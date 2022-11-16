U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.50
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,560.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,731.75
    +21.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,843.70
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.37
    +0.73 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.10
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    +0.09 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0368
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    +0.0830 (+2.25%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1888
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1370
    -0.1090 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,870.72
    +160.51 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.03
    +5.61 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.54
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.68
    +98.11 (+0.35%)
     

An Airbnb cofounder's new startup is building $289,000 prefab tiny homes that can be set up in a few hours — see inside the units

4
Brittany Chang
·3 min read
Samara's tiny home
Samara

  • Airbnb's Joe Gebbia is now the cofounder of Samara, a startup building backyard tiny homes.

  • Samara's studio and one-bedroom ADUs start at $290,000 including instillation costs.

  • ADUs have been on the rise across the US over the last few years.

Airbnb's cofounder Joe Gebbia has said goodbye to short-term rentals and hello to backyard tiny homes, signaling the continued boom of the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) market.

Joe Gebbia Airbnb
Mike Windle/Getty Images for Airbnb

Gebbia is now the cofounder of Samara, a tiny home startup with plans to factory-build studios and one-bedrooms that can be dropped into its customers' backyards.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

Samara started as Airbnb's in-house design studio in 2016 before becoming its own entity this year, Konrad Putzier reported for The Wall Street Journal.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

Source: Airbnb, The Wall Street Journal

But the startup hasn't wholly abandoned its relationship with Silicon Valley's beloved company.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

Instead, it's backed by Airbnb.

airbnb
Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock

And Samara's first employees — including its other cofounder Mike McNamara — all previously worked at the vacation rental company.

Joe Gebbia and Mike McNamara
Samara

The new Bay Area, California company isn't selling a novel idea.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

Accessory dwelling units have been making waves in the real estate market for several years now.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

The detached ADUs — often affectionately called "tiny homes" — add extra square footage to a property, increasing value while giving homeowners a separate guest bedroom, office, or gym.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

And when rented out (often for a price more affordable than traditional homes), these little units can generate a stable stream of income for the property owner.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

Homeowners on the West Coast have been increasingly adding these popular little living units to their backyards …

Samara's tiny home
Samara

Source: The Atlantic

… and with the help of new local ordinances, the trend is now picking up on the east coast as well.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

Source: The New York Times

And as more states and cities begin promoting ADUs, these tiny but mighty homes could spur what The Atlantic has called a potential "housing revolution" in the suburbs.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

Source: The Atlantic

Over the years, several tiny home makers have accumulated months-long waitlists.

the Casita sitting outside
A photo shared with Insider appears to show Boxabl delivering a Casita to SpaceX.Jorge Ramirez 9:44

Source: Insider

And now, Samara is looking to cash in on this skyrocketing ADU trend.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

Like any backyard tiny home, the startup says its units can be used as backyard sanctuaries, offices, rentals, and guest rooms.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

Source: Samara

It currently has two models: a $290,000 studio and a $330,000 one-bedroom. Both prices include installation costs.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

The homes will power themselves using solar panels.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

And inside, the units will look akin to a small city apartment.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

Think window-lined walls, open floor plans, and modern amenities.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

The 430-square-foot studio has a kitchen with a cooktop and dishwasher, a full bathroom with a washer and dryer, and enough space in the living room for a bed …

Samara's tiny home
Samara

… while the larger 550-square-foot build has all the same amenities plus an additional bedroom that can accommodate a desk and a dresser.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

And customers won't have to wait years for their build: Samara's units have a seven-month lead time with the help of the manufacturing process.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

The steel-framed homes will be built in Samara's factory and delivered to the customers' backyards using a flatbed truck.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

Source: Samara 

To make the setup and delivery process easier on the buyer, Samara will also handle logistics like preparing the backyard foundation, handling the permitting process, and using a crane to install the home.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

For now, the startup's tiny homes will only be available in California, a particularly ADU-friendly state.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

Source: California Department of Housing and Community Development

But with the rapid growth of the tiny home market, don't be surprised if you see a Samara — or any other tiny home — in your neighbor's backyard soon.

Samara's tiny home
Samara

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories