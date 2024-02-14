Airbnb downgraded, Citi upgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:



JPMorgan upgraded Bruker (BRKR) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $90, up from $60, after the company reported a "sizeable" Q4 beat and gave "strong," better-than-expected 2024 guidance.

HSBC upgraded HP Inc. (HPQ) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $33, up from $30. The firm says global PC shipments are recovering, while the PC refresh cycle, end of life of Windows 10, and adoption of artificial intelligence PCs offer tailwinds for HP.

BofA upgraded SentinelOne (S) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $35, up from $26.50. Though competition remains intense, the firm cites the near-term path to profitability and free cash flow, reaccelerating net new annual recurring revenue growth and improving market conditions for its more positive view.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design (CDNS) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $350, up from $260. Weak Q1 guidance is offset by strength signaled into the rest of FY24, says the firm, which expects momentum in chip design will continue into next year at least and expects investors to focus on momentum into 2024-2025.

Piper Sandler upgraded Citi (C) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $63, up from $56. The firm believes Citigroup's unique story remains intact.

Top 5 Downgrades:



DA Davidson downgraded Airbnb (ABNB) to Neutral from Buy with an unchanged price target of $145. While Airbnb's Q4 results were "solid," with "decent" upside versus expectations on both the topline and adjusted EBITDA, management's outlook commentary for Q1 and calendar 2024 suggests that this year may reflect a more normalized room night growth environment, the firm tells investors.

Loop Capital downgraded Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged $530 price target. The rating change reflects the current valuation levels as opposed to a more bearish view of the company's fundamentals as the stock has gained 25% since June 2023 vs. the 14% rise in the S&P 500, the firm says.

HSBC downgraded Twilio (TWLO) to Reduce from Hold with a price target of $61, down from $62. Twilio is trading at a large premium to similar "low-growth" companies in the sector on non-GAAP valuation metrics, the firm says.

JPMorgan downgraded QuidelOrtho (QDEL) to Underweight from Neutral with a price target of $37, down from $66. The company reported a "substantial" Q4 margin and earnings miss, while initiating disappointing 2024 guidance that calls for adjusted earnings 46% below the Street at the midpoint, the firm tells investors in a research note. Craig-Hallum and William Blair also downgraded QuidelOrtho to Neutral-equivalent ratings.