meta Quest devices, lett

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • Meta Unveils $1,500 Quest Pro VR Headset. It Has a Big Problem.

    Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for the metaverse is coming to the workplace. On Tuesday, Meta CEO Zuckerberg announced the company’s next virtual reality headset, named Meta Quest Pro. “This is a high-end device designed for work,” Zuckerberg said during the keynote at Meta’s annual Connect developer event.