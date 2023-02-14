Airbnb earnings preview: Here's what to expect

Airbnb (ABNB) is set to report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Feb. 14.

Investors are watching for Airbnb's signals on how it sees demand play out in the coming months, as questions about the resilience of consumers abound.

Here's what analysts are expecting to see out of Airbnb, as compiled by Bloomberg:

Q4 revenue: $1.86 billion expected

Q4 adjusted EPS: 33 cents expected

Q4 nights and experiences booked: 90.1 million expected

Q1 2023 revenue guidance: $1.68 billion expected

Travel has by many accounts returned to pre-pandemic levels, which presents both opportunities and challenges for Airbnb.

"Our checks indicate overall travel demand ... remained stable through 4Q, and we see limited risk to 4Q numbers," J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth wrote on Feb. 6. "We believe key investor concern is around if ABNB can sustain the strong growth and margins seen in 2021 and 2022."

Airbnb shares are up more than 30% year-to-date.

'Growth and margin could see headwinds'

Intuitively, travel rebounding should be a net positive for Airbnb – more travelers mean more bookings. However, a return to pre-pandemic conditions could also provide unexpected headwinds for Airbnb, which benefited from work-from-home trends that saw employees "work from anywhere."

"Based on our conversations, investors are concerned that ABNB’s 2023 growth and margin could see headwinds from ADRs [average daily rates] trending lower, less workforce flexibility, and recovery in urban travel," Anmuth wrote, characterizing investor sentiment as "cautious."

Ultimately, Airbnb is in a supply-and-demand balancing act. The company needs to attract hosts to the platform, while also attracting a substantial – but commensurate – demand from consumers. Airbnb has been taking steps to bolster its supply of hosts.

"Supply growth remains a key topic among investors," Anmuth wrote. "We note making it easier for host to list on ABNB was a key focus of ABNB’s Winter Update. We expect ABNB to provide early learnings from the host focused product rollout, and we will also look for any updates on supply growth."

In August, Airbnb announced its first-ever buyback, worth $2 billion, so investors will likely be looking for a possible update there. However, just because a buyback is announced, doesn't mean it's fully executed.

