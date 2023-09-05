Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB), the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $91.32 billion and a stock price of $143.11, the company's stock price has seen a gain of 8.01% over the past week and a remarkable 23.47% over the past three months as of September 5, 2023. The company's GF Value, a measure of a stock's intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, stands at $229.01, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. This suggests that there is still room for growth for value investors.

Airbnb Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 23% Surge in Just 3 Months

Company Overview and Profitability

Founded in 2008, Airbnb operates in the Travel & Leisure industry, offering booking services for alternative accommodations, boutique hotels, and experiences. As of June 30, 2023, the platform boasted around 7 million active accommodation listings spread across almost every country in the world. The company's revenue is primarily generated from transaction fees for online bookings, with 47% of its revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 coming from the North American region.

When it comes to profitability, Airbnb's Profitability Rank stands at 5/10 as of June 30, 2023. The company's Operating Margin is 21.53%, better than 84.39% of 820 companies in the same industry. Its ROE and ROA are 43.08% and 12.45% respectively, outperforming 91.91% and 90.6% of 791 and 840 companies respectively. The company's ROIC is 42.81%, better than 98.08% of 835 companies. However, the company has only been profitable for 1 year over the past decade, better than 6.72% of 774 companies.

Growth Prospects and Major Holders

Airbnb's Growth Rank is 6/10, indicating a strong growth potential. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 10.90%, better than 78.04% of 765 companies, and its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 18.40%, outperforming 93.2% of 721 companies. The company's future total revenue growth rate and EPS without NRI growth rate are estimated to be 14.04% and 20.75% respectively, better than 72.14% of 140 companies and 68% of 25 companies.

The top three holders of Airbnb's stock are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.83%, 0.45%, and 0.27% of the company's shares respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Airbnb operates in a competitive industry, with major competitors including Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) with a market cap of $111.36 billion, Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) with a market cap of $15.83 billion, and Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) with a market cap of $20.09 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airbnb's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months, and its GF Value indicates that it is significantly undervalued, suggesting potential for further growth. The company's strong profitability and growth ranks, coupled with its robust operating margin, ROE, ROA, and ROIC, make it an attractive option for value investors. However, investors should also consider the company's competitive landscape and its relatively short history of profitability.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

