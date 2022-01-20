U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,482.73
    -50.03 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,715.39
    -313.26 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,154.02
    -186.23 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.12
    -38.66 (-1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.70
    -4.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    +0.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0016 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1960
    -0.1570 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,662.67
    +909.49 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.01
    +17.75 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Airbnb will offer travel insurance this spring

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Airbnb knows you might be reluctant to book a stay while the COVID-19 pandemic makes trips risky, so it's planning to offer some protection of its own. The rental service has revealed it will introduce custom travel insurance for guests sometime this spring. While the terms aren't available, Airbnb will team with a "reputable" insurer to offer coverage.

The company has also launched a Guest COVID Support Program that partly compensates travellers if border closures, quarantine periods or other government policies make existing reservations impractical. If a host won't provide a full refund, Airbnb will offer a travel coupon worth 50 percent of whatever hasn't been refunded so far. The program applies to all stays with a check-in date of December 1st, 2021 or later, so you might want to talk to Airbnb if your holiday plans fell apart.

There's no mystery behind the strategy. Airbnb's business has been hit hard by the pandemic as a whole, and COVID-19's Omicron variant is only increasing the worry for hosts and guests who were hoping the worst was behind them. First-party insurance and coupons might persuade some would-be adventurers to book stays when they would have otherwise stayed home.

