Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Good afternoon and thank you for joining Airbnb's Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter of 2023. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of Airbnb's website following this call. I will now hand the call over to Elli Mertz, VP of Finance. Please go ahead.

Ellie Mertz: Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Airbnb's third quarter of 2023 earnings call. Thank you for joining us today. On the call today, we have Airbnb's Co-Founder and CEO, Brian Chesky and our Chief Financial Officer, Dave Stephenson. Earlier today, we issued a shareholder letter with our financial results and commentary for our third quarter of 2023. These items were also posted on the Investor Relations section of Airbnb's website. During the call, we'll make brief opening remarks and then spend the remainder of time on Q&A. Before I turn it over to Brian, I would like to remind everyone that we'll be making forward-looking statements on this call that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

These factors are described under forward-looking statements in our shareholder letter and in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We urge you to consider these factors and remind you that we undertake no obligation to update the information contained on this call to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should be aware that these statements should be considered estimates only and are not a guarantee of future performance. Also during this call, we will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. We provided reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the shareholder letter posted to our Investor Relations website. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for our GAAP results.

With that, I'd like to pass the call to Brian.

Brian Chesky: All right. Well, thank you, Eli and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining. I'm excited to share results with you. Q3 was another strong quarter for Airbnb. We had over 113 million Nights and Experiences Booked. Revenue of $3.4 billion grew 18% year-over-year. Net income was $4.4 billion. Now this includes a onetime income tax benefit from the release of a valuation allowance of $2.8 billion. But even excluding this tax benefit, adjusted net income was $1.6 billion, our highest ever and represented an adjusted net income margin of 47%. And free cash flow for the quarter was $1.3 billion. In fact, on a trailing 12-month basis, our free cash flow was $4.2 billion which is also our highest ever. And because of our strong cash flow and balance sheet, we repurchased over $500 million of our stock.

Now during the quarter, we saw a number of positive business highlights. First, we have added nearly 1 million active listings this year. Our supply grew 19% in Q3 compared to a year ago. We once again saw double-digit supply growth across all regions with the highest growth in regions with the highest demand. Urban and nonurban supply increased at nearly the same rate and we saw relatively similar supply growth among individual professional hosts with the majority of new listings exclusive to Airbnb. Second, Q3 was a record travel season on Airbnb. Nights and Experiences Booked grew 14% in Q3 compared to a year ago. We saw an acceleration of nights growth across all geographies and we are particularly encouraged by the growth of first-time bookers during Q3 and we saw more nights than ever booked in the Airbnb app with 53% of gross nights booked in the app compared to 48% in the same period last year.

And finally, international expansion markets are gaining momentum. Cross-border nights book increased 17% in Q3 compared to a year ago. In Asia Pacific, our business has fully recovered to pre-pandemic level. And we're seeing significant growth in Asia Pacific markets such as Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia, all experiencing year-over-year nights growth above 30% on an origin basis. Now we've been able to achieve these results by continually making progress on our 3 strategic priorities. First, we're making hosting mainstream. We've been focused on making hosting as popular as traveling and our Q3 results show that our approach is working. We ended the quarter with the highest number of active listing and we saw strong active listings growth across all regions of the market types.

And hosts are benefiting. During Q3 alone, Airbnb host earned more than $19 billion. We'll continue growing supply by raising awareness around hosting, making it easier to get started and improving the overall experience for a host. Second, we're reflecting our core service. We've collected millions of pieces of feedback on how to improve Airbnb. And 2 years ago, we started doing twice a year of product releases to address this feedback. And since then, we've launched more than 350 new features and upgrades across our entire service. And in the past year alone, this has included things such as improved customer service, total price display and new tools to help host set more competitive prices. These upgrades are paying off for both guests and host.

For example, we redesigned our tool and we made it easier for hosts to add discounts and promotions. And now almost 2/3 the host offer weekly or monthly discount. We also added a new feature called similar listings that let hosts see listing prices in the area, so they know what to charge. And since we launched the similar-listings tool, nearly 1 million hosts have used this feature. In mid-September, we shared progress we've made to help lower cleaning fees, reduce prices and improved search and reliability. We have even more improvements coming as part of our November 8 winter release next Wednesday where we'll introduce dozens of new features aimed at making Airbnb more reliable. And finally, our third strategic priority is expand Airbnb beyond their core.

Now we made significant progress in the past few years in building a strong and profitable business. And in addition to laying the foundation for new services and offerings, we've been focused on international expansion. We are investing in underpenetrated international markets and we're seeing great results. Following the success, we've seen in recent quarters in Germany and Brazil, Korea has now become one of our fastest growing countries compared to 2019 with gross nights booked 54% higher than they were in Q3 2019 on origin basis. As international travel continues to recover, we're building greater momentum for Airbnb in underpenetrated markets. So those are results for Q3. With that, Dave and I look forward to answering your questions.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from Mark Mahaney at Evercore ISI.

