U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,655.41
    +8.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,011.70
    -68.24 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,740.02
    +117.32 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,409.66
    +20.07 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.85
    +0.51 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.50
    +16.20 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    +0.52 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1472
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3386
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9800
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,874.89
    -3,516.44 (-5.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,609.22
    +11.24 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,388.69
    +48.54 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,277.86
    +171.08 (+0.59%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Airbnb CEO: We are in a work and travel 'revolution'

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A work and travel "revolution" is upon us that has fundamentally changed how people work and live amid the pandemic, Airbnb (ABNB) co-Founder and CEO Brian Chesky told Yahoo Finance Live

"Now that you can work on Zoom from home, CEOs are realizing they can get a lot of work done, there's lower costs, they can hire more diverse talent pool, and employees like working from home," Chesky said (video above). "In fact, many of them are saying if they have to go back to an office five days a week, they're gonna quit and go to a different job. So I think remote work is here to stay."

Airbnb's third-quarter results out last week shed light on Chesky's hypothesis. 

Nights and experiences booked surged 29% year-over-year to 79.7 million. Gross booking value rose 48% from a year ago to $11.9 billion. Adjusted operating profits of $1.1 billion improved 120% from last year's third quarter.

“For tens of millions of people, maybe hundreds of millions of people, they’re not as tethered to one location. Now they can travel nearly anywhere, nearly any time. When they do travel, they can stay longer,” Chesky said, later adding: “People aren’t just traveling with Airbnb. They’re now living in Airbnb because of the flexibility with the pandemic. If you believe Zoom is here to stay, if you believe remote work is here to stay, I think you believe flexibility is here to stay. I think that will change travel since the invention of the airplane. That, to me, is the revolution.”

Airbnb said its data shows people are renting locations for longer periods of time as they embrace the hybrid working lifestyle. 

"There's no way I think people are mostly going back to an office," Chesky added. 

Chesky himself isn't, stating that he plans to travel a good bit during the fourth quarter and work from anywhere. He is considering putting his own place up for rent on Airbnb now that the company has released a new insurance product for renters called AirCover.

"I would like to put my place up," he said. "And now that we have AirCover top to bottom protection free for every host, I have a good reason to do it. So come on over."

The optimism on the pandemic creating lasting lifestyle changes (and the lift from the recent lifting of the international COVID-19 travel ban) was captured in Airbnb's outlook as well.

Airbnb sees fourth-quarter sales of $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion, up 66% from a year ago at the mid-point of the range. Adjusted operating margins are expected to improve year-over-year at a faster pace than in the third quarter.

"We believe Airbnb is a key reopening play in travel and expect the company to benefit disproportionately from pent-up demand," Jefferies Analyst Brent Thill noted recently.

Airbnb shares are up 31% year-to-date, compared to a 24% gain for the S&P 500.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • The Best Stocks To Invest $10,000 in Right Now

    If you invested $10,000 in Amazon a decade ago, your holdings would now be worth roughly $160,000. Finding obscure companies that go on to beat the odds is one way to supercharge your portfolio performance, but sometimes well-established industry leaders can also serve up huge gains if you give them time to thrive. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) crushed expectations when it reported third-quarter results earlier this month.

  • Holiday travel will be harder this year. Here are some hacks.

    Experts weigh in on how to travel smarter this season.

  • Why Tripadvisor Stock Fell 10% on Tuesday

    Shares of travel-planning company Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) closed Tuesday's trading 10.2% lower, having fallen as far as 11.1% earlier in the day. The company reported third-quarter results early in the morning, and investors were not impressed by the reported figures. Tripadvisor's third-quarter sales doubled year over year to $303 million, with the caveat that the year-ago period saw very limited interest in travel due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Rocketed on Tuesday

    Shares of space tourism pioneer -- but recent space tourism laggard -- Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) caught an updraft on Tuesday after its fiscal third-quarter 2021 earnings report revealed the space company to be losing more money than analysts had expected, but collecting more revenue than they'd hoped. Heading into Q3, Wall Street had forecast that Virgin Galactic would lose $0.28 per share in the quarter on sales of $1.6 million. Virgin whiffed on the earnings forecast, losing $0.32 per share, but it eked out a small revenue beat with sales of $2.6 million, sending its shares up 5.1% through noon EST.

  • This holiday travel season will be a challenge — here’s how travelers can prepare themselves

    Planning a trip to visit family for the holidays this year? You won’t be alone — and that makes the potential for widespread flight delays and cancellations all the more likely. It’s a preview of what travel experts expect to be a rather busy holiday season for airports, especially during the pandemic.

  • Airbnb CEO: 'There's no way... people are mostly going back to an office'

    Airbnb Co-Founder and CEO Brian Chesky Tape joins Yahoo Finance Live to evaluate the reality of long-term hybrid work weeks, along with the hybrid living lifestyle his company enables for travel and homeownership.

  • United Airlines to stop flying to 11 US cities

    ‘We have determined that these particular routes are not sustainable for the long-term’

  • Airbnb's Q3 Earnings Show People Have More Flexibility in Travel

    In its fiscal third-quarter results reported after the market closed on Nov. 4, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) revealed just how enthusiastic people are to take a little break from everyday life and travel somewhere. Indeed, long-term stays of 28 days or more are Airbnb's fastest-growing category by trip length, accounting for 20% of nights booked in Q3 2021 compared to just 14% in the same quarter two years ago.

  • Air Transat announces its summer 2022 flight program

    Air Transat, named World's Best Leisure Airline, is proud to announce its flight program for the summer of 2022. At the height of the season, it will operate more than 250 flights each week to 44 destinations. It will gradually increase its service to Europe, strengthen its position in the United States by offering flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco for the first time, offer a selection of its most popular South destinations, and enhance its domestic flight program.

  • U.S.-Canada border opening: Canadians are boosting hotel demand for these U.S. cities

    As the U.S.-Canada land border opens, hotel demand is already surging for certain U.S. cities within driving distance of the crossing.

  • Superyacht Sales Are Soaring Thanks to a Wave of Newly Minted Billionaires

    Over 200 new superyachts were launched this year up to September, up from 165 in the same period of 2019.

  • The Best Walking Shoes for Travel That You Need for Your Next Trip

    See why podiatrists and footwear experts think these walking shoes are the best for women who love to travel, need arch support and are walking all day. Before heading out the door, you want to be armed with the best walking shoes for you. With so many factors to consider, the pros in the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab partnered with medical experts to put popular shoes to the test to find the best walking shoes to buy, evaluating over 1,000 data points collected over 200 hours of walking.

  • The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular Destinations as of This Week

    The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to plan certain things we once took for granted—especially when it comes to travel. And while falling case numbers have given health officials and experts some optimism about the days ahead, some areas are still struggling to get the virus under control. As a result, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now warning to avoid travel to two new places: the Netherlands and the Cayman Islands.RELATED: This Is When the Pandemic Will F

  • Hyatt opens first dual-branded hotel next to LAX

    The 272-room Hyatt Place and the 129-room Hyatt House LAX are located at 5959 West Century Boulevard near LAX.

  • Southwest Airlines' Winter Sale Has Flights Starting As Low As $39 — but It Won't Last Long

    The sale ends Nov. 11 at midnight.

  • Princess Cruises Is Going on a 111-Day World Cruise Next Year — See Where They're Sailing

    Travelers will embark on a 111-day cruise to 51 destinations across 27 countries, including visiting 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Acropolis in Athens and the port fortress of Cartagena.

  • Airbnb Adds New Tools in Bet Remote Work Is Here to Stay

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. is rolling out new features, including verified internet speeds at hosts’ homes and options to search for listings up to a year in advance, as the vacation-rental company bets that remote work and flexible travel is here to stay. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?The more than 50 new fea

  • Philippines Discussing Travel Bubble With South Korea: Tourism Secretary

    Philippine Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat discusses the government's efforts to revive the industry amid the coronavirus pandemic. She speaks with David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Disney Cruise Line queues up 2nd Florida port for year-round sailings

    Disney Cruise Line could be considered married to Port Canaveral as its primary base in Florida, but now it has lined up a new port on the side with an agreement with Port Everglades. The new deal will see the cruise line begin a 15-year lease as early as October 2023 with options to extend it to up to 30 years. It calls for year-round use of Cruise Terminal 4 for the first two years, and then ...

  • Analyst Report: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

    Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 61 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, allowing it to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company is completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in the first quarter of 2021.