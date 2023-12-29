Airbnb Inc's Chief Technology Officer Aristotle Balogh Sells 2,750 Shares

A recent SEC filing has revealed that Aristotle Balogh, Chief Technology Officer of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB), sold 2,750 shares of the company on December 26, 2023. The transaction was executed at an average price of $141 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $387,750.

Airbnb Inc operates an online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities. It is based in San Francisco, California, and offers access to millions of unique places to stay in more than 100,000 cities and 191 countries and regions worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 140,250 shares of Airbnb Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 107 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Airbnb Inc were trading at $141, giving the company a market cap of $87.24 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.46, which is below the industry median of 19.825 and also below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation metric suggests that the stock is trading at a lower multiple compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

According to the GuruFocus Value indicator, with a share price of $141 and a GF Value of $177.20, Airbnb Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8. This indicates that the stock is considered to be Modestly Undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

