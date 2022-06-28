U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

Airbnb permanently bans parties on all listings

Ivan Mehta
·2 min read

After "indefinitely" banning unauthorized parties at properties booked through Airbnb in 2020, the company has permanently banned them.

The firm said that the temporary had been was effective in curbing guests throwing unauthorized parties or chronic party houses that disturb neighbors.

"We believe there is a direct correlation between our implementation of the policy in August 2020 and a 44% year-over-year drop in the rate of party reports. The ban has been well received by our Host community and we’ve received positive feedback from community leaders and elected officials. As we build on this momentum, we believe the time is right to codify this policy," Airbnb explained in a blog post.

While Airbnb allowed hosts to hold limited parties, it banned open parties in 2019. It also launched a neighborhood helpline to report noisy parties or concerns about someone's personal safety on the booked property. The company took this step after many people died at different parties hosted on Airbnb-booked properties.

Back in August 2020, the company had also put a cap of 16 people in large occupancy houses. While it was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the measure was also taken to curb parties. Now, with this new policy about parties, it will remove the 16-person limit for large properties based on host feedback in the coming months.

Airbnb said guests who break the platforms can face suspension or a blanket ban from the holiday booking platform. It noted that last year, it banned 6,600 users for violating the company's party rules.

The company said it also works with hosts to cover damages through its AirCover for hosts program. Last month, Airbnb also rolled out tools for guests like a 24/7 safety line and a “Get-What-You-Booked” guarantee.

