Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Airbnb's Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter of 2023. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of Airbnb's website following this call. I will now hand the call over to Angela Yang, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Angela Yang: Good afternoon, and welcome to Airbnb's fourth quarter of 2023 earnings call. Thank you for joining us today. On the call today, we have Airbnb Co-Founder and CEO, Brian Chesky and our Chief Financial Officer, Dave Stephenson. Earlier today, we issued a shareholder letter with our financial results and commentary for our fourth quarter of 2023. These items were also posted on the Investor Relations section of Airbnb's website. During the call, we'll make brief opening remarks and then spend the remainder of time on Q&A. Before I turn it over to Brian, I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

These factors are described under forward-looking statements in our shareholder letter and in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We urge you to consider these factors and remind you that we undertake no obligation to update the information contained on this call to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should be aware that these statements should be considered estimates only and are not a guarantee of future performance. Also, during this call, we will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. We provide a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the shareholder letter posted to our Investor Relations website. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for our GAAP results.

With that, I will pass the call to Brian.

Brian Chesky: All right. Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining. I am excited to share our results with you. We wrapped 2023 with another strong quarter. We had 99 million Nights and Experiences Booked in Q4, marking our highest fourth quarter ever. Revenue of $2.2 billion grew 70% year-over-year. Net loss was $249 million. But when excluding nonrecurring tax items, adjusted net income was $489 million, representing an adjusted net income margin of 22%. For the full year, our free cash flow was $3.8 billion, our highest ever. Because of our strong cash flow and balance sheet, we repurchased $2.25 billion of our shares during 2023. And I'm excited to announce that today, our Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization of up to $6 billion of our Class A common stock.

Our strong results in 2023 were driven by our focus on 3 strategic priorities, making hosting mainstream, perfecting our first service and expanding beyond the core. First, we're making hosting mainstream. We've been focused on making hosting just as popular as traveling in Airbnb. Our results show that our approach is working. In Q4, our host community grew to 5 million hosts around the globe. Active listings exceeded $7.7 million by the end of 2023, increasing 18% year-over-year. And we also saw sustained double-digit supply growth across all regions. All in all, in 2023, host earned more than $57 billion. This year, we are going to continue to raise awareness from hosting and improve the overall host experience. Second, we're perfecting our core service.

Over the past 3 years, we've launched more than 430 new features and upgrades to our core service. We've made significant improvements to make Airbnb a more affordable and reliable option, and we are already seeing a positive impact. For example, post cancellations have decreased by 36% in Q4 of 2023, and this is compared to the same period a year ago. And now two thirds of our host offer a weekly or monthly discount. We will never stop perfecting our core service. In the year ahead, we'll remain focused on improving the quality and reliability of stays. Finally, we are expanding beyond the core. Airbnb is at an inflection point. We spent the last 3 years perfecting our core service, and we are now ready to embark on our next chapter. We're focused on unlocking more growth opportunities by investing in underpenetrated international markets, and we're seeing some great results.

Following the success that we've seen in recent quarters in Germany, Brazil and Korea, we're now rolling out our playbook in other countries, including Switzerland, Belgium and Netherlands. But this is only one piece of a much bigger strategy because we've always believed that Airbnb was destined to offer more than just a place to stay. And now is the time for us to expand beyond our core business and reinvent Airbnb. And there are a few reasons why. I mean, first, we want people to love our core service before offering them something new. And with hundreds of improvements we made over the past 3 years, the Airbnb service is now better than it's ever been. Second, we've been able to attract some of the best talent in the world, and we now have the capabilities to do so much more.

And third, there is a new platform shift with AI, and it will allow us to do things we never could have imagined. While we've been using AI across our service for years, we believe we can become a leader in developing some of the most innovative and personalized AI interfaces in the world. In November, we accelerated our efforts with the acquisition of GamePlanner.AI, a stealth AI company led by the Co-Founder and original developer of Siri. With these critical pieces in place, we're now ready to expand beyond our core business. Now this will be a multiyear journey, and we will share more with you towards the end of this year. Now looking back on Q4, we also saw a number of very positive business highlights. First, we surpassed 5 million hosts in the platform and saw meaningful supply growth across all regions.

We added nearly 1.2 million listings in 2023, ending the year with over 7.7 million active listings. Q4 supply growth grew 18% year-over-year. Now this is a real highlight. And we saw the highest growth in regions with the highest demand. So obviously, there's a real strong network effect happening here. We also continue to see relatively similar supply growth among individual and professional hosts with the majority of these listings exclusive to Airbnb. Now second, we continue to see strong demand on Airbnb. Now this is especially true amongst first-time bookers, which is particularly encouraging. Nights and Experiences Booked grew 12% compared to a year ago and following some volatile in October, Nights Booked actually accelerated throughout the remainder of the quarter, and Q4 also marked the highest quarterly growth rate of the year for first-time bookers.

And additionally, we also gained momentum in app downloads and app bookings. 55% of gross Nights Booked were on our app. This is up from 50% a year ago. And finally, we're driving affordability for guests. Throughout 2023, we introduced several features to make Airbnb every more affordable from new pricing tools for hosts to increased pricing transparency for guests. Since launching these features, we've seen 1.4 million hosts use similar listings, which lets host compare to price or listing to others in the area. Nearly 300,000 listings have removed or lowered their cleaning fee. And by year-end, nearly 40% of our active listings didn't charge a cleaning fee at all. So our work around affordability is paying off. In December, the average nightly price of a 1-bedroom listing on Airbnb was $114 [ph] a night.

This is down 2% from the same period last year, while hotel prices rose 7% to $149 over the same period. Now before I turn to Q&A, I want to share the latest on two executive updates we announced at the end of last year. To start, Dave Stephenson is now Airbnb's first Chief Business Officer. Over the past 5 years, Dave has done an incredible job as CFO, and our business is stronger than ever. One of the qualities that is so remarkable about Dave is that he's not just a world-class finance leader. He's also a world class operator. And whenever I need someone to quickly drive a complicated series of operations together to clear outcome that doesn't compromise our values, I turn to Dave. As we expand beyond our core, it will be paramount to have an executive dedicated to our long-term growth plans, and there is nobody better than Dave to do this.

Dave will continue to drive growth across existing and new businesses, and this includes driving international expansion, growing global host supply and leading all business and corporate development activities at Airbnb. Now as Dave takes on this position, I am thrilled that Ellie Mertz will be our CFO. You see Ellie has been my right hand for 11 years, and many of you already know here and are well aware of impressive track record at Airbnb. She led our IPO during one of the most pivotal moments in our company's history. And for the past several years, Ellie has overseen Strategic Finance and Analysis, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. And under her leadership, our company grew from adolescent to adulthood with revenue growing over 100x.

I am thrilled that she's stepping into this role. Dave has already started as Chief Business Officer; and Ellie will officially transition to CFO on March 1. So next call, you will hear from Ellie. Before we go to questions, I'd just love to hand over to David to share a few thoughts. Dave?

David Stephenson: Thanks, Brian. I'm really excited about my new role as Chief Business Officer. In this role, I'm focused on driving Airbnb's growth by concentrating in three specific areas. First, continuing to grow our high-quality supply of stays and experiences around the world; second, leading our global expansion efforts in underpenetrated countries; and third, developing and launching new businesses as we expand beyond the core. As Brian has said, this is a transformational year for Airbnb. I look forward to Ellie becoming our CFO next month. I couldn't think of a better person to lead us into the next phase of growth. And so with that, let's open up the call for Q&A.

