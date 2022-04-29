Airbnb's safety team will be the focus of a documentary series

Airbnb rentals sometimes turn sour, and media moguls are betting that this makes for quality entertainment. Deadline has learned Queer Eye company Scout Productions is teaming with Bloomberg to produce a documentary series on Airbnb's safety team. The show will be based on an investigative piece from Olivia Carville that outlines how an "elite" team handles horrific incidents, including hidden camera creeps, scammers and cleaning up the aftermaths of violent crimes.

The Airbnb docuseries doesn't have a tentative release date. It's also unclear which providers will carry the show, although it won't be surprising if it reaches a streaming service like Amazon or Netflix.

The project is the latest in a succession of documentaries and semi-fictional adaptations covering major names in tech. Apple's WeWork series is one of the better-known recent examples, but there have also been productions detailing TikTok, the rise and fall of Theranos and other well-known subjects. More are on the way, too, including Amazon and Netflix documentaries about Blue Origin and SpaceX flights. Hollywood is increasingly convinced you want to see tech triumphs and calamities on TV, and Airbnb apparently has plenty of them.