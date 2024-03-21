Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has been one of the most disruptive companies in hospitality in decades, building a marketplace that connects millions of travelers with homes and rooms. But how does the business work, and how is it so profitable? Travis Hoium answers exactly that in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 15, 2024. The video was published on March 20, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Airbnb right now?

Before you buy stock in Airbnb, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Airbnb wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 20, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in Airbnb. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Airbnb Stock: Everything You Need to Know was originally published by The Motley Fool